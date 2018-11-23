This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
It’s that time of year. Time to figure out what to buy everyone on your holiday gift list. And, it’s never as easy as all those Black Friday TV commercials make it sound, at least not if you are sticking to a budget. Here are 10 gift ideas for the family travelers in your life.
Flightgiftcard
It’s hard to buy airline tickets for someone else, but that’s often the thing travelers want most. This cross-airline flight gift card is redeemable on more than 300 airlines, ranging from low-cost to full-service airlines like Air Asia, JetBlue, Cathay Pacific, Delta and Turkish Airlines. Yes, the flight prices may be a little marked up over buying direct, but you are giving the recipient the gift of choice. Buy: Flightfigtcard.com, $25 and up
mifold Collapsible Car Booster Seat
This portable, inflatable booster seat folds up small enough to fit inside a backpack and still meets safety standards for kids at least 4 years old, 40 lbs and 40 inches. This could be a lifesaver (literally) for traveling families to use during taxi rides, in rental cars and on all sorts of other trips. Buy: Amazon, $40 (though may be on sale there for less)
Stack Folding Helmet
For those who like to bike or scooter everywhere — even on vacation — this packable, collapsible bike helmet makes the perfect gift. The safety-certified helmet comes in two sizes and features a collapsible top that folds into the base so it can be easily packed into a backpack, suitcase or tote. Buy: Priority Bicycles, $80
ENO Double Nest Hammock
This lightweight, packable nylon hammock is perfect for camping, hiking, parks or anytime someone just wants to relax. It’s easy to set up, big and durable enough for two people (or three kids!) and easily stuffs into its attached compression sack. Buy: Stio, $70
Educational Insights GeoSafari Jr. Talking Globe Featuring Bindi Irwin
Kids and tweens can travel the globe and discover the fascinating world of geography, animals and nature with this nifty new toy. Bindi Irwin narrates more than 1,000 facts about animals and nature, countries and cities, continents and oceans, making this gift fun and educational. Buy: Amazon, $107
Learning Resources Mental Blox On the Go
This portable set of puzzles keeps kids engaged during travel with 10 different puzzle challenges that are good for one or multiple players. Best of all, the 16 pieces are easily stored in the carrying case. Buy: Amazon
10-Pack Kuju Coffee Pocket PourOver Pouches
Traveling coffee lovers don’t need to suffer through watery instant coffee anymore thanks to these pour-over pouches that don’t require any extra equipment. Pocket PourOvers are pre-filled with specialty-grade, ethically sourced coffee beans and anchor directly to any mug. Just add hot water and enjoy. Buy: Kuju Coffee, $22
Delsey Chatelet 2-Wheel Under-Seater
This vintage-chic carry-on is designed to fit under the seat of most airplanes, eliminating the need to board extra early for that coveted overhead bin space. It has a deluxe interior with zippered pockets, elastic straps and shoe pockets. Plus, it’s pretty much the perfect size for kids. Buy: Delsey, $199
Baby Zen YOYO+ Stroller
This stroller changed the travel game when it launched a few years ago as a lightweight, fully collapsible stroller that can be carried like a bag and folds up small enough to fit in an overhead compartment on an airplane — yet it’s still durable and comfortable. This one is not inexpensive, but it is one of the very best strollers for travel. Buy: Amazon
Cinemood
For the family who loves to watch movies together on the go, this 3-inch cube is actually an ultra-light standalone projector that converts any surface into a 12-foot cinema experience. Video can be projected onto any flat surface by connecting to Wi-Fi and streaming or downloading Netflix or Amazon Prime videos directly onto it so the device doesn’t need to be connected to a computer, phone or wall outlet. And, thanks to five hours of rechargeable battery life, it’s perfect for car rides, airplane travel, camping and backyard get-togethers. Buy: Amazon
Maximize Rewards on Holiday Purchases
Before you run out and buy these hot holiday gift items, put some thought into how you’ll maximize rewards. First, check to see if any of these items can be purchased at a merchant through your favorite rewards shopping portal. (Here’s some great advice for using shopping portals for Black Friday sales.)
Next, determine the best credit card to cover charge. For example, this quarter the Chase Freedom offers 5% cash back (up to $1,500 spend for the quarter) on department store and wholesale club purchases, as well as on purchases made with Chase Pay. Just be sure to activate the offer by Dec. 14. Or, check out the best credit cards to use for Amazon purchases.
Featured image by STIL via Unsplash.
Know before you go.
News and deals straight to your inbox every day.
Set your own sign-up bonus with the Discover it Miles card. Any rewards you earn in the first year will automatically be matched at the end of the year and you'll earn an unlimited 1.5 miles on all purchases with no annual fee.
- Unlimited Bonus: Discover will match all the Miles you've earned at the end of your first year, automatically. For example, if you earn 35,000 Miles, you get 70,000 Miles. That's $700 towards travel! The more you earn, the more you get.
- Earn unlimited 1.5x Miles for every dollar spent on all purchases - with no annual fee.
- No Blackout Dates. Simply pay for travel purchases like airlines, hotels, rental cars, and more with your Discover it® Miles card.
- Miles Pay You Back. Easily redeem Miles as a statement credit for travel purchases. Or get cash.
- Freeze your account in seconds with an on/off switch either on the mobile app or website to prevent new purchases, cash advances, and balance transfers.
- Get your free Credit Scorecard with your FICO® Credit Score, number of recent inquiries and more.
- Get an alert if we find your Social Security number on any of thousands of Dark Web sites.* Activate for free.
- Rates & Fees
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.