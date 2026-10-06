How to earn an easy $50 by joining Rakuten and shopping online at thousands of retailers
Editor's Note
Act now if you want to score $50 just by joining one of TPG's favorite online shopping portals.
Rakuten extended its best-ever offer for new members yet again: If you join Rakuten through a referral link by Dec. 31 and spend at least $50 at eligible retailers within 90 days of becoming a member, both you and your referrer will receive a one-time bonus of $50.
Even better, you can stack Rakuten rewards at Target with Target Circle Deal Days, a two-day sale from Oct. 6 to 7.
Read more: How to earn bonus cash back or Amex points on your online shopping purchases with Rakuten
Overview of Rakuten
Rakuten is an online shopping portal that partners with hundreds of online retailers, from household brands like Target and Nike to smaller merchants like Gorjana.
By starting your purchase at Rakuten and clicking through to the merchant from there, you'll take home cash back or valuable transferable points on every eligible purchase you make — in addition to the earnings on the rewards credit card you use to pay.
You can even download the Rakuten plug-in to make things easier. Once this is installed, you can go directly to the merchant's site, and the browser extension will notify you if there's cash back available.
You may wonder how all of this is possible. Rakuten makes marketing agreements with individual retailers, which pay the site commissions on purchases that begin there. Rakuten then passes a portion of those commissions on to the customer. The retailer gets additional business, and you and Rakuten enjoy a cut of those purchases — a win-win for all parties.
To join as a new member with that $50 bonus up for grabs, visit this link and complete the online prompts by Dec. 31.
If you are already a member and want to refer a friend, simply log in to your Rakuten account and click the "Refer & Earn" button in the top row. You can choose to send your friend an email or share your referral link by another route, though note that the $50 referral bonus may not be available for all accounts.
How to make the most of Rakuten
While Rakuten is advertised as a cash-back portal, you can take your rewards to the next level by switching your earning preference to American Express Membership Rewards points or Bilt Points.
Since our October 2026 valuations peg Amex points at 2 cents apiece (thanks to the array of transfer partners and valuable redemption options), this option could offer a higher return on your online purchases than simple cash back. Bilt points are valued even higher at 2.2 cents each.
However, the bonus for new members who join via a referral link is usually only available as cash back. You can link your Bilt or Amex Membership Rewards account after joining, but the one-time bonus will be paid in cash (after qualifying purchases).
That said, if a friend or family member joins through your referral link (and completes the spending requirements) after you switch your earning preference to Amex or Bilt points, you'll earn bonus points instead of cash back based on whatever referral offer is available at the time.
Note that going through Rakuten for your online purchases may mean sacrificing higher rewards that you would earn through something like an airline shopping portal — especially if there are any bonus offers through those sites. It's always a good idea to compare earning rates using a shopping portal aggregator.
Related: How I earned almost 30,000 Amex Membership Rewards points with help from Rakuten
Which credit card should I use?
If you're making purchases online, pay close attention to any potential bonus categories. Your best bet may be to use a card that offers solid value for everyday purchases, such as:
- Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card, Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card: Earn 2 Capital One miles per dollar spent on all purchases.
- Citi Double Cash® Card (see rates and fees): Earn 2% cash back on all purchases (1% when you buy and 1% when you pay your bill), with the option to combine your rewards with Citi ThankYou Rewards points-earning cards for even more value.
- The Blue Business® Plus Credit Card from American Express: Earn 2 Membership Rewards points per dollar spent on eligible business purchases (on the first $50,000 in purchases each calendar year, then 1 point per dollar).
- Chase Freedom Unlimited® (see rates and fees): Earn a minimum of 1.5% cash back on all purchases, which can be transferred to a Chase Ultimate Rewards points-earning card.
Remember that any cash back or Amex points you'd take home through Rakuten come in addition to the earnings on your card. You may even be able to stack an Amex Offer or Chase Offer at select merchants, so be sure to check those first to avoid leaving money on the table.
For example, holders of the Chase Sapphire Reserve® (see rates and fees) receive up to $300 each year in statement credits for StubHub purchases (up to $150 from January to June and another $150 from July to December; one-time activation required). And StubHub is currently offering 2% cash back (or 2 points per dollar) through Rakuten.
As a result, you can start your StubHub purchase at Rakuten to earn extra rewards and use your second credit of 2026 (if you haven't already) by paying with your Sapphire Reserve.
Related: Earn Membership Rewards points with Rakuten's first-ever credit card
Bottom line
Using an online shopping portal like Rakuten can help amplify rewards on your online purchases, and with a best-ever bonus for new members, now's the perfect time to sign up for Rakuten (or refer your friends and family members). However, this elevated offer won't last forever, so don't miss out — join Rakuten today.
