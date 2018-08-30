This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Update: Some offers mentioned below are no longer available. View the current offers here – Chase Freedom Unlimited, Capital One Savor Cash Rewards Card
Cash-back credit card issuers have really been stepping up their game recently, introducing refreshed cards that offer outsized rewards in bonus categories like dining out, travel and entertainment. (We’re looking at you, Capital One Savor Cash Rewards Card and Wells Fargo Propel American Express® card.)
The Savor increased its cash-back bonus on dining purchases from 3% to 4%, and added another 4% cash-back category for entertainment purchases, while Propel now comes with 3% bonus categories for travel, dining, gas stations and popular streaming services.
These new outsized rewards got us thinking about how valuable these cards might be to the typical household. Could you use one of these cards for the bulk of your purchases and get a return of 2% or more? Let’s have a look at the numbers.
We examined 17 popular cash-back credit cards and matched the bonus and non-bonus category spending with consumer-expenditure data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics to estimate what an “average” household would spend (and thus earn) on the cards during both the first year of card ownership and in subsequent years. If you have a single go-to credit card, this may work well as an approximate guess of what you would stand to earn throughout a typical year.
The government’s consumer spending categories don’t all neatly align with credit card rewards categories, nor can you pay for everything in the expenditure data with a credit card, like vehicle purchases and rent or mortgage payments unless you’re willing to pay a fee. In all, we found the typical household spends $32,130 annually on goods or services that can be paid for easily with a credit card.
Your household spending may spend more (or less!), so adjust the spending in each category accordingly to estimate your potential return. Here’s an example of what the first year return on the Capital One Savor Cash Rewards Credit Card looks like based on the expenditure data
|Category
|Spending
|Earning Rate
|Return
|Bonus
|N/A
|N/A
|$500 after $3,000 spend in 3 months
|Food at home
|$4,049
|2% cash back on groceries
|$80.98
|Food away from home
|$3,154
|4% on dining
|$126.16
|Alcoholic beverages
|$484
|4% on dining
|$19.36
|Housing (other lodging)
|$798
|1%
|$7.98
|Phone services
|$1,431
|1%
|$14.31
|Utilities, fuels and public services
|$2,453
|1%
|$24.53
|Household operations
|$1,384
|1%
|$13.84
|Housekeeping supplies
|$660
|1%
|$6.60
|Household furnishings and equipment
|$1,829
|1%
|$18.29
|Apparel and services
|$1,803
|1%
|$18.03
|Transportation (gasoline)
|$1,909
|1%
|$19.09
|Other vehicle expenses
|$2,884
|1%
|$28.84
|Public and other transportation
|$623
|1%
|$6.23
|Healthcare
|$2,306
|1%
|$23.06
|All other expenses
|$6,363
|1%
|$63.63
|TOTALS
|$32,130
|N/A
|$970.93
Methodology
For each of the cards on the list, I added up the cash value based on the cash-back percentages earned in bonus and non-bonus categories. Three cards on the list can be paired with a points-based card to increase the value of the rewards. For those, I created an estimated cash value based on TPG’s most recent valuations. Several cards offer rotating bonus categories. In each instance, I assumed you’d max out those categories. Where applicable, I subtracted the cost of the annual fee. Just three cards on the list carry an annual fee.
I then converted the return into a percentage to determine which, if any cards, can achieve a 2% return on all spending throughout the year. I found 12 cards that hit a 2% return or better on all spending during the first year, but just four that hit that threshold in subsequent years when welcome bonuses are no longer a factor in your return.
Here’s an example of how the math works for Capital One Savor:
Total cash back ($470.93) + welcome bonus ($500) = $970.93. Total first-year return ($970.93) / total annual credit card spending ($32,130) = 3.0% (overall return).
Future year return (375.93, taking into account the $95 annual fee) / total annual credit card spending ($32,130) = 1.1% (overall return)
Note: The bonus value and the total first-year value are estimated values calculated by TPG and not the card issuers.
As you can see, the value of your rewards return drops significantly in subsequent years when you can no longer factor in the welcome bonus. In the case of the Savor, you would need to significantly boost your bonus category spending or switch to a different card for non-bonus spending in order to achieve a 2% or better annual return.
