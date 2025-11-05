Bilt Rewards just announced that the Bilt Card 2.0 will launch Feb. 7, 2026. But Bilt Card 2.0 isn't just one card: It's three new cards that will replace the Bilt Mastercard®. (Speaking of which, new applications for the Bilt Mastercard close at noon on Nov. 5.)

The information for the Bilt Mastercard has been collected independently by The Points Guy. The card details on this page have not been reviewed or provided by the card issuer.

If you currently have the Bilt Mastercard, you don't need to take action just yet. Bilt Rewards will reveal the details of the three new cards in early January, and then current cardholders can select which of the three cards they want. If current cardholders opt for one of the new Bilt Card 2.0 options, they face a soft credit pull. However, if you select one of the new Bilt 2.0 Card options after the January announcement, you'll get it in the mail ahead of the Feb. 7 launch.

Alternatively, current cardholders can opt to close down their Wells Fargo account or convert their Bilt Mastercard into an Wells Fargo Autograph® Card (see rates and fees) with a different card number if they don't want any of the new Bilt Card 2.0 options.

Related: What is the difference between a hard and soft pull on your credit report?

Bilt says the transition will be seamless for current cardholders. Particularly, your card number will remain the same, so you don't have to update any of your subscriptions or autopay settings. Likewise, Apple Pay and Google Pay will automatically update with your new card information on Feb. 7. And if you have a balance on your Wells Fargo account, you can transfer it to your new Bilt Card 2.0 (transfer subject to approval).

Daily Newsletter Reward your inbox with the TPG Daily newsletter Join over 700,000 readers for breaking news, in-depth guides and exclusive deals from TPG’s experts Email address Sign up By signing up, you will receive newsletters and promotional content and agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Policy. You may unsubscribe at any time.

Related: Bilt Rewards isn't just for renters — here's why there's something for everyone now

But perhaps most exciting is that the new Bilt Card 2.0 will let you earn points on eligible mortgage payments — regardless of who your mortgage is with. That's groundbreaking and means the card is rewarding to both renters and those with home mortgages. TPG senior director of content Summer Hull was so excited about the Bilt Card 2.0 news that she said, "2026 is the year of Bilt (for me)."

Only time will tell whether Bilt will finally offer a compelling welcome offer on its new cards in 2026. We'll keep you updated as we learn more about the Bilt Card 2.0 options. You can also sign up at the Bilt website to receive notifications and gain early access to the new cards.

Related reading: