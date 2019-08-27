This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
InterContinental Hotels Group just released its new PointBreaks promotion where you can stay at approximately 200 of the company’s properties for just 5,000, 10,000 or 15,000 points a night through the end of October 2019. This is the perfect opportunity to embrace the beginning of fall without breaking the bank. As long as you have even a small stash of IHG Rewards Club points, there are some great family-friendly options on the list that you can book for fewer points than normal. Here are some of our family-favorites, starting at 5,000 points per night.
Click here to check out the full list of hotels and start booking your stays with IHG Rewards Club points.
In This Post
Go Leaf Peeping in the Berkshires
The Berkshires is in the Western part of Massachusetts and is an absolutely beautiful region in the fall. With the Holiday Inn & Suites Pittsfield-Berkshires being only 2.5 hours from both New York City and Boston, it’s the perfect weekend getaway for a family, especially when the property is only 10,000 points a night.
Aside from the beautiful fall foliage, the Berkshires offers a ton of activities for a family. If you are into the outdoors, there are a ton of hiking and boating opportunities. Right in Pittsfield there is also the Berkshire Museum with science exhibits, an aquarium and a giant playroom. You can also check to see if there are any family-friendly performances at Tanglewood.
Although the property boasts many rooms with two beds, when booking with points, you are limited to a room with just one king bed. These rooms are limited to two guests per room, but I suggest calling the hotel to see if they will move you to a room with two beds as paid rates between the two type of rooms can be similar.
Explore the Beaches of Thailand
If Thailand is in your future, there are two IHG properties on this list that will allow you to experience two different beach areas. First, there is the Holiday Inn Express Krabi Ao Nang Beach, which is only 5,000 points a night. While a reservation on points is maxed at only two guests per room, with the low number of points required per night, reserving two rooms with points should be feasible. This property is close to the beach, many restaurants and just a boat ride away from Railay Beach.
On the opposite side of the Andaman Sea is Phuket where you can stay at the Hotel Indigo Phuket Patong for 15,000 points a night. Although this is not an ultraluxury resort such as the Phuket Marriott Resort and Spa or Naka Island, you are still near the beach and shops. Again, similar to the property in Ao Nang, guest rooms are capped at two guests per room so you’ll be required to book two rooms for a family of four. TIP: Try calling the hotel to see if they’ll upgrade you to a larger room in advance.
If you are visiting many countries throughout Southeast Asia, note that the InterContinental Hanoi Landmark72 in Vietnam is also on the PointBreaks list for 15,000 points a night.
Stay Right in San Francisco
It is rare for the PointBreaks list to include a hotel right in the middle of a large city, but this list seems to be different from the norm. You can experience fall in California right in San Francisco at just 15,000 points a night. The Holiday Inn San Francisco-Fishermans Wharf is close to Pier 39 and you can ride the cable cars, visit Alcatraz and bike over the Golden Gate Bridge.
If you are interested in staying at this property, availability is limited, so you’ll have to book as soon as possible and be flexible with your date.
Visit Lisbon
You probably won’t cross the Atlantic solely to take advantage of the IHG PointBreaks promotion. But, if you already have a trip to Portugal planned for this fall, you can visit Lisbon on a deal. Both the Holiday Inn Lisbon – Continental and Holiday Inn Lisbon are on the list for 15,000 IHG points a night. The one benefit of the Holiday Inn Lisbon is that it actually has rooms that can accommodate four guests as a standard room on points. There is even the opportunity to reserve an extra bed, for a fee, if your family would like to spread out more.
Lisbon is a wonderful family-friendly destination and can easily be combined with a trip to the beach just two to three hours away in the Algarve.
Swim at the Beach in Florida
At just 15,000 IHG points a night, hotels on this list are close to many Florida beaches. Whether you prefer the east coast, the west coast or even the Panhandle, there is a property for you for less. On the east coast there is the InterContinental at Doral Miami (15,000 points), the west coast has the Holiday Inn Express & Suites Sarasota East – I-75 (15,000 points) and the Panhandle includes the Candlewood Suites Ft Walton Bch – Hurlburt Area (10,000 points). While none of these properties are beachfront resorts, they all offer you the opportunity to soak in the sun and to be at the beach in little to no time.
Soak in the End of Summer
If you are looking for that last-minute end-of-the-summer getaway, look no further than Cape Cod. The Holiday Inn Cape Cod-Falmouth is in a great location for 15,000 IHG points a night. You are within a mile of downtown Falmouth and just two miles from the beautiful Surf Drive Beach. You are close to the Shining Sea Bike Path, which allows you to ride your bike on a flat path through Falmouth right into Woods Hole. In Woods Hole, your family can visit the aquarium and eat at many restaurants right in the water.
If you are not able to make it to the Cape within the next few weeks, the fall is also a beautiful time to visit. The tourists are gone, you can access any of the beaches without paying a hefty fee or having a resident sticker and there are still plenty of activities for your family to enjoy.
The property also offers an indoor heated saltwater pool after a full day of exploring.
Embrace the South
If you are looking to spend your time immersed in a great city surrounded by beautiful beaches, then Charleston, South Carolina, might be a great spot for your family. Fortunately, the Holiday Inn Charleston-Riverview is on the IHG PointBreaks list for just 15,000 IHG points a night. This is the perfect opportunity for a family to explore Charleston or spend a day on the beach in Isle of Palms. Depending on your interests, you can also spend time at the Children’s Museum of the Lowcountry, the South Carolina Aquarium or the Dock Street Theatre.
If you are looking for a longer vacation, make Charleston a pit stop while visiting some other nearby areas. In less than an hour, you are in Kiawah Island and Folly Beach; both very popular summer destinations. Or, if you are willing to drive a little further, you can extend your trip and visit Hilton Head, South Carolina, or Savannah, Georgia, where you can continue to redeem hotel points from a variety of hotel chains. Depending on your logistics, you can always fly into one airport and fly out of another so you are not backtracking.
Bottom Line
If you are still looking for a last-minute summer getaway or a vacation to kick off the fall, the IHG PointBreaks promotion might offer you the perfect opportunity to get away without breaking the bank. Check out the full PointBreaks list if you don’t see what you like on our roundup since hotels from Madison to Virginia Beach to Cleveland made the cut this time around. If your IHG account balance is running low, you can always purchase points, although right now there is unfortunately not a bonus promotion. Also keep in mind that if you have the IHG Rewards Club Premier Credit Card, you’ll automatically get your fourth night free on award stays — which includes reservations made during the discount PointBreaks promotion.
Where will your family go this summer and fall?
Featured image by DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images
