How to beat a seat recliner at their own game
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
It’s Plane Etiquette 101 but too many people don’t bother to glance behind them — let alone give a verbal warning — before slamming their seat back on a plane.
I’ve lost count of the number of times my reflexes have been tested as I snatch my iPad or glass of red out of harm’s way and I’ve heard sad tales of cracked laptop screens and tablets that were caught between a reclining seat and a hard place.
Some seat back slammers actually know they’re being inconsiderate and just don’t care, but I like to believe most offenders are infrequent flyers who simply haven’t figured out what happens when they press that little button and push back.
Which is why I’ve decided to start making the first move.
Sign up for the free daily TPG newsletter for more travel tips!
Now, rather than hope for a considerate recliner in front of me, I introduce myself before takeoff and ask if they can let me know before they tilt back.
At first it felt strange. A smile and a nod are usually the most contact you have with anyone sitting around you on a plane, so actually speaking to someone feels like a break in protocol.
Some people look a little confused at first, but when I explain that my device could be damaged or I could end up covered in red wine if I’m not ready for them to recline, they get it.
One of the key points to make in this preflight introduction is that you’re not expecting the person to sit upright throughout the flight. As lovely as it is to have the extra space, this isn’t about asking them to give up the right to recline so that I can do some work or watch a movie.
I always explain that I’m more than happy for them to put their seat back and am only asking for a heads-up before they do.
There are those who firmly believe a seat shouldn’t recline on a day flight or a short flight. Personally, I’m all for comfort as long as the other person tells me they’re moving back. As the seat domino effect kicks in, I’ll let the person behind me know I’m about to do the same.
As more airlines ditch seat back screens and encourage BYO in-flight entertainment, the potential for accidents and arguments increases. By taking the initiative, we can hopefully sidestep some heated moments and make a change one fellow passenger at a time.
So far everyone I’ve asked has either left their seat up throughout the flight or turned around and given me fair warning before moving back.
One day, I may be unlucky enough to sit behind someone who doesn’t appreciate the travel tip and may even delight in causing a little havoc in my seat.
If that happens, there’s a fair chance I’ll stare daggers at them, then remind myself that most people will do the right thing once they know what it is. And I’ll go right ahead and introduce myself to the next person I sit behind, and look forward to the day when someone does the same to me.
This card from Bank of America gets really interesting if you have a BofA checking, savings or investment account. Depending on the value of your combined accounts you can potentially get as much as 3.5x points on travel/dining and 2.625x points on other purchases making it the richest consumer banking bonus out there.
- Receive 50,000 bonus points – a $500 value – after you make at least $3,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening
- Earn unlimited 2 points for every $1 spent on travel and dining purchases and unlimited 1.5 points per $1 spent on all other purchases
- If you're a Bank of America Preferred Rewards member, you can earn 25%-75% more points on every purchase
- No limit to the points you can earn and your points don't expire
- Redeem for cash back as a statement credit, deposit into eligible Bank of America® accounts, credit to eligible Merrill accounts, or gift cards or purchases at the Bank of America Travel Center
- Get up to $200 in combined airline incidental and airport expedited screening statement credits + valuable travel insurance protections
- No Foreign Transaction Fees
- Low $95 annual fee
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.