When it’s time to move, remodel or build a home, you’ll likely face significant costs, which you should prepare for both from a personal finance perspective and for the sake of maximizing your rewards. Readers routinely ask us what credit cards are best when it comes time to make a purchase at Home Depot, Lowe’s, Ace Hardware and other home improvement stores. Today I’ll cover several strategies you should investigate when it comes to maximizing the return on your home improvement expenses.
Can I Earn Credit Card Rewards If I Finance Home Improvements?
If you’re looking to refinance or take out a loan for home improvements, you’ll have to make payments directly to your bank. There’s no fee-free way to make those payments with a credit card and earn points. If your financial institution will accept a check, you can use services like Plastiq which typically charge a 1-3% service fee in order to use your credit card (and earn points). The vast majority of the time, the rewards you earn in exchange for the fee aren’t worth enough to warrant the charge, or the margin you come out ahead is so small that it should be avoided. However, if you’re able to earn enough Plastiq referral credits by having friends, family and coworkers sign up for the service and make a payment using your referral code, you may be able to get a few months of fee-free payments under your belt and earn credit card rewards.
Another thing to consider is the contractor/laborer you use and what payments they accept. Most do not accept credit cards, as margins in the construction business are tight enough without the contractor having to give up 1-3% in merchant transaction fees to a card issuer. What you can do is negotiate to buy the supplies yourself from the home improvement store of choice and at least earn credit card rewards in that manner. If you aren’t comfortable negotiating, have a friend or family member help you along the way so you don’t miss out on potentially huge rewards for your large expense.
Save Money
There are a few money-saving strategies you should consider when it comes time to make your purchases:
- Discount Gift Cards — You can routinely find home improvement chain store gift cards on sale for a discount on sites like Raise, Gift Card Mall and Cardpool. I’ve seen gift cards for Lowe’s for as much as 15% off during the holidays which, when combined with one or more of the methods listed below, can add up to significant savings. Remember, however, what you give up in return for saving money with discounted gift cards: purchase protection, return protection and extended warranty policies which are benefits of a lot of the credit cards listed below.
- Shopping Portals — As mentioned here at TPG time and time again, shopping portals should be at the forefront of your mind when it’s time to spend money. Your best bet is to use a shopping portal aggregator like CashBack Monitor to search multiple portals for stores like Lowe’s and Home Depot and then click to the one with the highest return. As of publication time, Home Depot had several categories of purchases that qualified for up to 10% cash back at Top Cashback.
- Amex and Chase Offers — Home improvement stores routinely appear in Amex Offers and Chase Offers, with promotions such as $10 back when you spend $75. Log in to your online accounts to see which offers you’re eligible for and add them to your card.
- Lowe’s Coupons — There seems to be a bottomless well of Lowe’s coupons in the world and many can be picked up from eBay for less than $1. Remember to separate your purchases into multiple transactions in order to use multiple coupons and stack your savings.
- Lowe’s Military and Veteran Discount — Attach your proof of qualification to your My Lowe’s card either through the automated system on Lowe’s.com or by taking your DD-214 to your local Lowe’s, where customer service will take care of you. You’ll then save 10% automatically on almost everything in the store every time you scan your card at checkout.
Tips for Choosing the Right Card
With a few money-saving strategies covered, let’s look at a few general credit card strategies for this kind of spending.
Meet minimum spend — With a large expense on your horizon, you should take the opportunity to evaluate if your loyalty portfolio is missing a card. If so, use home improvement purchases to quickly knock out minimum spending requirements on one or more new cards and qualify for bonus points.
Meet annual spend bonuses — Taking care of a home isn’t cheap, so make sure to check the cards in your wallet and see if you could potentially hit an annual spend threshold that triggers bonus miles, a companion ticket, free award night or status:
- British Airways Visa Signature Card: Spend $30,000 in a calendar year, earn the Travel Together Ticket.
- Citi / AAdvantage Executive World Elite Mastercard: Spend $40,000 in a calendar year, earn 10,000 elite-qualifying miles.
- Delta Reserve® Credit Card from American Express: Spend $30,000 in a calendar year, earn 15,000 MQMs and 15,000 redeemable miles. Spend $60,000 in that same year, earn an additional 15,000 MQMs and 15,000 redeemable miles.
- Hilton Honors American Express Card: Spend $20,000 and receive an upgrade to Hilton Honors Gold status.
- Hilton Honors American Express Surpass® Card: Spend $15,000 in a calendar year, earn a weekend night certificate. Spend $40,000 and receive an upgrade to Hilton Honors Diamond status.
