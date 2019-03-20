This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Even though it’s only nine years old (almost ten), the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card is practically the granddaddy of travel rewards credit cards. Yet throughout all the changes in the credit card market over those nine years, the CSP still stands as one of the best all-around points and miles cards, especially for those who might be just starting out in the world of travel loyalty programs.
But what is it about the Sapphire Preferred that makes it such a great travel card? In one word — flexibility. Practically every aspect of the CSP gives you options, from the way you earn points to how you redeem them to even the card’s lesser-known perks. And since the card comes with a low annual fee, it won’t break the bank either. Plus, it just got an improved sign-up bonus, so now’s an especially good time to apply.
In This Post
Who Is This Card For?
The Chase Sapphire Preferred is designed to work for travelers both frequent and infrequent, to benefit both the advanced points and miles collector and the one just starting out. With a $95 annual fee, it’s not an expensive card, which makes it a good choice for a beginner. But since the card earns Ultimate Rewards points — one of the top flexible points currencies — you’ll also find this card goes a long way if you’re an experienced loyalty program whiz looking to get maximum value.
Sign-Up Bonus: As Much As $1,200 in Value
You’ll earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first three months from account opening. That’s $750 in travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards. This is a 10,000-point increase over the card’s previous long-time offer of 50,000 points after spending $4,000 in the first three months, but with that offer, the $95 fee was waived the first year. With the new 60,000-point offer, you’ll pay the annual fee for the first year, but the 10,000 extra points can more than make up for it.
Depending on how you use your points, you can get even more than $750 from them. Based on TPG’s most recent point valuations, Ultimate Rewards points are worth 2 cents apiece, which means those 60,000 bonus points can get you $1,200 in travel if your travel plans are flexible and you can maximize the points.
The CSP’s big brother — the Chase Sapphire Reserve — offers 50,000 bonus points for signing up and spending $4,000 in the first three months, and in the past you were able to get sign-up bonuses for both the Preferred and the Reserve in relatively quick succession. However, that’s no longer possible, so there’s no real reason to get both cards. The Sapphire Preferred now has a slightly higher sign-up bonus, but another factor to consider is whether you’re likely to use all the advanced travel benefits that come along with the much higher $450 annual fee of the Reserve. If that’s not for you (or if you’re just starting out and aren’t sure), get the Preferred, and then you can always convert your Preferred to a Reserve down the line if you choose.
Earning
The Sapphire Preferred comes with two basic but popular bonus categories. You’ll earn 2 points per dollar spent on both travel and dining, and the way those categories are defined is one area where the card offers a lot of flexibility. The travel category on the CSP is broad, encompassing a great number of purchases that you might not think of as “travel” expenses.
For instance, in addition to the charges you might expect to count as travel — such as airlines, hotels, motels, car rentals, cruise lines and travel agencies — you’ll also get 2x points when paying for passenger trains (including most commuter trains), buses, taxis, limos, ferries, toll bridges and highways, parking lots and garages and even Uber and Lyft. That’s a lot of different purchases you can earn 2x for, even when you’re in your home city.
When it comes to the dining side, you earn 2 points per dollar on essentially all restaurants — regardless of whether they’re fancy sit down places or fast food joints. But you can also get the bonus multiplier at many bars and even some delivery services such as Seamless. So while it may not seem at first glance like the CSP has a plethora of bonus categories, there are actually tons of opportunities to rack up points with the card.
Redeeming
When you’re ready to redeem the points you’ve earned with the Chase Sapphire Preferred, that’s when the card’s flexibility (there’s that word again) really shines. First, you can use your points to purchase airfare, reserve hotel rooms and even rent a car at a fixed rate of 1.25 cents per point through the Chase travel portal. That means if you don’t want to worry about blackout dates or finding award space, you’ll always have the option to book travel using your points this way. As long as there’s a seat for sale on the flight you want, or a hotel room available to reserve with cash, you’ll be able to pay for it with your points.
