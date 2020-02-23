Seattle-Tacoma International Airport 101: A guide to the lounges at SEA
Located about 15 miles south of Seattle and 20 miles north of Tacoma, Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA) is the eight-busiest airport in the United States and currently serves about 50 million passengers a year.
Thirty-two airlines operate out of SEA, serving 91 nonstop domestic destinations and 29 international destinations, including seasonal flights. Alaska Airlines and Delta Air Lines are the top carriers for both domestic and international passengers.
There are plenty of public spaces where you can hang out in the Central Terminal, on the concourses and the North and South satellites before a flight. But the airline and independent lounges at SEA offer more comfortable seating, great views, extra privacy, some great art and, of course, complimentary food and drinks. Here’s a list of lounges:
Central Terminal
USO LOUNGE
Location: Presecurity, Main Terminal on the mezzanine level, above the exits for the B Gates
Hours: Open 24 hours, year-round
Access: Active-duty military, retired, active reserve, military family members
Amenities: Canteen with hot and cold food and beverages, internet access, charging stations, computers and laptops, luggage storage, sleeping area with 10 beds, showers, lounge with recliners and big-screen TVs, library and a separate family room. All services are free.
Tip: This USO lounge is one of the country’s busiest, as it handles numerous flights for military arriving from and departing for Japan and Korea.
Concourse A
Delta Sky Club
Location: Concourse A, Gate A1
Hours: 4:45 a.m.–10:30 p.m.
Access: Delta Gold Medallions and higher traveling internationally; SkyTeam Elite Plus members; premium-cabin passengers who are connecting to or from same-day SkyTeam international long-haul or premium transcontinental flights; Delta Sky Club members, and primary cardholders of the Platinum Card® from American Express, the Business Platinum® Card from American Express, the Delta SkyMiles® Reserve American Express Card or the Delta SkyMiles® Reserve Business American Express Card when traveling on any same-day Delta flight. Those with the Delta SkyMiles® Platinum American Express Card or Delta SkyMiles® Platinum Business American Express Card can purchase day passes for $39.
Amenities: Complimentary hot and cold food, wine, beer, spirits and Starbucks coffee.
Amenities: This 21,000-square-foot, two-story lounge has more than 400 seats and floor-to-ceiling windows with views of the airfield and (on clear days) Mount Rainier. Full-service bar with complimentary and premium options, snacks and light meals with local menu items created by Seattle chef Ethan Stowell. Power charging stations, workstations, Wi-Fi, six shower suites stocked with Malin + Goetz shower products. The Asanda Spa offers facials, massages and other treatments that can be purchased with dollars or miles.
Tip: Artwork by local artists is featured throughout the lounge.
United Club
Location: Concourse A, across from Gate A10, on the mezzanine level
Hours: 4:30 a.m.–12:15 a.m.
Access: Same-day United boarding pass is required. Premium-cabin customers with international itineraries or passengers in United business class on a premium transcontinental flight; Star Alliance Gold members with international flights on United or a Star Alliance member airline; United Club members; United Club Card cardholders; one-time pass holders, and Air Canada Maple Leaf Club North America members. You can also get two annual, one-time United Club passes by signing up for the entry-level United Explorer Card.
The information for the United Club Card has been collected independently by The Points Guy. The card details on this page have not been reviewed or provided by the card issuer.
Amenities: 173 seats, Wi-Fi, some natural light, snacks and light meals, complimentary and premium cocktails and wine.
The Club at SEA
Location: Across from Gates A11 and A12 (Also in the South Satellite – see below)
Hours: 7 a.m.–midnight.
Access: You can buy a day pass for $40 or use your Priority Pass access that is a part of the Chase Sapphire Reserve, The Platinum Card® from American Express and the Hilton Honors American Express Aspire Card, just to name a few.
Amenities: Natural light, Wi-Fi, workstations, complimentary snacks, beverages and bar service, TV, newspapers and a meeting room for up to 10 people.
Concourse B
American Express Centurion Lounge
Location: Opposite Gate B3
Hours: 5 a.m.–10 p.m.
Access: Amex Centurion Lounge access is complimentary for The Platinum Card® from American Express, The Business Platinum® Card from American Express and Centurion cardholders.
Amenities: 4,500 square feet, with views of Mount Rainier (on clear days) with capacity for about 100 people; living wall; full bar with Seattle-inspired cocktails; wine list with Pacific Northwest selections, and locally inspired snacks and small meals. There is also one shower suite, Wi-Fi and power stations.
