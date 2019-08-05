This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
It’s no secret that credit card sign-up bonuses are the quickest and easiest way to rake in lots of points and miles. We regularly update our roundup of our favorite current welcome offers in our Top Travel Rewards Cards guide, which includes both limited-time credit card offers and ones that are more permanent. But what if you’re looking to prioritize your credit card sign-ups?
To help you in that situation, we’ve rounded up the best limited-time offers currently available — the ones that are worth an extra look right now before they disappear. This month, we’re seeing some especially enticing offers for cobranded airline and hotel credit cards. Boosted welcome bonuses typically don’t stick around for long, so if you’re considering one of these offers, you’ll want to hop on it soon.
The Best Limited-Time Credit Card Offers Currently Available
- Hilton Honors American Express Surpass® Card: Best low-cost card for Hilton
- Hilton Honors American Express Business Card: Best business card for Hilton
- Hilton Honors Card from American Express: Best no annual fee card for Hilton (see rates & fees)
- Gold Delta SkyMiles® Credit Card from American Express: Best for occasional Delta flyers
- Gold Delta SkyMiles® Business Credit Card from American Express: Best business card for occasional Delta flyers
- Platinum Delta SkyMiles® Credit Card from American Express: Best card for chasing Delta status
- Platinum Delta SkyMiles® Business Credit Card from American Express: Best business card for chasing Delta status
- Hawaiian Airlines World Elite Mastercard: Best card for Hawaiian Airlines
1. Hilton Honors American Express Surpass® Card
Current Offer: 130,000 points plus a free weekend night certificate after you spend $4,000 in the first four months. Offer ends August 28, 2019.
Bonus Offer Value*: $930**
Annual Fee: $95 (see rates and fees)
Benefits: Earn 12 points per dollar spent at participating Hilton properties, 6 points per dollar spent at US supermarkets, US restaurants and US gas stations and 3 points per dollar everywhere else. Get 10 Priority Pass lounge access passes each year, complimentary Hilton Gold elite status and a pathway to earning Diamond status.
Official Application Link: Hilton Honors American Express Surpass Card (130,000-point and a free weekend night reward bonus offer)
2. Hilton Honors American Express Business Card
Current Offer: 130,000 points plus a free weekend night after you spend $5,000 in the first four months. Offer ends August 28, 2019.
Bonus Offer Value*: $930**
Annual Fee: $95 (see rates and fees)
Benefits: Earn 12 points per dollar spent at participating Hilton properties, 6 points per dollar spent on wireless services purchased directly from US service providers and on US purchases for shipping, at US restaurants, on flights booked directly with airlines and through Amex Travel and on car rentals booked directly from select car rental companies, and 3 points per dollar everywhere else. Get 10 Priority Pass lounge access passes each year, complimentary Hilton Gold elite status and a pathway to earning Diamond status. Plus, earn an additional free weekend night when you spend $15,000 on the card in a calendar year.
Official Application Link: Hilton Honors American Express Business Card (130,000-point and a free weekend night reward bonus offer)
3. Hilton Honors Card from American Express
Current Offer: 90,000 points after you spend $2,000 in the first three months. Offer ends August 28, 2019.
Bonus Offer Value*: $540
Annual Fee: $0 (see rates and fees)
Benefits: Earn 7 points per dollar spent at participating Hilton properties, 5 points per dollar spent at US restaurants, US supermarkets and US gas stations, and 3 points per dollar everywhere else. Get automatic Hilton Honors Silver status (with an upgrade to Gold when you spend $20,000 in a calendar year), basic travel and shopping protections and no foreign transaction fees (see rates and fees).
Official Application Link: Hilton Honors American Express Card (90,000-point bonus offer)
4. Gold Delta SkyMiles® Credit Card from American Express
Current Offer: 30,000 miles after you spend $1,000 in the first three months, plus 50% back on all purchases made directly with Delta for up to $300 in statement credits in the first three months. Offer ends August 15, 2019.
Bonus Offer Value*: Up to $660
Annual Fee: $0 for the first year, then $95 (see rates and fees)
Benefits: Earn 2 miles per dollar spent on Delta purchases and 1 mile per dollar on everything else. Get a first bag checked free on Delta flights, plus priority boarding and 20% off inflight purchases on Delta.
