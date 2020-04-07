How to cancel your Capital One Travel booking online
Many Capital One cardholders redeem their rewards through Capital One Travel. This portal makes it easy to redeem points for flights, hotels and car rentals without blackout dates or worrying about award space. But when it’s time to cancel or change a ticket, the Capital One process isn’t as easy as if you booked airfare directly with the airline or a hotel. This is especially true if you’re covered by a travel waiver issued because of the global coronavirus outbreak.
In this article, we’ll walk you through how to cancel airfare, hotel and rental car bookings through Capital One Travel.
First, check your carrier’s website for information
It’s important that you understand your airline, hotel or rental car company’s cancellation policies before you start the process. If you’re canceling during the coronavirus outbreak, you’re likely eligible for a travel waiver that will be honored by Capital One Travel.
These waivers are issued when an airline or other travel company expects to cancel lots of reservations. More often than not, they let you change or cancel tickets for free. Any travel not covered by a travel waiver will be subject to the airline, hotel or rental car company’s standard cancellation fees.
Capital One is listing all of the major airline travel waivers on the coronavirus advisory page. Additionally, we’ve covered many of the major airline and hotel group’s coronavirus cancellation policies:
Canceling a Capital One Travel booking
At this time you can’t cancel flights booked through Capital One Travel online — instead, you have to call to request a cancellation. You can reach Capital One Travel using the number on the back of your credit card. Hotel and car rental reservations can be canceled online.
Capital One is asking travelers not to call to cancel or change bookings unless their travel is set to take place in the next three to five days. This is to reduce hold times which — according to Capital One — are currently two hours or more in some cases.
Make sure to have a copy of your reservation and any applicable travel waivers in hand when you call Capital One Travel to cancel a trip. You can use this information to ensure that you’re being refunded the proper amount for your reservation.
How will my refund be issued?
In most cases, nonrefundable airfare is not eligible for a refund to the original form of payment. Because of this, you will likely be issued an airline travel certificate that can be used toward a future trip.
There are some exceptions to this rule, however. For example, if you’re canceling travel within 24 hours of booking, you are entitled to a refund to your original payment form, per Department of Transportation (DOT) regulations.
Make sure to ask how and when your refund will be issued while you’re on the phone with a Capital One Travel representative. This will clear up any confusion up front and ensure that you don’t need to call back when it’s time to use your travel credit.
What if I want to change my flight instead of canceling?
Capital One Travel’s phone representatives can help you change a reservation too. Many travel waivers issued by U.S. and international carriers are allowing free changes and cancellation. So if your waiver allows for it, you should be able to change a reservation via phone in accordance with your carrier’s travel waiver.
If you’re not covered by a waiver, you will likely be charged a change fee. This can be over $200, depending on the airline you booked with, so check your airline’s change policy for more info.
Canceling a hotel or rental car reservation
To cancel hotel and car rental reservations, navigate to the My Trips section on the Capital One Travel website and select the itinerary you’d like to cancel. Then follow the on-screen prompts to cancel.
During the coronavirus outbreak, Capital One Travel has stated that customers who are not due a refund for a hotel or car rental reservation should call to see if the cancellation fee can be waived. We recommend doing this at least 24 hours prior to your departure date.
Will I be refunded in points or as a statement credit?
Capital One Travel hasn’t stated how refunds are issued. In the case of a hotel or car rental refund, you may want to ask the phone representative to refund your points if you used them to pay for a booking.
Again, please keep in mind that most flight refunds will be refunded in the form of a flight credit. In this case, it’s not possible to receive a statement credit or points refund for canceled flights unless you’re canceling within 24 hours of booking or due to a schedule change.
Bottom line
That’s all there is to it. Capital One Travel may not be the most user-friendly when it comes to cancellations, but their staff is ready to help. Make sure to cancel your hotel and car rental bookings online and be patient if you need to call to cancel airfare.
Once you have your airline voucher or refund in your account, stay tuned to TPG and keep up on the CDC’s travel guidelines as you decide when it’s right for you to travel again. Stay safe out there!