Taking into account welcome bonuses, these cards offer a rewards return of 2% or better during the first year of card ownership:
Discover it® Cash Back: 3.4% (Assumes you’ll spend $1,500 each quarter (after enrollment) in the 5% rotating bonus category, matched dollar-for-dollar during the first year by the issuer). The card offers 1% cash back on all other purchases.
Capital One Savor: 3.02%
Bank of America Premium Rewards credit card: 2.82%
Wells Fargo Propel Amex: 2.38%
American Express Cash Magnet Card: 2.28%
Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express: 2.19%
Wells Fargo Cash Wise Visa® Card: 2.12%
HSBC Cash Rewards Mastercard: 2.12%
Here’s a look at the four cash-back credit cards that will get you returns of 2% or better after the first year.
Ink Business Cash Credit Card
Welcome bonus: Earn $500 back after you spend $3,000 in the first three months after account opening. You can turn it into 50,000 Ultimate Rewards points if you pair the Ink Business Cash Card with a card that earns UR points, such as the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card or the Ink Business Preferred. The bonus when converted to UR points is worth $1,000, according to TPG estimates.
Rewards: Earn 5% back on the first $25,000 spent in combined purchases at office supply stores and on cellular phone, landline, internet and cable TV services each account anniversary year. You’ll also earn 2% cash back on the first $25,000 spent in combined purchases at gas stations and restaurants each account anniversary year, and you’ll get an unlimited 1% cash back on everything else.
Annual fee: $0
First-year return: 5.99% (assuming you pair the card with a UR-earning card)
Subsequent-year returns: 2.72%
Chase Freedom
Welcome bonus: Earn $150 cash back after you spend $500 on purchases within the first three months. Since this card allows for reward transfers to Chase cards in the Ultimate Rewards program, you can significantly boost the value of this welcome bonus when you transfer it to your UR card balance. That $150 bonus is worth 15,000 points when transferred to a UR account. Based on TPG’s most recent valuations, those points are worth $315.
Rewards: Earn 1% cash back on all spending. Each quarter, you also can earn 5% back on the first $1,500 in eligible purchases in rotating categories. If you max out and transfer the points, you can earn 7,500 points per quarter or 30,000 points per year, worth $630. Although we can’t know much in advance what those quarterly categories will be, I’ve assumed for these calculations that you’d max out your spending each quarter.
Annual fee: $0
First-year return: 4.14%
Subsequent-year returns: 3.67%
Chase Freedom Unlimited
Welcome bonus: This card offers the same bonus as the Chase Freedom — $150 cash back after you spend $500 on purchases within the first three months. Transfer the bonus to an Ultimate Rewards points-generating account to achieve maximum value: $315.
Rewards: Earn 1.5% cash back on all spending. When transferred to a UR account to maximize your rewards, the cash back becomes 1.5x points on all purchases — a return of 3.15% based on our valuations.
Benefits: Enjoy 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers for 15 months (after that a 17.24% – 25.99% variable APR applies). This card also comes with zero-liability protection, which means you won’t be held responsible for unauthorized charges made with your card or account information; purchase protection, which covers your new purchases for 120 days against damage or theft up to $500 per claim and $50,000 per account; and an extended warranty, which lengthens the time period of a US manufacturer’s warranty by an additional year on eligible warranties of three years or less.
Annual fee: $0
First-year return: 4.13%
Subsequent-year returns: 3.15%
Citi® Double Cash Card
Welcome bonus: None
Rewards: Earn unlimited 2% cash back on every purchase. First, you’ll earn 1% cash back on every purchase, and you’ll earn the second 1% cash back on those payments as long as you pay the minimum due.
Annual fee: $0
First-year return: 2%
Subsequent-year returns: 2%
Bottom Line
It’s not easy to achieve a 2% return using just one credit card if your spending patterns closely resemble those of the typical US household. Those welcome bonuses help, but after the first year it will be hard to match that return unless you hold the Citi® Double Cash Card or one of three Chase cash-back cards.
Of course, the conceit here is that it takes the help of a second card in the case of Chase to get a 2% annual return on all spending. The ultimate lesson here is that you’ll need to hold a mix of credit cards and use them judiciously based on the bonus categories to wring the most value out of them.
