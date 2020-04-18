How you (and a friend) can earn an easy $30 for online shopping
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Starting on April 20, Rakuten will be increasing its referral bonus to $30 for two weeks.
This is probably the easiest $30 you can earn. All you have to do is refer a friend, and then the friend has to spend $30 within the offer period (April 20 – May 1) and you both get $30. Simple as that.
Typically, Rakuten offers $25 for each referral and referee with no limit to how much you can earn, so long as both parties meet the spending requirements.
New to The Points Guy? Sign-up for our daily newsletter and check out our beginner’s guide.
Rakuten is an online shopping portal that used to go under the name Ebates. It partners with over 2,500 online retailers, from well-known brands like Target and Home Depot to smaller merchants like Glossybox.com. When you open an account with Rakuten, you’re eligible to earn cash back or Amex Membership Rewards points on purchases you make at these sites. However, you must start at Rakuten.com and click to the merchant through that site; you can’t go directly to the retailer’s website directly unless you download the Google Chrome plug-in.
To give you a brief explainer on how the site works, you need to know that Rakuten is able to offer cash back through its marketing agreements with individual retailers, which then pay the site commissions on purchases that begin there. Rakuten (in turn) then passes a portion of those commissions on to you, the customer. The retailer gets additional business and both you and Rakuten enjoy a cut of those purchases, essentially a win-win-win for all parties.
For those who are unfamiliar with Rakuten and think this offer is too good to be true, read our guide on Rakuten.
Bottom line: This is a simple earning strategy that anyone can partake in, so don’t miss out on an easy $30 for all the online shopping you and your friends are doing right now.
Further reading:
- How to maximize online shopping portals
- Earn bonus points on takeout with these dining rewards programs
- Best cash back cards of 2020
Featured photo courtesy of filadendron/Getty Images.
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel
- Get unlimited deliveries with a $0 delivery fee and reduced service fees on orders over $12 for a minimum of one year on qualifying food purchases with DashPass, DoorDash's subscription service. Activate by 12/31/21.
- Earn 5X points on Lyft rides through March 2022. That’s 3X points in addition to the 2X points you already earn on travel.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.