Norwegian says ‘no thanks’ to London Heathrow
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Norwegian Air won’t be landing at London’s Heathrow Airport this summer after all.
Late last year, the carrier won slots for three round-trip flights at the London hub in a lottery for summer flight schedule allocations.
But now Norwegian has decided not utilize those slots.
Sign up for the free daily TPG newsletter for more airline news.
“After careful consideration, which took into account the current fleet pressures placed on the airline by well documented issues with a specific Rolls Royce Trent engine type and the continued grounding of the Boeing 737 MAX aircraft, we have decided to return the slots as they do not fit into our network plan at this current time,” Anders Lindström, a spokesman for the airline, said in a a statement.
Norwegian’s London operations are based at Gatwick Airport, and adding a few flights at Heathrow would bring more expenses and complexity to the airline.
The low cost carrier has struggled to turn a profit, and Lindström’s statement acknowledged that turning down the Heathrow slots was part of Norwegian’s strategies for growth and profitability.
TPG has reached out to Airport Coordination International, the organization that allocates slots at Heathrow, and this post will be updated if more information becomes available regarding if and how those slots will be redistributed.
Featured photo by Fabrizio Gandolfo/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel
- No delivery fees for a minimum of one year on qualifying food purchases with a DashPass subscription from DoorDash -over a $100 value. Activate with your Chase Sapphire card by December 31, 2021.
- Earn 5X points on Lyft rides through March 2022. That’s 3X points in addition to the 2X points you already earn on travel.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.