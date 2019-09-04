This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Dust of your traditional Bavarian dirndl and lederhosen because Oktoberfest kicks off in Munich on Sept. 21. This annual tradition draws millions of visitors and dates back more than 200 years. If you’re thinking it’s too late to plan a trip to Munich, Germany, to enjoy the festivities at this juncture — thankfully, that’s not the case. Not only is it not too late, if you are working with a points and miles budget, you won’t even have to spend cash on your flights and hotels as there are still awards to be had.
Stay tuned tomorrow for info on award flight availability, but here’s how things look on the hotel front. Keep in mind that the Oktoberfest festival itself, known locally as Wiesn, is accessible via public transportation (the U-Bahn and S-Bahn), so you don’t need to stay in any one particular part of the city, as long as you can easily get yourself to a U-Bahn or S-Bahn stop.
Oktoberfest runs from Sept. 21–Oct. 6, so you also have a wide range of dates to work with. Many of the Munich-area hotels have greater availability Sunday through Thursday than on the weekends, but some have weekend availability — even including opening weekend. That said, if you prefer reduced crowds, a slightly toned-down atmosphere or you are bringing the kids, weekdays may be even more enjoyable than weekends. There are even some designated family days on Tuesdays, so keep that in mind when choosing dates.
Here are five good hotel options in Munich that still have Oktoberfest availability.
Andaz Munich
Just open this year, the Andaz Munich has rooms available for a wide variety of dates during Oktoberfest, including opening weekend, for 20,000 World of Hyatt points per night. That award price is much easier to swallow than the roughly 500-euro selling price. Award room options consist of two twin beds or one king bed.
As always, you can make instant point transfers from Chase Ultimate Rewards to the World of Hyatt at a 1:1 ratio if you have a card such as the Chase Sapphire Reserve® or Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card.
Westin Grand Munich
Another hotel option with above-average weekend availability during Oktoberfest is the Westin Grand Munich. This property will set you back 35,000 Marriott points per night or around 300 to 400 euros. Standard award availability consists of two twins or one king bed, depending on the date. Of course, as a Category 5 Marriott at 35k points, you could also use a Marriott 35k certificate available with the Marriott Bonvoy Business™ American Express® Card or Marriott Bonvoy Boundless™ Credit Card.
Four Points By Sheraton Munich Central
Availability at this property is spotty, but there are some Oktoberfest dates available and the location is about as close as you can get to the fairgrounds so you don’t even need to worry about transportation.
Award rates are 35,000 Marriott points per night and cash prices range between 300 to 500 euros during most of Oktoberfest. If you can’t find availability here but want to stay relatively close to the action using Marriott points, check out the slightly further out Sheraton Munich Westpark that has better availability and award rates at just 25,000 Marriott points per night.
Hampton By Hilton Munich City West
If you are looking to use Hilton points to partake in all things beer and pretzel, the Hampton By Hilton Munich City West is a great balance of price and location at just 40,000 Hilton points per night. That said, availability at this point is spotty, so use the flexible date calendar to spot available dates in a hurry.
Hilton options with better availability during Oktoberfest include the Hilton Munich Park and Hilton Munich City, both at roughly 70,000 points per night. If you are attending on a weekend, this could be a great time to burn a Hilton weekend award night. Here are some cards that offer that weekend award night.
Make a budget choice
If you just need a place to sleep, are willing to use public transportation to head in and out of the festival and have Choice or Wyndham points available, you can spend as few as 10,000 to 20,000 Choice Privileges points per night or 15,000 to 30,000 Wyndham Rewards points per night to stay at places such as the Star Inn München Schwabing by Comfort.
Bottom line
It can easily cost thousands of dollars to plan a trip to Oktoberfest, but it can also just cost you the points you already have in your accounts — even at this relatively close-in date if you use flexible date calendars. Or, just use the work we did as a jumping-off point, lock in a hotel and start planning your adventure. Speaking of which, if you are at all interested in attending Oktoberfest, check out this episode of the Miles Away podcast. It’s dedicated to planning a trip to this annual festival.
Featured image by f.cadiou/Getty Images
Know before you go.
News and deals straight to your inbox every day.
NEW INCREASED OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- No foreign transaction fees
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.