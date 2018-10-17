This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
One of the biggest benefits of transferable point currencies is the flexibility you have to redeem them. Even if you know exactly what route you want to fly, you can potentially save thousands of points or hundreds of dollars in taxes by picking the right airline transfer partner. If you’re booking premium classes, transferring to partner programs is generally the best way to get maximum value from these redemptions.
Membership Rewards points are some of the most versatile out there, with valuable transfer partners spanning all 3 major airline alliances (Oneworld, SkyTeam, and Star Alliance). This is why TPG consistently values Amex points at 1.9 cents apiece, among the highest valuation of any rewards currency. Although Oneworld isn’t the biggest alliance, they have a large route network covering the US and much of Europe, Asia and the rest of the world. Today we’ll take a look at the best ways to redeem Membership Rewards for travel on Oneworld airlines.
Redeeming Membership Rewards Points
With multiple transfer partners, it can be a bit challenging to figure out which ones offer the best bang for your buck when it comes to using your Membership Rewards points. You’ll also want to factor in the transfer times for these programs; even if a program is valuable, it doesn’t do you much good if it takes days for the points to actually arrive.
Here are some of the best options for redeeming your Amex points on Oneworld carriers.
British Airways Executive Club
British Airways is a strong choice for Oneworld redemptions despite its clunky and oftentimes glitchy website. American Express also routinely runs Avios transfer bonuses, including the current offer: through November 15th, you’ll get 1,400 Avios for every 1,000 Membership Rewards points you transfer. While I wouldn’t transfer speculatively if you don’t have any upcoming travel plans, this bonus can offer a great added value to an already lucrative rewards program. TPG values Avios at 1.5 cents each, so with the 40% bonus you’ll end up getting a nice 2.1 cents for every Membership Rewards point you transfer. These transfers also tend to process instantly.
There are two primary things to keep in mind if you’re looking to maximize redemptions with British Airways. First, the award chart is distance-based, meaning that you’re charged based on the number of legs and distance you’re traveling. As a result, shorter, nonstop flights will give you a better value. Second, you should avoid routing through London if at all possible, as the fuel surcharges will likely run you $400 or more. If one of your flights originates in London, you’ll also be subject to the high government taxes and fees imposed by the UK.
That being said, here are some of the better uses of Avios:
JAL Flights from the West Coast
While you’ll generally want to avoid long-haul redemptions, flying from the coasts will make it cheaper. For example, you can book a one way ticket from San Francisco (SFO) to Tokyo-Haneda (HND) on JAL for only 25,000 Avios and $160 in taxes.
With the current transfer bonus, that comes out to just under 18,000 Membership Rewards points, an absolute steal. Even Alaska airlines, who gets a lot of praise for their premium cabin award sweet spots, would charge you nearly twice as many miles for this one way economy award. If you are looking to fly up front and experience JAL’s world class service, it would cost 75,000 Avios (53,500 Membership Rewards points) for a one-way business class ticket from San Francisco and 100,000 Avios (71,400 Membership Rewards points) for a one-way first class award.
Short-haul Flights in the US
If you’re looking to stay a little closer to home, short-haul domestic flights on American Airlines are another great use of Avios. Nonstop flights up to 1,151 miles in distance will only set you back 7,500 Avios. You can use websites like gcmap.com to check the distance between two airports, but this redemption band includes city pairs like New York (JFK) to Miami (MIA) or Chicago (ORD) to Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW).
American Airlines also regularly uses long-haul aircraft with true lie-flat seats on shorter domestic flights. Even though these seats are a serious step above the tired old recliners you’ll find in most domestic first cabins, they cost the same amount of miles. If you’re looking to combine the 40% Amex transfer bonus with some of the best seats in AA’s fleet, check out this guide for a complete list of routes and pricing.
Flights to Hawaii
British Airways can also be a great option to get to Hawaii, especially for West Coast residents. If you can find economy award availability on American’s nonstop flights from Los Angeles (LAX) or Phoenix (PHX) to the Aloha State, you can book those for just 25,000 Avios round-trip. That’s an absolute steal, especially when you consider that American would charge 40,000 – 45,000 miles for those exact same flights.
(Note that this same redemption option applies to Alaska-operated flights, as you can use Avios on Alaska Airlines as well. However, you must call to book these awards, and the carrier is not a part of Oneworld, so it doesn’t technically fit into this guide. Still something to keep in mind, though!)
Aer Lingus and Iberia
Although Avios are most frequently associated with British Airways, they’re also the mileage currency for Aer Lingus and Iberia. Both of these airlines are also Amex transfer partners and are currently offering the same 40% bonus on mileage transfers. While the reward charts are nearly identical between the 3 airlines, the difference in fees and surcharges can be massive, especially for trips to Europe. Like British Airways, transfers to both Iberia Plus and Aer Lingus’ Aer Club tend to process instantly.
You’ll find the most significant savings for flights on Iberia or Aer Lingus metal, but there is a small discount for flights operated by British Airways as well. Take the below example of a round trip business class award from New York (JFK) to Madrid (MAD). British Airways would charge you a reasonable 84,000 Avios but then add over $1,000 in taxes, fees and surcharges!