Related reading:
TPG featured card
at American Express's secure site
Terms & restrictions apply. See rates & fees.
|4X
|Earn 4X Membership Rewards® points per dollar spent on purchases at restaurants worldwide, on up to $50,000 in purchases per calendar year, then 1X points for the rest of the year.
|4X
|Earn 4X Membership Rewards® points per dollar spent at US supermarkets, on up to $25,000 in purchases per calendar year, then 1X points for the rest of the year.
|5X
|Earn 5X Membership Rewards® points on prepaid hotel stays booked through AmexTravel.com or the Amex Travel App™.
|3X
|Earn 3X Membership Rewards® points on flights booked through AmexTravel.com, the Amex Travel App™, or purchased directly from airlines.
|2X
|Earn 2X Membership Rewards® points on prepaid car rentals booked through AmexTravel.com or the Amex Travel App™ and cruises booked and paid through AmexTravel.com.
|1X
|Earn 1X Membership Rewards® point per dollar spent on all other eligible purchases.
Pros
- Valuable dining and food-related credits
- Flexible rewards with airline and hotel transfer partners
- Multiple travel and purchase protections
- No foreign transaction fees
- Access to Amex Offers for additional savings (enrollment required)
Cons
- Not as useful for those living outside the U.S.
- Some may have trouble using Uber and other dining credits
- You may be eligible for as high as 100,000 Membership Rewards® Points after you spend $8,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months of Card Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer. Apply to know if you’re approved and find out your exact welcome offer amount – all with no credit score impact. If you’re approved and choose to accept the Card, your score may be impacted.
- Earn 4X Membership Rewards® points per dollar spent on purchases at restaurants worldwide, on up to $50,000 in purchases per calendar year, then 1X points for the rest of the year.
- Earn 4X Membership Rewards® points per dollar spent at US supermarkets, on up to $25,000 in purchases per calendar year, then 1X points for the rest of the year.
- Earn 5X Membership Rewards® points on prepaid hotel stays booked through AmexTravel.com or the Amex Travel App™.
- Earn 3X Membership Rewards® points on flights booked through AmexTravel.com, the Amex Travel App™, or purchased directly from airlines.
- Earn 2X Membership Rewards® points on prepaid car rentals booked through AmexTravel.com or the Amex Travel App™ and cruises booked and paid through AmexTravel.com.
- Earn 1X Membership Rewards® point per dollar spent on all other eligible purchases.
- Pay It® lets you tap in the American Express® App to quickly pay for small purchase amounts throughout the month and still earn rewards the way you usually do. Plan It® gives you the option to split up big purchases into equal monthly payments with a fixed fee. You’ll know upfront exactly how much you’ll pay.
- $120 Dining Credit: Earn up to a total of $10 in statement credits monthly when you pay with the Gold Card at Grubhub (including Seamless), Buffalo Wild Wings, Five Guys, The Cheesecake Factory, and Wonder. This can be an annual savings of up to $120. Enrollment required.
- $100 Resy Credit: Get up to $100 in statement credits each calendar year at over 10,000 qualifying U.S. Resy restaurants after you pay for eligible purchases with the American Express® Gold Card. That’s up to $50 in statement credits semi-annually. Enrollment required.
- $84 Dunkin' Credit: Earn up to $7 in monthly statement credits after you pay with the American Express® Gold Card at U.S. Dunkin’ locations. Enrollment required.
- $120 Uber Cash on Gold: Enjoy up to $120 in Uber Cash annually with your Gold Card. Just add your Card to your Uber account and you'll get $10 in Uber Cash each month to use on orders and rides in the U.S. when you select an Amex Card for your transaction.
- Enjoy complimentary Hertz Five Star® Status benefits like skipping the counter at select locations, adding an additional driver at no additional cost*, and vehicle upgrades**. Benefit enrollment and Hertz Gold+ registration are required. *Additional drivers must meet standard rental qualifications and must be a spouse or domestic partner to qualify as complimentary. Other additional drivers subject to fees. **Benefits are subject to availability and vary by location. Additional Hertz program Terms and Conditions including age restrictions apply.
- Book two nights or more with The Hotel Collection through AmexTravel.com or the Amex Travel App™ and receive a $100* credit towards eligible charges at over 1,400 upscale hotels worldwide. *Eligible charges vary by property.
- Book your travel through the Amex Travel App™ with added peace of mind – backed by American Express® service and support. Only for American Express® Card Members.
- Whenever you need us, we're here. Our Member Services team will ensure you are taken care of. From lost Card replacement to statement questions, we are available to help 24/7.
- No Foreign Transaction Fees.
- Annual Fee is $325.
- Terms Apply.