Get a note from Chase about cash-like transactions? Here’s what it means
Within the last month, I received six emails from Chase regarding changes to my account. If you’ve enrolled in paperless notices for your Chase accounts, you likely received similar emails. Otherwise, you’ve probably gotten some letters from Chase in the mail.
Regardless of how you received the news, these notices discuss revised terms that will affect most, if not all, Chase cards starting in early April. The exact date the revised terms will begin varies by card.
In this notice, Chase is informing cardholders of changes to its cardmember agreement. In particular, the changes concern amendments, cash-like transactions, My Chase Plan and interest-free period. You should read the notice to fully understand these changes, especially if you don’t always pay your balance in full each month.
However, today I’ll focus on one specific part of the notice: Chase’s new definition of cash-like transactions. After all, the new definition has concerned several TPG readers and staff. So, today I’ll discuss what we know about these changes and what you should do to avoid incurring cash advance fees on your credit card transactions.
Chase’s new cash-like transactions definition
If you have a Chase credit card, you likely received an email titled “Important information regarding changes to your Chase account” or a notice from Chase in the mail within the last month. In particular, in the “Revised Terms” section of this communication, you’ll find an “Important Definitions” subsection. In this subsection, you’ll see that Chase is redefining cash-like transactions as follows:
Cash-like transactions will be treated as cash advances. Cash-like transactions include, but are not limited to, the following transactions to the extent they are accepted:
-
purchasing travelers checks, foreign currency, money orders, wire transfers, cryptocurrency, other similar digital or virtual currency and other similar transactions;
-
purchasing lottery tickets, casino gaming chips, race track wagers, and similar offline and online betting transactions;
-
person-to-person money transfers and account-funding transactions that transfer currency; and
-
making a payment using a third party service including bill payment transactions not made directly with the merchant or their service provider.
So, let’s consider just what this new definition means and how you can avoid surprise cash advance transactions on your account.
What does this new definition mean?
To determine the scale and impact of Chase’s new definition of cash-like transactions, consider the current definition of cash-like transactions. Here’s the current definition of cash-like transactions for Chase-branded Visa Signature and Visa Infinite products, such as the Chase Sapphire Reserve and Chase Sapphire Preferred Card:
The following transactions will be treated as cash advances: purchasing travelers checks, foreign currency, money orders, wire transfers or similar cash-like transactions; purchasing lottery tickets, casino gaming chips, race track wagers or similar betting transactions; and making a payment using a third party service.
If you compare the current definition with the new definition, you’ll notice several differences. In particular, Chase will soon treat the following types of transactions as cash advances:
- Purchases of cryptocurrency, digital currency and virtual currency
- Offline and online betting transactions
- Person-to-person money transfers
- Account-funding transactions that transfer currency
- Payments made through a third-party service including bill payment transactions not made directly with the merchant or their service provider
- Cash-like transactions
Some readers are concerned about payments through third-party services. As you can see, the previous definition already included payments through third-party services. But, the new definition adds a call out to specifically include “bill payment transactions not made directly with the merchant or their service provider.”
It’s unclear whether Chase will treat bill payment transactions made through a merchant’s third-party service provider as cash advances. For example, some consumers are concerned that using PayPal to pay a merchant or paying taxes through an IRS payment provider will be treated as cash advances. Although I expect these types of payments won’t be treated as cash advances, we’ll need to wait until data points roll in this April to be certain.
Some readers are also concerned that Chase may treat charity donations as cash advances. But, as long as you donate to a charity instead of transferring money to an individual, Chase shouldn’t treat donations as cash advances.
We also don’t yet know how Chase will determine which transactions are cash-like. Specifically, we don’t know whether Chase will rely on the merchant category codes or use Level 3 data when available. After all, Level 3 data would allow Chase to see more detailed information about your purchases, including line-item details.
In short, Chase will no longer have a list of specific transaction types that it treats as cash advances. Instead, Chase will have examples of cash-like transactions. With this change, Chase gains the ability to classify any cash-like transaction as a cash advance — even if Chase didn’t include the specific transaction on its list of cash-like transactions.
What to know about cash advances
Generally, cardholders can get a cash advance on a Chase credit card through an ATM, convenience check or in-person at a Chase bank branch. However, when you use your credit card to make a cash-like transaction, you’ll face the same cash advance fees.
You’ll generally want to avoid cash advances on credit cards due to high fees. After all, a cash advance is effectively a loan from your credit card issuer. On a cash advance, you’ll need to repay the amount of the cash advance plus the following charges:
- Fees: Cash advance fees on Visa Signature and Visa Infinite cards are often $10 or 5% of each transaction’s amount, whichever is greater.
- Interest: Cash advances typically have a higher interest rate than purchases. And unlike purchases, which allow a grace period before interest begins to accrue, cash advance interest starts to accrue immediately.
As such, you should avoid cash advances whenever possible. But, since Chase may treat more transactions as cash advances starting in April, you may be worried that you’ll unknowingly use your card for a cash-like transaction and incur cash advance fees and interest.
How to avoid transactions that post as cash advances
Luckily, there are several steps you can take now to prepare for the April changes. First of all, you can call or secure message Chase to set the cash advance limit as close to $0 as possible on all of your cards.
Typically your cash advance limit is set to a percentage of your card’s credit limit, but you can usually request a lower limit. Chase should automatically decline any cash-like transactions over your cash advance limit. So, you should be able to prevent large cash advances on your account by asking for a lower cash advance limit.
Second, you may want to call or secure message Chase to ask about specific transactions. In particular, it’s reasonable to ask Chase whether it will soon treat a specific transaction you’ve made in the past as a cash advance. For example, if your apartment allows you to pay rent via a third-party service provider, you can ask Chase whether it will soon treat this transaction as a cash advance.
Finally, once Chase’s new definition of cash-like transactions begins on your accounts, keep a close eye on your transactions. After all, if Chase treats one of your transactions as a cash advance, you’ll want to pay for the transaction, interest and fees as soon as possible to limit how much the transaction costs you.
Chase may soon treat more transactions as cash advances. As such, I’d be hesitant to use Plastiq to pay bills once Chase implements its new definition of cash-like transactions. Likewise, I wouldn’t use a Chase credit card to fund a new account or pay a friend through PayPal. But, I’ll collect data points from TPG readers and staff in April and update this guide once we have a better idea of what types of transactions Chase is treating as cash advances.
Bottom line
Chase recently informed its cardholders it would be updating its definition of cash-like transactions in April. This update will allow Chase to define all cash-like transactions as cash advances, which carry high interest and fees.
However, it’s unclear how Chase will determine which transactions are cash-like (and hence treated as a cash advance). As such, I recommend avoiding any cash-like transactions on your Chase credit cards starting in April. I’ll update this guide in April once I see data points from TPG staff and readers regarding what types of transactions are treated as cash advances.
