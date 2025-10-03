Skip to content
Chase Pay Yourself Back Q4 categories — is it a good use of your rewards?

Senitra is a credit cards expert and TPG contributor. Senitra spent seven years working in marketing, has been a freelance writer for numerous websites and worked as a full-time reporter and editor for several daily and weekly newspapers in Texas, New Jersey and Pennsylvania. She has been quoted on her credit card expertise in MarketWatch, Consumer Reports and Kiplinger.
Oct. 03, 2025
Editor's Note

This is a recurring post, regularly updated with new information and offers.

If Chase's Pay Yourself Back hasn't been on your radar in a while, it may be worth brushing up on it.

Not only has this potentially lucrative option continued to expand to a broader list of Chase cards, but some redemption rates aren't to be sneezed at.

Chase offers its Pay Yourself Back benefit on some cobranded credit cards, including Southwest Airlines cards, United Airlines cards, the Aeroplan® Credit Card (see rates and fees) and the Marriott Bonvoy Bold® Credit Card (see rates and fees).

Many of these current offers are valid now through Dec. 31.

Here's everything you need to know about using Chase Pay Yourself Back.

What is Chase Pay Yourself Back?

In 2020, when most of the world wasn't traveling, Chase introduced Pay Yourself Back as an ongoing redemption option within its Ultimate Rewards program to give cardmembers an alternative to redeeming points for travel. The categories have evolved over time, but the core purpose of the program has remained pretty much unchanged.

couple holding credit card
JLCO-JULIA AMARAL/GETTY IMAGES

In short, the Pay Yourself Back option allows cardholders of many Chase cards to use points at a redemption value similar to booking travel. This won't typically give you the same maximum value for your Ultimate Rewards points that you can get with strategic use of transfer partners.

However, it could be a good choice if you're looking for a simple redemption or have a pile of points that you cannot immediately use.

With some airline cards now eligible for Pay Yourself Back, the rate at which you can redeem for some categories is over the average return you'll likely get when using your rewards to book travel.

What purchases are eligible for Pay Yourself Back?

Here are the current categories eligible for Pay Yourself Back:

CardRedemption valueCurrent end date
Qualifying charities: 1.5 cents per point

Department stores, gas stations, groceries, home improvement stores and cardholder annual fee: 1.25 cents per point

Dec. 31
Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card (see rates and fees)Qualifying charities: 1.25 cents per point

Cardholder annual fee: 1.1 cents per point

Dec. 31
Qualifying charities: 1.25 cents per pointDec. 31
Aeroplan Credit CardTravel purchases (up to 200,000 points or $2,500 annually) and cardholder annual fee (only purchases made at select merchants within 90 days before the redemption request date are eligible): 1.25 cents per point

Amazon.com purchases (including Whole Foods Market), dining at restaurants, gas stations, grocery stores (excluding Target, Walmart and wholesale clubs), home improvement stores, select department stores and select utilities: 0.8 cents per point

Dec. 31 for Amazon, gas, home improvement stores, select department stores and select utilities (dining at restaurants, grocery stores and travel are ongoing categories)
United Airlines personal and business credit cardsCardholder annual fee: 1.35-1.5 cents per mile (based on which card you have)

United airfare purchases made directly with the airline of at least $50: 1 cent per mile

Dec. 31
Southwest Airlines personal and business credit cardsCardholder annual fee within 90 days of transaction date: 1 cent per pointDec. 31
Marriott Bonvoy Bold Credit CardTravel purchases made directly with airlines or Marriott Bonvoy hotels (up to $750 total per year): 1 cent per pointOngoing perk of the card
Disney credit cardsPurchases made at select U.S. Disney locations in Disney Parks and Resorts, Disney store and outlet locations in the U.S., DisneyStore.com, DisneyPlus.com, Hulu.com and Plus.ESPN.com in the past 90 days: 1 Disney Rewards Dollar per dollar

Those with a Disney® Premier Visa® Card (see rates and fees) can redeem Disney Rewards Dollars toward airline purchases in the past 90 days with any airline at the rate of 1 Disney Rewards Dollar per dollar

Ongoing; no specific end date

The information for the J.P. Morgan Reserve, Chase Freedom, Ink Business Preferred and Ink Business Premier has been collected independently by The Points Guy. The card details on this page have not been reviewed or provided by the card issuer.

The list of charities for Pay Yourself Back includes:

  • American Heart Association
  • American Red Cross
  • Equal Justice Initiative
  • Feeding America
  • GLSEN
  • Habitat for Humanity
  • International Medical Corps
  • International Rescue Committee
  • Leadership Conference Education Fund
  • Make-A-Wish America
  • NAACP Legal Defense and Education Fund
  • National Urban League
  • Out and Equal Workplace Advocates
  • SAGE
  • Thurgood Marshall College Fund
  • United Negro College Fund
  • UNICEF USA
  • United Way
  • World Central Kitchen

Let's say you wanted to redeem 10,000 points on your Chase Sapphire Reserve. For most purchases, you'll get a $100 statement credit when redeeming 10,000 points.

But for those same 10,000 points, you'll get a credit of $150 when you redeem them for an eligible charity donation.

Requesting a credit

Requesting a credit through Chase's Pay Yourself Back program is relatively straightforward. Log in to your eligible Chase account via the mobile app or desktop and select the "Pay Yourself Back" option in the redemption menu.

Next, you'll see a list of eligible purchases for which you can redeem points. Points can be redeemed for purchases as far back as 90 days.

You can offset the full purchase amount, assuming you have enough points to cover it.

From there, you can confirm the redemption value and amount of points required and then choose to complete the transaction. Your statement credit should post within three business days.

Statement credit options on other purchases

Chase has long offered the option to redeem points for a statement credit — that's not new. To do this, log into your Ultimate Rewards account, hit the drop-down menu and select "Cash Back."

You'll be given an option to enter the amount you'd like to redeem and where you'd like your rewards deposited. All cash-back redemptions are fixed at 1 cent per point, a little less than half of TPG's October 2025 valuation of Ultimate Rewards at 2.05 cents per point.

That redemption value is also lower than many of the above Pay Yourself Back options.

Chase Pay Yourself Back screenshot
CHASE

Even so, Chase's traditional cash-back option is more generous than what you can expect from some other issuers. You'll get the same value when redeeming Citi ThankYou points for cash back, but Amex only offers 0.6 cents per point for this option. Capital One comes in last place, with cardholders netting just 0.5 cents per mile when redeeming for cash back.

Related: If I cash out my points and miles, do I have to claim it on my taxes?

Bottom line

Chase's Pay Yourself Back feature provides valuable flexibility for many cardholders.

Ultimately, whether you should redeem your balance in this way depends on how you plan to use your points, how many you currently have and whether or not you'd benefit significantly from the statement credits.

Featured image by WESTEND61/GETTY IMAGES
