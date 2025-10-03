If Chase's Pay Yourself Back hasn't been on your radar in a while, it may be worth brushing up on it.

Not only has this potentially lucrative option continued to expand to a broader list of Chase cards, but some redemption rates aren't to be sneezed at.

Chase offers its Pay Yourself Back benefit on some cobranded credit cards, including Southwest Airlines cards, United Airlines cards, the Aeroplan® Credit Card (see rates and fees) and the Marriott Bonvoy Bold® Credit Card (see rates and fees).

Many of these current offers are valid now through Dec. 31.

Here's everything you need to know about using Chase Pay Yourself Back.

What is Chase Pay Yourself Back?

In 2020, when most of the world wasn't traveling, Chase introduced Pay Yourself Back as an ongoing redemption option within its Ultimate Rewards program to give cardmembers an alternative to redeeming points for travel. The categories have evolved over time, but the core purpose of the program has remained pretty much unchanged.

JLCO-JULIA AMARAL/GETTY IMAGES

In short, the Pay Yourself Back option allows cardholders of many Chase cards to use points at a redemption value similar to booking travel. This won't typically give you the same maximum value for your Ultimate Rewards points that you can get with strategic use of transfer partners.

However, it could be a good choice if you're looking for a simple redemption or have a pile of points that you cannot immediately use.

With some airline cards now eligible for Pay Yourself Back, the rate at which you can redeem for some categories is over the average return you'll likely get when using your rewards to book travel.

What purchases are eligible for Pay Yourself Back?

Here are the current categories eligible for Pay Yourself Back:

The information for the J.P. Morgan Reserve, Chase Freedom, Ink Business Preferred and Ink Business Premier has been collected independently by The Points Guy. The card details on this page have not been reviewed or provided by the card issuer.

The list of charities for Pay Yourself Back includes:

American Heart Association

American Red Cross

Equal Justice Initiative

Feeding America

GLSEN

Habitat for Humanity

International Medical Corps

International Rescue Committee

Leadership Conference Education Fund

Make-A-Wish America

NAACP Legal Defense and Education Fund

National Urban League

Out and Equal Workplace Advocates

SAGE

Thurgood Marshall College Fund

United Negro College Fund

UNICEF USA

United Way

World Central Kitchen

Let's say you wanted to redeem 10,000 points on your Chase Sapphire Reserve. For most purchases, you'll get a $100 statement credit when redeeming 10,000 points.

But for those same 10,000 points, you'll get a credit of $150 when you redeem them for an eligible charity donation.

Requesting a credit

Requesting a credit through Chase's Pay Yourself Back program is relatively straightforward. Log in to your eligible Chase account via the mobile app or desktop and select the "Pay Yourself Back" option in the redemption menu.

Next, you'll see a list of eligible purchases for which you can redeem points. Points can be redeemed for purchases as far back as 90 days.

You can offset the full purchase amount, assuming you have enough points to cover it.

From there, you can confirm the redemption value and amount of points required and then choose to complete the transaction. Your statement credit should post within three business days.

Statement credit options on other purchases

Chase has long offered the option to redeem points for a statement credit — that's not new. To do this, log into your Ultimate Rewards account, hit the drop-down menu and select "Cash Back."

You'll be given an option to enter the amount you'd like to redeem and where you'd like your rewards deposited. All cash-back redemptions are fixed at 1 cent per point, a little less than half of TPG's October 2025 valuation of Ultimate Rewards at 2.05 cents per point.

That redemption value is also lower than many of the above Pay Yourself Back options.

CHASE

Even so, Chase's traditional cash-back option is more generous than what you can expect from some other issuers. You'll get the same value when redeeming Citi ThankYou points for cash back, but Amex only offers 0.6 cents per point for this option. Capital One comes in last place, with cardholders netting just 0.5 cents per mile when redeeming for cash back.

Bottom line

Chase's Pay Yourself Back feature provides valuable flexibility for many cardholders.

Ultimately, whether you should redeem your balance in this way depends on how you plan to use your points, how many you currently have and whether or not you'd benefit significantly from the statement credits.