Iberia, by comparison, would charge you the same number of Avios and only $211.
While British Airways will likely be the easiest way for you to search for award space, it’s worth shopping around between the different Avios programs to see if you can save money on these surcharges. Membership Rewards transfer almost instantly to Avios, so there isn’t much risk to doing an extra 10 minutes of research.
Cathay Pacific Asia Miles
Cathay Pacific’s loyalty program typically flies under the radar for most US based travelers, though an award chart devaluation this summer put it under scrutiny. Points still transfer 1:1 from Amex, and like the various Avios programs, there are transfer bonuses from time to time. Unfortunately, it may take 48 hours for your Asia Miles transfer to be processed.
All awards are priced as one-way, meaning that a round trip simply costs double the miles. Here are the prices for flights operated by Cathay Pacific and Cathay Dragon.
On the low end of the chart (short-haul economy), award tickets booked through Asia Miles will price out at higher levels than those booked through British Airways. I’ve redeemed Avios for flights between Shanghai (PVG) and Hong Kong (HKG) several times this year, paying 7,500 Avios for economy and 15,000 for business instead of 10,000 and 25,000 (respectively) with Asia Miles. Even if you were targeted for the maximum transfer bonus of 30% recently, these short hops around Asia would still cost the same amount of miles as BA would without any bonus.
For long-haul premium cabin travel, Asia Miles represents a better though still fairly mediocre value. If you only have Membership Rewards points to redeem, the rates aren’t atrocious, but there are ways to do better. For example, you could transfer 125,000 Amex points to Asia Miles to fly first class from Hong Kong to New York-JFK on Cathay Pacific, or you could redeem 70,000 Alaska miles for the same ticket. Or maybe you want to experience Cathay’s longest flight, the recently launched Hong Kong to Washington-Dulles (IAD) route. Sitting in business class on that A350-1000 would only cost you 70,000 AAdvantage miles instead of 85,000 Asia Miles.
Asia Miles does not appear to publish an award chart for single-partner Oneworld itineraries, but you can use this calculator to check the costs. Also note that certain partners like Iberia and JAL only offer round trip awards, not one ways. Prices are somewhat reasonable, with transpacific partner awards appearing to cost 40,000 miles each way in economy, 75,000 in business and 120,000 in first.
Asia Miles also has a distance based award chart for multi-partner Oneworld flights, though the pricing is pretty disappointing after the recent devaluation.
Take the example of a flight from Kuala Lumpur (KUL) to Beijing (PEK) on Malaysia, connecting on to Dallas (DFW) on AA. This trip would cover about 9,700 miles and thus fall into Award Zone 7. You’d need to redeem 110,000 Asia Miles to fly business class on this itinerary. That’s the same cost as flying Cathay Pacific first class from Hong Kong to the West Coast, and it’s a lot more miles than you should be paying for a one-way business class ticket between Asia and the US. This option is worth considering if you only have Amex points to spend, but there are plenty of cheaper options for booking Oneworld awards.
You’ll also want to note that the actual booking process for Asia Miles is very convoluted. You can redeem your miles for select carriers online: Cathay Pacific, Cathay Dragon, Alaska Airlines, British Airways, Finnair, Iberia, Qantas and Qatar Airways. For all others, you need to fill out a flight award request form. A member services rep will then confirm the availability and contact you to pay the applicable taxes and fees. However, I have heard reports that the response time can be multiple weeks, at which point award availability may be gone.
As a result, if you do have to redeem Asia Miles on Oneworld carriers, your best bet is to stick with the ones that appear online.
Etihad Guest
Despite a lot of love from the TPG
intern team field research team, Etihad Guest miles continue to be an under-appreciated currency. Perhaps this is because the carrier isn’t a member of a major alliance; as a result, much like Alaska Airlines, miles can only be redeemed on individual partner airlines with which Etihad has struck an agreement.
While Etihad also partners with Malaysia Airlines, the Oneworld partner to get the most excited about is American Airlines. For flights solely on AA metal, Etihad’s partner award chart is one of the cheapest out there, and closely mirrors what AA used to charge before the mega AAdvantage devaluation.
You can access the full award chart here (warning: PDF link) but here are a couple of highlights:
- US to Europe in business class for 50,000 miles one-way (American would charge 57,500 miles)
- US to Japan/South Korea in business class for 50,000 miles one-way (American would charge 60,000 miles)
- US to the rest of Asia in business class for 55,000 miles one-way (American would charge 70,000 miles)
Finding MileSAAver space on American Airlines is much easier said than done, though the carrier does publish this inventory on ExpertFlyer, allowing you to set alerts for inventory. While American’s onboard product may not live up to the standard of Oneworld partners like JAL or Cathay, it’s hard to complain when award rates are this low.
Transfers from American Express to Etihad typically process instantly.
Bottom Line
Transferable points are an essential part of any rewards strategy because of the flexibility they offer. This can give you alternate routing options if award space isn’t available on the day you need, but it even can even help you keep cash in your wallet or points in your accounts once you pick which flights you want. From the exceptional short-haul value of Avios to longer redemptions with Asia Miles or Etihad Guest, there are plenty of great ways to redeem Amex Membership Rewards points for travel on Oneworld airlines.
