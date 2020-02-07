Want to save money in Norway? Top tips on how to travel like a local
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
When people find out that I travel to Norway three to five times a year, first they first mention the remarkable landscape. Very soon after, they say how expensive Noway is to visit. The exchange rate at the time of writing is approximately $1 to 9 NOK (Norwegian Krone). Norway gets a bad reputation for being harshly expensive. Due to its strong currency and high rate of taxes, certain things in Norway are indeed very costly.
However, with a little careful planning, you can take those cheap seats on Norwegian Air without worrying about spending a fortune when you get there. You simply need to travel as the Norwegians do. I am married to a Norwegian, so I interviewed my in-laws for this story.
For more TPG news delivered each morning to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.
Buy alcohol at the airport
Oslo Airport (OSL) is an efficient airport for a variety of reasons. It is very family-friendly with free prams and play areas, and it’s also spacious with a clean Nordic aesthetic. Also, it is an excellent launchpad for getting amazing deals to the rest of the world. There are flights direct from the U.S. on SAS, Norwegian and others. It can also be inexpensive to fly to via the U.K., with many flights from Heathrow (but not with Norwegian), Gatwick, Luton and Stansted departing daily across various airlines. British Airways, SAS, Norwegian and Ryanair fly to Oslo-area airports — there are two others besides OSL, Sandefjord Airport, Torp (TRF) and Moss Airport, Rygge (RYG).
Everyone in OSL stops at the duty-free shop after arriving and uses their full alcohol (and often tobacco) allowance. If coming through and not needing anything personally, travellers often text friends to see who does. The duty-free shop offers vast savings, and Norwegians know it. So, be like a Norwegian and buy a bottle of spirits and two bottles of wine for your hytte (cabin).
Upon entry to Norway, the alcohol duty-free allowance is one liter of spirits, which you can swap for two bottles of wine or 1.5 liters of beer. You’re also entitled to two bottles of wine and two litres of beer on top of that. Locals will help you when you arrive plus there’s also an app.
Related: These are the most powerful passports in the world this year
Avoid eating or drinking out
Norwegians go out to eat in restaurants a few times a year, on special occasions only. Instead, when they don’t eat at home, they pack their lunches (called a matpakke) and head to a park or a mountaintop to eat. In the summer, Norwegians are known to buy beer at the supermarket and drink it in the park together.
For longer stays in Norway, you will want access to a kitchen in order to live like a native Norwegian. Airbnb or VRBO could be your best bet. Many rental homes come with just the necessities so check before booking what you may need. There are also lots of local hotels that have kitchenettes.
For groceries, certain shops cost less than others and the more local, the better. For example, supermarkets like Rema and Coop are less than Meny, Joker and Bunnpris. Local non-chain grocery shops like Gronland in Oslo will save you even more. Many Norwegians drive to Sweden to save even more on food shopping, but that’s likely not on your holiday plan.
When you do go out to eat, you’ll find seafood such as prawns tend to be the best-value dish.
Never, ever take a cab
Taxis from the airport to the centre of Oslo will likely cost more than your plane ticket. Public transportation is plentiful and works well. A year’s pass for the Oslo city bicycles is 299 NOK ($32) and you can dock them anywhere.
Pre-book your train tickets
If you book your train tickets approximately two months in advance, you have access to “minipris” — or advanced booking prices. Some of the world’s most spectacular railway lines, such as Flåm Railway, can be reasonable if you book ahead of time.
Related: What’s faster from London to Paris, plane or train? Watch the TPG U.K. Team Race
Drink from the tap
Norwegians pride themselves on having some of the best-tasting tap water in the world. They like to say that the premium Norwegian bottled water brand, VOSS, is just their tap water. Bring a reusable water bottle and fill up in fountains everywhere.
If you drink a lot of coffee, you can bring your own cup to local coffee chains such as Kaffebrenneriet and Stockfleths and get a discount. Norwegians do love their coffee and say it’s so good because of the pure water.
Nature is free
You’re not going to find an entry fee to some of the largest tourist destinations in the world in Norway because they are in the wild. While you may pay a parking fee at some locations, but often you will not be charged if you enter on foot. Hiking to Trolltunga in Odda, the most iconic cliff in Norway, will not cost you anything. Norwegians are very proud that they have free access to nature.
Related: Norways best experiences for the family trip of a lifetime
If you bring a tent, you can genuinely stay anywhere. Norway has a law called allemannsretten, which translates to “freedom to roam”. You can camp almost anywhere in the country for up to 48 hours, though there are some restrictions.
Even ski areas come at a much lower price. Children ski free at popular ski area Trysil while an adult lift pass for six days is 2125 NOK ($230).
Enjoy the VAT refund
Norway has a high VAT (25%), but you can claim it back on goods purchased over 315 NOK ($34) if you reside outside Norway. Enquire at the store where you’re buying the items and they will produce a certificate for you. The form has the latest information on how to claim it back. You usually get a customs official to stamp the form at the airport when you leave, then you mail it off to claim the VAT back.
Bottom line
If you come to Norway and take taxis, dine out, drink at pubs and book your train tickets last minute, you’re going to go away disappointed on two fronts. First, you’ll have missed so much of what Norway has to offer. Second, you will have spent a small fortune.
Featured image by Hou/Getty Images.
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel
- No delivery fees for a minimum of one year on qualifying food purchases with a DashPass subscription from DoorDash -over a $100 value. Activate with your Chase Sapphire card by December 31, 2021.
- Earn 5X points on Lyft rides through March 2022. That’s 3X points in addition to the 2X points you already earn on travel.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.