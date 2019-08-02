This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
If you’re traveling across the pond, it’s possible that either London or Paris is on your itinerary. The two cities are great options for a vacation in Europe. And, if you go to one, why not visit the other?
But how do you get between the two? Not only that, but what’s the fastest and most efficient option? Our colleagues over at TPG UK wanted to figure it out. So, our London-based team sent head of video Jean Arnas (train) to race director of content Nicky Kelvin and social media editor Liam Spencer (plane) from Buckingham Palace to the Eiffel Tower.
Watch the full video of the race here:
Here’s the cost and time breakdown for each option:
Plane
- Tube: £2.90
- Heathrow Express: £22
- Airfare: 4,500 Avios + £17.50
- Taxi in Paris: £50
- TOTAL COST: £92.40 + 4,500 Avios (~$112)
- TOTAL TIME: 11am departure; 4:21pm arrival
Train
- Tube: £2.90
- Eurostar ticket: £123
- Taxi: £12.60
- TOTAL COST: £138.50 (~$169)
- TOTAL TIME: 11am departure; 4:27pm arrival
While the plane prevailed in this instance, our key takeaway is that there’s no one definitive answer to which is fastest 100% of the time. In Jean’s case, a 15-minute delay under the English Channel was all that was needed for the plane to come in first.
What’s your favorite way to get between London and Paris?