Tip: Photos on the wall celebrate musicians with local connections, such as Ray Charles.
Concourse C
Alaska Airlines Lounge
Location: Gate C16, on the mezzanine level
Hours: 5 a.m.–midnight
Access: Alaska Lounge members; day pass holders; passengers with paid first-class or first-class award tickets, and Alaska Airlines Visa Signature® credit card cardholders get a 50% discount on the day passes. Same-day ticket required.
Amenities: Natural light, Wi-Fi and power chargers; a popular pancake-making machine and other complimentary snacks and small meals throughout the day. Baristas on duty, plus complimentary cocktails, wine and beer.
Concourse D
Alaska Airlines Lounge
Location: Concourse D, Gate D1, just beyond security
Hours: 4:30 a.m.–8 p.m.
Access: Alaska Lounge members; day-pass holders; passengers with paid first-class or first-class award tickets; Alaska Airlines Visa cardholders get 50% discount on the day passes. Same-day ticket required.
Amenities: Natural light, Wi-Fi, power chargers; complimentary snacks and small meals throughout the day, plus the popular pancake-making machine and complimentary wine, beer and cocktails.
Tip: Alaska Airlines says the Alaska Lounge in the D Concourse is slated to be updated “in the near future.”
North Satellite
Alaska Airlines Lounge
Location: Mezzanine level, above Gate N15
Hours: 5 a.m. — 11 p.m.
Access: Alaska Lounge members; day-pass holders, and passengers with paid first-class or first-class award tickets. Alaska Airlines Visa cardholders get 50% discount on the day passes. Same-day ticket required.
Amenities: The 15,800 square-foot flagship Alaska Lounge seats 340 and has a fireplace and wraparound windows offering great views of the airfield and (on clear days) the Olympic Mountains. There is Wi-Fi and three distinct sections with plenty of seating options and power chargers; a coffee bar with baristas, complimentary snacks and light meals, a popular pancake-making machine, and meals for purchase. Complimentary drinks, including West Coast wines and local beers on draft, as well as premium wine and spirits are available for purchase.
Tip: Order a coffee drink with foam so the baristas can impress you with their airplane-themed foam art.
South Satellite
Delta Sky Club
Location: Gate S9
Hours: 4:45 a.m.–6:30 p.m.
Access: Delta Gold Medallions and higher traveling internationally; SkyTeam Elite Plus members; premium-cabin passengers who are connecting to or from same-day SkyTeam international long-haul or premium transcontinental flights; Delta Sky Club members and primary cardholders of the Platinum Card® from American Express, the Business Platinum® Card from American Express, the Delta SkyMiles® Reserve American Express Card or the Delta SkyMiles® Reserve Business American Express Card when traveling on any same-day Delta flight. Those with the Delta SkyMiles® Platinum American Express Card or Delta SkyMiles® Platinum Business American Express Card can purchase day passes for $39.
Amenities: Natural light with seating for 380 people; power charging stations; Wi-Fi, and four showers. Full-service bar with complimentary wine, craft beer and spirits, with premium options for sale; snacks and light meals, with seasonal menu items created by Seattle chef Ethan Stowell.
British Airways Club Lounge/First Lounge
Location: Gate S10
Hours: First BA departure to last BA departure.
Access: Business-class and first-class passengers traveling on a British Airways or a Oneworld flight; British Airways Executive Club Silver or Gold Card members, and Oneworld Sapphire or Emerald elite status members (one guest allowed).
Amenities: The main lounge seats 110 and has Wi-Fi, runway views, computers, a library, magazines, complimentary bar and food, including hot soup and sandwiches. The shower is stocked with Elemis products. A first-class passenger lounge has 20 seats and its own entrance. Amenities include premium wine, liquor and cheese and snacks, including a popular Mediterranean plate.
Tip: Flying to London? Order a martini shaken, not stirred, like James Bond.
The Club at SEA
Location: South Satellite, airside, next to Gate S9
Hours: 5:30 a.m. – midnight daily, except Monday and Wednesday when the lounge is open from 5:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Access: You can buy a day pass for $40 or use your Priority Pass access that is a part of the Chase Sapphire Reserve, The Platinum Card® from American Express and the Hilton Honors American Express Aspire Card just to name a few.
Amenities: Natural light; views of the airfield; Wi-Fi, and computer workstations; complimentary snacks, beverages and bar service, with specialty cocktails; TV and newspapers.
Tip: Both locations of The Club at SEA are scheduled to be renovated in the next couple of years.