- Hilton Honors American Express Business Card: Spend $15,000 and earn a free weekend night certificate. Spend $60,000 total and earn a second free night certificate. Spend $40,000 and receive an upgrade to Hilton Honors Diamond status.
- Hilton Honors Aspire Card from American Express: Spend $60,000 and receive a free weekend night certificate, in addition to the one complimentary weekend night award you get each year after your account renewal.
- Platinum Delta SkyMiles® Business Credit Card from American Express: Spend $25,000 in eligible purchases in a calendar year, earn 10,000 MQMs and 10,000 redeemable miles. Spend $50,000 in the same calendar year, earn an additional 10,000 MQMs and 10,000 redeemable miles.
- Southwest Rapid Rewards Priority Credit Card, Southwest Rapid Rewards Premier Credit Card, Southwest Rapid Rewards Premier Business Credit Card and the Southwest Rapid Rewards Performance Business Credit Card: Spend $10,000 in a year, earn 1,500 Tier Qualifying Points for every $10,000 in purchases. Get up to 15,000 Tier Qualifying Points annually.
- World of Hyatt Credit Card: Earn two elite-qualifying nights for every $5,000 spent, with no cap on the number of nights you can earn.
Consider 0% APR Intro Offers — Multiple cards offer an introductory 0% annual percentage rate period which could be better than what a bank is offering. Just make sure you can pay off the entire balance before the intro period is over.
- American Express Cash Magnet® Card: 0% intro APR for 15 months from account opening, then a variable APR of 15499% to 25.99% (see rates and fees).
- Chase Slate: 0% intro APR for 15 months from account opening, then a variable APR of 17.24%–25.99%.
- Chase Freedom and Chase Freedom Unlimited: 0% intro APR for 15 months from account opening, then a variable APR of 17.24 – 25.99%.
- Discover it® Cash Back: 0% intro APR for 14 months from account opening, then a variable APR of 14.24%-25.24%.
Rotating Bonus Cards — If you have a Chase Freedom, Discover it Cash Back or Citi Dividend Card, you should always keep your eye on the quarterly rotating categories to see if a home improvement store is listed. You can also see if you could purchase items typically found in a home improvement store in another one of the bonus categories, like Amazon.com or wholesale clubs, in order to qualify for the 5% cash-back earnings.
Top Card Picks for Home Improvement Purchases
If you aren’t looking to meet minimum spend or trigger an annual spend bonus and home improvement stores aren’t listed as a quarterly bonus, here are some cards that can make sense year-round to use for your home improvement purchases. None of the cards listed below have an annual fee.
- Chase Ink Business Cash Credit Card — This card is useful for earning maximum Ultimate Rewards on your purchases. The cards earn either 5% cash back or 5x points (a 10% return based on TPG’s valuations) if you buy Lowe’s or Home Depot gift cards from Staples or OfficeMax/Office Depot. Getting approved for a business card may be easier than you think.
- Chase Freedom Unlimited — Earn 3% cash back on the first $20,000 you spend in your first year and 1.5% cash back regardless of where you buy your home improvement goods. That equals 3 Ultimate Rewards points per dollar and then 1.5 points per dollar when paired with an Ultimate Rewards-earning card — a 6% return in your first year and 3% thereafter, based on our valuations.
- Huntington Voice Credit Card — This card earns a solid 3% cash back in the bonus category of your choice, though it’s capped at $2,000 per quarter. You can choose from 10 categories, including home improvement stores, and change your choice once per quarter.
- Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature — If it’s straight cash back you’re after, you’re an Amazon Prime member and you make your home improvement purchases from Amazon, this card isn’t a bad pick either. It earns 5% back at Amazon and comes with perks like purchase protection and extended warranty protection.
Store cards typically aren’t good picks due to their poor returns (or lack thereof). The Home Depot Consumer Credit Card, for instance, doesn’t offer any cash-back rewards, though it does have the benefit of special financing offers.
Bottom Line
Most home improvement projects represent a significant expense and you should do everything you can to minimize the sting of those costs. With the right combination of savings tactics and rewards-earning credit cards, you’ll come out much further ahead than you would by walking into a store and paying cash.
At the end of the day, the best card for your home improvement purchases depends on the amount and type of goods you’re purchasing. For instance, if it’s a lot of inexpensive goods or basic building supplies, you might want to use a combination of discounted gift cards and coupons to save as much money as possible. If it’s an appliance or electronics, you might want to use a card like the Chase Freedom Unlimited through a shopping portal to earn maximum points while still getting the purchase and extended warranty protections the card offers.
The only wrong answer when it comes to your home improvement purchase is doing none of the above.
Additional reporting by Richard Kerr.
Featured photo by Getty Images.
