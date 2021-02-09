Show love and earn up to 30x miles per dollar on Valentine’s Day purchases
Valentine’s Day: Love it or hate it, it’s upon us. And honestly, while I don’t traditionally go all-out on the day of love, I’ll take any reason to celebrate these days. Whether you are spoiling a significant other, a friend, your kids or yourself, it’s an opportunity to pick up some extra miles while making someone smile.
Earn up to 30 miles per dollar on flowers
If you need to order flowers online to have them delivered (instead of popping into a local flower shop or grocery store), you can rack up to 30 miles per dollar by clicking to the major flower websites via one of the links below.
- FTD: Earn 30 American Airlines miles per dollar.
- FTD: Earn 30 United MileagePlus miles per dollar
- FTD: Earn 30 Delta SkyMiles per dollar
- FTD: Earn 25x Membership Rewards points (or 25% cash back) per dollar via Rakuten
- 1-800-Flowers: Earn 15 United miles per dollar
- 1-800-Flowers: Earn 7x Southwest Rapid Rewards points
- 1-800-Flowers: Earn 25x Membership Rewards points (or 25% cash back) per dollar via Rakuten
There are also several of these companies featured in some current Amex Offers, so it may be possible to save some cash while earning miles if you add those offers to your card and use it for the order. For example, several of my Amex cards have an offer for a $10 statement credit on a $50+ 1-800-Flowers purchase.
Just be sure and read the fine print, as I also have an Amex Offer for Teleflora awards $15 back on a $35+ purchase, but you must use a specific link to order. That means you can’t stack mileage earnings on that deal.
Earn points ordering out
There’s no more surefire way into the heart of a loved one than by feeding them a great meal. If a dinner out (or picking up to dine safely at home) is on your Feb. 14 agenda, make sure you bring along a credit card that will award you some bonus miles on eating out. Perhaps you can even lean on your Platinum Card® from American Express to score access to a private yurt-type dinner like Zach Honig recently did in NYC via the new Amex and Resy partnership.
Some great options to maximize your dining out or picking up a to-go order include 4 points per dollar on dining worldwide with the American Express® Gold Card, 3 points per dollar with the Chase Sapphire Reserve® or a whopping 5 points per dollar with the Citi Prestige® Card. On top of that, remember to make use of some of those monthly Amex restaurant credits available across multiple cobranded Amex cards.
And if you are planning a special meal at home, remember that lots of top-notch spots that didn’t traditionally offer a to-go pack on Valentine’s Day may have one available this year.
The information for the Citi Prestige card has been collected independently by The Points Guy. The card details on this page have not been reviewed or provided by the card issuer.
Earn points on class valentine cards
If you have young kids doing in-person school, the odds are high that they will need Valentine’s Day cards to safely put into a distanced box for each kid in the class.
Sure, you can pick up a box of cards with cartoon characters on them at the grocery store for a couple of bucks (and I’ve done that many years). But another option to make you look like an overachiever without doing a bunch of extra work is to order personalized cards online.
If you go that route and shop on Minted.com, you can currently earn 3% back from TopCashBack.
If you want to get crafty, you can pick up red and pink art supplies at a drugstore and earn 3 points per dollar by paying with your Chase Freedom Flex.
Earn miles shopping for gifts
If you buy your Valentine (or yourself) “something nice,” you can pick up some extra miles by clicking through an online shopping site. As always, you can spot the highest payouts for the retailer of your choice by going to cashbackmonitor.com, but here are some current examples.
- Stitch Fix: 25x AAdvantage miles per dollar
- Saks Fifth Avenue: 4% cash back with Top Cash Back — and use your up to $50 Amex Platinum statement credit
- Godiva: 10x Membership Rewards points from Rakuten
- Rimowa: 3x AAdvantage miles per dollar
On top of those sorts of rates, you can also stack-on some site-wide spending bonuses, such as the Alaska Airlines Mileage Plan Shopping site’s 500-mile bonus when you spend $150 across any of the site’s retailers.
If you have an Amex Platinum with the up to $100 Best Buy and $100 Home Depot statement credits available, that could also be leveraged into some extra goodies.
Ask if they will be your … companion
If flowers and chocolates just won’t’ cut it, nothing says love like a year of being your Southwest companion. This way, your Valentine can fly anywhere you do on Southwest for just the cost of taxes and fees (starting at $5.60 per flight).
Via a special offer that starts today (Feb. 9), new Southwest Rapid Rewards Consumer cardmembers will earn the Companion Pass, valid through Feb. 28, 2022, plus 30,000 Southwest points after spending $5,000 on purchases in the first three months. Eligible cards include the Southwest Rapid Rewards® Plus Credit Card, Southwest Rapid Rewards® Premier Credit Card, Southwest Rapid Rewards® Priority Credit Card
If you think you’ll be ready to fly pretty soon, this really could be a fun way to kick off a year of adventures with someone.
Bottom line
Even if you don’t excitedly count down the days until Valentine’s Day each year, you can still turn those chocolates, flowers, cards and more into points, miles or cash rewards.
Featured image by Getty Images / Cavan Images
