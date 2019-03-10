Family-Friendly Hotels That Will Gladly Welcome Your Pooch, Too
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
The family vacation is a rite of passage, especially when you can bring the whole family — including those of the four-legged variety. Many family-friendly hotel brands, along with a few specialty resorts, welcome pets with open arms and offer a few extra amenities to boot.
Here are some of our favorites:
Pointe Hilton Squaw Peak Resort
At Squaw Peak, vacation dreams come true at its River Ranch Water Park, where kids can float down the lazy river, swoosh down waterslides and play in splash zones while parents relax at the poolside cabanas with food and drinks. When not getting soaked, the Coyote Camp (for kids age 4 to 12) is filled with daily, supervised fun for full- or half-day sessions and offers Parents Night Out sessions on weekends from 6–9pm ($35 per child, including dinner). A half-day session at Coyote Camp, 9am–noon or 1pm–4pm, costs $35 per child and includes a snack. The resort will throw in lunch for another $10. This Phoenix-area resort, like many Hilton properties, welcomes even large dogs, up to a weight limit of 75 pounds. There is a $75 nonrefundable pet deposit. Since the resort spans 27 acres of landscaped grounds, you’ll have plenty of space for dog walks and playtime. Use your Hilton Honors stash and get a free night from 50,000 to 60,000 points per night. This resort does have a resort fee: It’s $35 per night and includes, among other things, one round of 18-hole mini-golf and admission for up to four people to the water park.
Embassy Suites by Hilton Fort Lauderdale 17th Street
TPG Family loves Embassy Suites and its all-suite properties, which provide kids and parents their own rooms. In fact, TPG thinks this brand is one of the best hotel chains for families. This hotel, in particular, is near Fort Lauderdale’s seven-mile beach and features a swimming pool, free breakfast and free evening cocktail reception with snacks and drinks for adults and kids alike — winner! In addition, this wonderful location allows pets up to 75 pounds. The $25 per pet, per day fee is nonrefundable. As a bonus, Fort Lauderdale and neighboring Hollywood have dog-friendly beaches for water-loving pooches. Through Hilton Honors you can score a free night from 31,000 to 50,000 points. Not all Embassy Suites welcome fur babies, so be sure to inquire first before booking a different location.
Hyatt Regency Hill Country Resort and Spa
Visit the Alamo and San Antonio’s River Walk and then chill out at the Hyatt Regency Hill Country Resort & Spa. Tucked away in the Texas Hill Country, this 500-room resort features hiking trails for long walks with Fido since, like many Hyatt properties, this is a pet-friendly hotel. (You must call the hotel in advance to arrange for your dog’s stay: (800) 233-1234.) The pet fee is $150 for stays of up to six nights and an additional $150 fee for stays from seven to 30 days. Dogs must weigh 50 pounds or less. If two dogs stay in the same guest room, the combined weight of both dogs cannot exceed 75 pounds. (Dogs can’t stay in the top suites at this property.) Kids will enjoy the resort’s bicycle and biking paths, tennis and lawn games, a playground and lazy river, and waterslides that connect to the resort’s pools. Ages 3 to 12 also can enjoy daily guided arts and crafts activities, scavenger hunts and games at Camp Hyatt, while the entire family can snuggle beside fire pits on cool nights for evening s’mores. The bikes, waterpark and s’mores fest are “free” but this property does charge a $35 (plus tax) per night resort fee. This is a Category 4 Hyatt, so you can score a free night with just 15,000 World of Hyatt points.
Park Hyatt Beaver Creek Resort and Spa
Whether visiting in the winter for prime kid-friendly ski slopes or during the warmer months for hiking in the hills, the Park Hyatt Beaver Creek is perfect for outdoor-loving families and their pets. Bring up to two dogs (weighing up to 70 pounds each) with you to enjoy the Colorado mountains ($150 per stay fee) and enjoy ski-in/ski-out accommodations, complimentary transportation around the village, a year-round heated pool and a spa. Kids can learn to ski at the Beaver Creek Ski School, as well as enjoy the outdoor playground, lawn games and a family game room. Plus, the resort offers fun activities any season you visit. You’ll need 30,000 Hyatt points to snag this Category 7 property. There is a daily resort fee ($50 in the winter and $35 in spring/summer).