Official Application Link: Gold Delta SkyMiles Credit Card from American Express (30,000-mile bonus offer plus 50% back on direct Delta purchases up to $300 in 3 months)
5. Gold Delta SkyMiles® Business Credit Card from American Express
Current Offer: 30,000 miles after you spend $1,000 in the first three months, plus 50% back on all purchases made directly with Delta for up to $300 in statement credits in the first three months.
Bonus Offer Value*: Up to $660
Annual Fee: $0 for the first year, then $95 (see rates and fees)
Benefits: Earn 2 miles per dollar spent on Delta purchases and 1 mile per dollar on everything else. Get a first bag checked free on Delta flights, plus priority boarding and 20% off inflight purchases on Delta.
Official Application Link: Gold Delta SkyMiles Business Credit Card from American Express (30,000-mile bonus offer plus 50% back on direct Delta purchases up to $300 in 3 months)
6. Platinum Delta SkyMiles® Credit Card from American Express
Current Offer: 50,000 miles after you spend $3,000 in the first three months, plus 50% back on all purchases made directly with Delta for up to $500 in statement credits in the first three months. Offer ends August 15, 2019.
Bonus Offer Value*: Up to $1,100
Annual Fee: $195 (see rates and fees)
Benefits: Earn 2 miles per dollar spent on Delta purchases and 1 mile per dollar on everything else. Get an annual companion certificate each year upon card renewal for main cabin round-trip travel, a free first checked bag on Delta flights, priority boarding and 20% off inflight purchases on Delta. You’ll also have the opportunity to earn 10,000 MQMs toward status and 10,000 redeemable miles by spending $25,000 on the card in a calendar year, and an additional 10,000 MQMs and 10,000 redeemable miles by spending $50,000 in the same year.
Official Application Link: Platinum Delta SkyMiles Credit Card from American Express (50,000-mile bonus offer plus 50% back on direct Delta purchases up to $500 in 3 months)
7. Platinum Delta SkyMiles® Business Credit Card from American Express
Current Offer: 50,000 miles after you spend $3,000 in the first three months, plus 50% back on all purchases made directly with Delta for up to $500 in statement credits in the first three months. Offer ends August 15, 2019.
Bonus Offer Value*: Up to $1,100
Annual Fee: $195 (see rates and fees)
Benefits: Earn 2 miles per dollar spent on Delta purchases and 1 mile per dollar on everything else. Like the personal version of this card, you’ll get an annual companion certificate each year upon card renewal for main cabin round-trip travel, a first bag checked free on Delta flights, priority boarding and 20% off inflight purchases on Delta. You’ll also have the opportunity to earn 10,000 MQMs toward status and 10,000 redeemable miles by spending $25,000 on the card in a calendar year and an additional 10,000 MQMs, and 10,000 redeemable miles by spending $50,000 in the same year.
Official Application Link: Platinum Delta SkyMiles Business Credit Card from American Express (50,000-mile bonus offer plus 50% back on direct Delta purchases up to $500 in 3 months)
8. Hawaiian Airlines World Elite Mastercard
Current Offer: 60,000 bonus HawaiianMiles after you spend $2,000 in the first 90 days. Plus, you’ll get a 50% discount toward one published full coach round-trip fare for a companion.
Bonus Offer Value*: $540 (not including the value of the companion discount)
Annual Fee: $99 (waived the first year)
Benefits: Earn 3 miles per dollar on Hawaiian Airlines purchases and 2 miles per dollar on gas, dining and grocery stores (1 mile per dollar on everything else). Get a free checked bag when you use the card for Hawaiian Airlines flights, and $100 off a companion flight every account anniversary on round-trip coach flights between Hawaii and North America.
Official Application Link: Hawaiian Airlines World Elite Mastercard (60,000-mile bonus offer plus a 50% discount toward one full coach round-trip fare for a companion)
*Bonus offer values are based on TPG’s valuations.
**The free weekend night value of $150 on the Hilton Surpass card is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer.
Featured photo by Isabelle Raphael / The Points Guy.
This is The Points Guy’s permanent page with limited-time welcome offers to consider each month, so you can bookmark it and check back regularly for updates. Keep in mind you may see some reader comments referring to older offers below.
