Attention, points and miles enthusiasts, you can now earn Bilt Points by simply shopping at your favorite online retailers. In a newly announced partnership with Rakuten, Bilt Rewards members can link their accounts and opt to earn Bilt Points instead of cash-back rewards.

Bilt points are the most valuable transferable rewards, worth 2.2 cents apiece, according to TPG's November 2025 valuations. Since you can redeem Bilt points for flights, hotels, Amazon purchases, gift cards and more, this new partnership can potentially allow you to fund your next getaway or holiday gift.

Plus, for the first six months, all Bilt member status tiers will enjoy a 1:1 conversion ratio. This 1:1 conversion ratio means $10 in Rakuten cash back will equal 1,000 Bilt points. After that point, Bilt members with Blue status will receive 50 Bilt points per dollar in Rakuten cash back, and Bilt members with Silver status or higher will continue to get 100 Bilt points per dollar of Rakuten cash back.

Additionally, Bilt members will earn 2,500 bonus Bilt points if they sign up for Rakuten through the Bilt app and then make a qualifying purchase of $25 or more. Note that this bonus applies to new Rakuten members only.

Keep reading to find out what you need to know about linking your Bilt and Rakuten accounts, and if it's worth it.

How to link your Rakuten and Bilt accounts

To start earning Bilt points, you will need to link your Rakuten account through the Bilt app. Once you do so, select "Bilt Points" as your Rakuten payment method and then shop through Rakuten as you normally would. Since Bilt points are your Rakuten payment method, you'll get Bilt points automatically each quarter (since Rakuten has a quarterly payout schedule). The next payout is scheduled for November 15.

To be clear, you'll only be able to get Bilt points as your Rakuten payout method for purchases once you link your accounts and select Bilt points as your payment method. And there are some limited-time offers to get members to link their accounts and opt in to earn Bilt points when using Rakuten.

Once you have created both accounts, to link them, go to Bilt's website and simply click "Link account." It will then prompt you to confirm your email associated with both accounts. After you click "Continue," your accounts will be linked.

If you decide to no longer earn Bilt points, you can always go into your Rakuten account, click "Account settings," and scroll down to how you would like to be paid out. Other options include:

"Big Fat Check": Cash-back rewards you get in the mail

PayPal

American Express Membership Rewards points

Should you link your Rakuten and Bilt Rewards accounts?

Rakuten allows you to earn cash-back rewards at thousands of online retail merchants. However, for most points and miles enthusiasts, opting to earn Amex points instead of Rakuten cash back has been a lucrative rewards-earning option. You will earn 100 Amex points per dollar spent in Rakuten cash back.

But, with Rakuten's new partnership with Bilt, should you switch your earning option?

Since TPG values Amex points at 2 cents apiece, per our November 2025 valuations, 100 Amex points equals $2.

For the first six months, Bilt members will earn 100 points per dollar spent in Rakuten cash back. Therefore, 100 Bilt points equals $2.20, per our November 2025 valuations, in which we value Bilt points at 2.2 cents apiece. However, following the six-month promotional period, Bilt's Blue status members (entry-level tier) will only earn 50 Bilt points per dollar spent, which is valued at $1.10.

While earning Membership Rewards points through Rakuten may yield a higher value for non-Bilt status holders, the latter has 22 airline and hotel transfer partners compared to Amex's 20 partners. Additionally, to earn Membership Rewards points, you must have an existing eligible Amex card, while Bilt does not require members to be cardholders to earn rewards points.

Therefore, for those who don't have an eligible Amex card or for those who value travel rewards points over cash back, earning Bilt points could be a great option.

Bottom line

Overall, Bilt continues to establish itself as a stronghold within the rewards space, driving innovation in the ways members can earn and redeem points.

Bilt's partnership with Rakuten is yet another example of how members can earn valuable rewards without having to open or spend on a credit card. For those looking to earn transferable rewards, linking your Bilt and Rakuten accounts is an easy (and potentially cost-saving) step to take in your points journey.

