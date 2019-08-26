This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
IHG’s full PointBreaks list is live now! Click here to check out the full list of hotels and start booking your stays.
If you’re looking for a getaway this fall, IHG just released a new list of hotels that you can book for just 5,000 to 15,000 IHG Rewards points per night. While this promotion is available through the end of October 2019, you’ll want to move quickly as there’s only a limited number of nights sold at this discounted rate — and the best properties get scooped up fast.
The full list reveals a total of 196 hotels. Of those, 122 hotels are discounted to 10,000 points per night — which is just $50 worth of points per night at current TPG valuations. Good news if you want to stay domestic, there’s a whopping 121 discounted hotels in the United States.
Also, there’s a new high watermark for InterContinental hotels, with eight making this list:
- InterContinental Almaty — 10,000 points per night
- InterContinental Tamanaco Caracas — 10,000 points per night
- InterContinental At Doral Miami — 15,000 points per night
- InterContinental Suites Hotel Cleveland — 15,000 points per night
- InterContinental Al Khobar — 15,000 points per night
- InterContinental Hanoi Landmark72 — 15,000 points per night
- InterContinental Miramar Panama — 15,000 points per night
- InterContinental Sao Paulo — 15,000 points per night
Before we get into some of the best properties, here are some tips and terms to keep in mind. Each member is limited to two bookings per hotel. There’s no limit to the number of hotels you can book.
One of the benefits of the IHG Rewards Club Premier Credit Card is automatically getting fourth night free on awards. If you’re working with more than one IHG account — such as your spouse or family — make sure to book the longer stays through the cardholder’s account to utilize this benefit.
5,000-point properties have been an endangered species on recent lists. In the past, IHG would put 100+ properties on sale for just 5,000 points per night. Three lists ago, there were 13 at 5,000 per night. Then, the 5,000-point list dropped to just 9 properties earlier this year — with six of those located in mainland China.
The good news that the 5,000-point list is seeing a revival. This time around there are 20 properties at 5,000 points per night and only five of those are in mainland China. Seven 5k properties are in the US, spread across seven different states. Other 5k destinations include Brazil, Bulgaria, Canada, India, Indonesia, Korea, Saudi Arabia and Thailand.
Here’s how the list breaks down by brand and price level:
|Brand
|5,000 points
per night
|10,000 points
per night
|15,000 points
per night
|Total
|Crowne Plaza
|—
|14
|8
|22
|Candlewood Suites
|5
|12
|—
|17
|Holiday Inn
|3
|29
|8
|40
|Holiday Inn Express
|12
|59
|24
|95
|Hotel Indigo
|—
|—
|6
|6
|HUALUXE
|—
|—
|1
|1
|InterContinental
|—
|2
|6
|8
|Staybridge Suites
|—
|6
|1
|7
|Total
|20
|122
|54
|196
Let’s take a look at some other properties that caught our eye.
InterContinental At Doral Miami
- Location: Doral, FL — near Miami
- Standard rate: 40,000 points
- PointBreaks rate: 15,000 points — a 63% discount
It’s not often that we see a US-based InterContinental on the list, but we are getting two US InterContinental properties again this time around. Located west of Miami — past the airport — the InterContinental Doral Miami isn’t very convenient to downtown Miami, but could be a nice luxury stay in South Florida.
InterContinental Suites Hotel Cleveland
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
- Standard rate: 30,000 points
- PointBreaks rate: 15,000 points — a 50% discount
Located on the Cleveland Clinic campus, this all-suites InterContinental is most convenient for those visiting the clinic. But it can also be a place to base for a visit to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Museum, Cleveland Museum of Art or Cleveland Botanical Garden.
Holiday Inn San Francisco-Fisherman’s Wharf
- Location: San Francisco, CA
- Standard rate: 40,000 points
- PointBreaks rate: 15,000 points — a 62.5% discount
If you’re looking to visit San Francisco, this hotel is going to be a very central place to base. It’s merely blocks from Fisherman’s Wharf, Pier 39 and Chinatown. However, the location seems to be the best part of this hotel, as the interior looks like it needs an update.
Featured image courtesy of InterContinental Hanoi Landmark72 — bookable for 15,000 points per night through this PointBreaks promotion.
This is The Points Guy’s permanent page with current IHG PointBreaks options, so you can bookmark it and check back regularly for updates.
Know before you go.
News and deals straight to your inbox every day.
With this card you'll get IHG Rewards Platinum Elite status which more than negates the value of the $89 annual fee.
- Earn 125,000 bonus points after spending $3,000 on purchases within the first three months of account opening
- Enjoy a Free Night after each account anniversary year at eligible IHG hotels worldwide. Plus, enjoy a free reward night when you redeem points for any stay of 4 or more nights
- Earn 40 points total per $1 spent when you stay at an IHG hotel for the first 12 months - after that, 25X points.
- Earn 4X points on all other purchases for the first 12 months – after that, 2X points at gas stations, grocery stores, and restaurants and 1 point per $1 on all other purchases.
- Platinum Elite status as long as you remain a Premier card member
- Global Entry or TSA Pre✓® Fee Credit of up to $100 every 4 years as reimbursement for the application fee charged to your card
- IHG Rewards Club Bonus points are redeemable at hotels such as InterContinental®, Crowne Plaza®, Kimpton®, EVEN® Hotels, Indigo® Hotels & Holiday Inn®
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.