Hotel Palomar Philadelphia
Kimpton Hotels around the country offer a wonderful boutique city hotel experience with special perks like complimentary bicycles for tooling around the neighborhood, an in-room pet goldfish and free wine gatherings in the late afternoon. From this Philly hotel, you can explore Independence Hall, Betsy Ross’ house and walk in the footsteps of Benjamin Franklin and the rest of the signers of the Declaration of Independence. Pets are welcome at all Kimpton properties (even at the wine reception), and Hotel Palomar will provide in-room water dishes and pet beds for a comfortable night’s stay for both dogs and cats. The hotel doesn’t charge a pet fee but does offer paid pet-sitting, grooming and walking services for $20/hour on weekdays and $25/hour on weekends. Part of IHG Rewards Club, you can snag a “free” night from 55,000 points. Even The Points Pups has enjoyed a stay at Hotel Palomar.
Best Western Orlando West
Finding a pet-friendly and points-friendly hotel in Orlando can be tricky, but the Best Western Orlando West fits the bill. The caveat is that you have to call the hotel in advance at (407) 841-8600 to make sure it will accept your pet and discuss the pet fee. If you don’t want to leave your dog in the hotel room all day, drop him or her off at Walt Disney World’s Best Friends Pet Care facility for a day of play and leisure. Doggie Day Camp costs $27 per dog. The Best Western Orlando West can be booked for 20,000 Best Western Rewards points per night. You’ll enjoy free breakfast and and a swimming pool on hot Florida days. Not only are all BW properties wallet-friendly, but also most accept pets.
Nemacolin Woodlands Resort
The grand hotel Nemacolin, outside Pittsburgh, is a destination itself filled with family-friendly activities and fun. Pets are welcome in the property’s townhomes that even have yard space, or book a package that includes a “dog suite” upgrade and an overnight stay at the resort’s associated Wooflands Pet Resort & Spa. At Wooflands, your fuzzy pal will get spa services, day care and boarding while you take in Nemacolin’s 2,000-acre property. (Overnight stays at Wooflands range from $16 to $36, depending on the number of play sessions and whether or not you order your pooch a bedtime tuck-in and lullaby. Straight-up day care sessions start at $10.) Meanwhile, your kids ages 4 to 15 can play in either the Kidz Club (ages 4 to 15) or Little Tykes (6 weeks to 3 months old) supervised kids’ programs while you enjoy a round of golf, a hot stone massage or winter skiing nearby. (Both programs cost $85 per child for a full day or $55 for a half-day session.) This family-owned resort doesn’t feature a loyalty rewards program but you can book the property using your Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card through Hotels.com/Venture to earn 10x miles per dollar through Jan. 31, 2020.
Hotel del Coronado
In sunny San Diego, this iconic hotel — part of Hilton Honors — isn’t just a luxurious getaway, it’s also a critter-friendly property that welcomes cats and dogs. Pets receive treats and water bowls along with a pet-friendly guide to Coronado Island. Your pet can also enjoy nearby Dog Beach and join Yappy Hour on the Sun Deck on Sundays to meet other pets. (There is a $125 pet fee per stay at the Hotel del Coronado and $200 for accommodations at the Beach Village at The Del.) Meanwhile, kids can learn to surf, build sand castles, and play mermaids and pirates at the daily DelVentures activity center. (Most kids’ activities are $65 for the first child and $25 per additional child … though the Slime Lab activity only costs $25 per child.) The hotel doesn’t come cheap, so use your Chase Sapphire Reserve and earn 3x the points per dollar, or Hilton Honors points (from 79,000 to 95,000 points per night).
Bottom Line
Some chain hotels and specialty resorts make it easy to bring along your beloved dog or cat while offering fun for the whole family. What’s your family’s favorite pet-friendly hotel?
Featured photo by DGLimages/Getty Images
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.