However, while it’s easiest to use your Ultimate Rewards points that way, it’s not the most lucrative choice. The way to get top value from your CSP is to take advantage of the card’s ability to transfer points to any of Chase’s 13 airline and hotel partners. If you take this route, you’ll need to be prepared to do a little homework by learning which partners are best utilized for specific trips and searching for award availability. But if you’re willing to put in the extra time, you can get much more than 1.25 cents per point in value from your Ultimate Rewards points.
To be fair, the American Express Membership Rewards program has a greater number of transfer partners, but the quality of those partners varies greatly. And while not every Ultimate Rewards transfer partner is terrific, Chase’s program is highly competitive since you can take advantage of key partners like United, British Airways and Singapore for airline redemptions, or burn points at high-end hotel properties like the Park Hyatt Sydney.
Perks
The highlight of the Chase Sapphire Preferred’s insurance coverage and purchase protections is undoubtedly its primary rental car coverage, a relatively unusual credit card perk. Most cards offer secondary car insurance, which means you have to first look to your personal auto policy or other primary coverages, if any, before the card’s coverage will step in and cover any losses. But with primary coverage, you can submit the claim directly to your card right off the bat and avoid involving your own insurance policy entirely.
When traveling, the CSP offers $500 per ticket in trip delay insurance and $10,000 in trip cancellation insurance. It also features $100 per day in coverage for up to five days in baggage delay insurance and up to $3,000 per person in lost luggage reimbursement. That’s a strong lineup, though you’ll find even better protections on premium cards (along with higher annual fees).
Finally, the Sapphire Preferred comes with purchase protection up to $500 per claim and $50,000 per account, and extended warranty protection that provides an additional year of coverage on eligible purchases with a manufacturer’s warranty of three years of less. You can read more about the CSP’s shopping and travel benefits in the card’s guide to benefits.
Which Cards Compete With the Sapphire Preferred?
The CSP is a mid-tier personal credit card, so cards with similar annual fees and transferable point programs include the Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card, the Amex EveryDay® Preferred Credit Card from American Express, and the Citi Premier Card.
The Venture Rewards card, with a $95 annual fee, recently added 14 airline transfer partners, and it earns 2x miles on everyday purchases plus 10x miles on hotel bookings at Hotels.com (when booked an paid through Hotels.com/venture). This card is a great option especially if you frequently book stays through Hotels.com, since when you stack the 10x miles with the free night you’ll get after every 10 stays you book through the Hotels.com Rewards program, you’re looking at a 20% return on your spending. However, Capital One’s selection of transfer partners includes some more “advanced” options like Etihad Guest, so you’ll have to be willing to put a bit of time into learning the ins and outs. That said, the CSP and the Venture aren’t mutually exclusive, so it could be worth carrying both cards.
The EveryDay Preferred card has access to the aforementioned roster of Membership Rewards transfer partners and earns a 50% points bonus each month you make 30 or more purchases. But its welcome bonus is only 15,000 points (after spending $1,000 in the first three months) and its top bonus category — 3x on US supermarket purchases — is capped at $6,000 per year.
The information for the Amex EveryDay® Preferred Credit Card has been collected independently by The Points Guy. The card details on this page have not been reviewed or provided by the card issuer.
The Citi Premier Card has a terrific set of bonus categories, including 3x on travel (which includes gas stations) and 2x on dining and entertainment. But Citi’s transfer partners don’t match up well with Chase’s, many transfers aren’t instantaneous and there aren’t any hotel transfer partners.
Bottom Line
If you’re ready to move beyond cash back or completely fixed-value travel rewards credit cards, there really is no better place to start than with the Chase Sapphire Preferred. There’s a reason it’s stuck around for so long while other cards have come and gone or languished in the shadows. It doesn’t have fancy travel benefits or lounge access, but it has a great (and newly increased) sign-up bonus and some of the most valuable points around. It’s flexible enough to meet the travel rewards needs of practically every points and miles skill level, and it comes with a cheap price tag. So don’t dismiss it just because it’s not flashy — sometimes a solid and adaptable performer is exactly what you need.
