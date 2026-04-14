Capital One fans have big news to pay attention to: The Capital One Spark Miles for Business card has closed to new applicants. It's not all bad news, though: In its place, the Capital One Venture Business card is ready for a spot in your business's wallet.

If you are a current cardholder, you can continue using your card and accessing your Spark Miles account as normal. But, before you do, you may want to give the Capital One Venture Business card a closer look. There are some new perks that may entice you to apply for the Venture Business card.

The Venture Business card includes a few benefits to help offset its $95 annual fee, including credits for Capital One Business Travel and qualifying advertising and software merchants. That makes it an immediate improvement over the Spark Miles card.

The Spark Miles card was the closest to a business alternative to the Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card. Now, the Venture Business card is a true counterpart.

Let's dig deeper into the details.

What's new with the Venture Business card

Many small-business cards come with perks to help prospective cardholders get excited about applying and justify the annual fee. With the Venture Business card, Capital One includes three credits:

Annual $50 credit for Capital One Business Travel

Up to $50 each year for qualifying advertising and software merchants

$50 experience credit on every Capital One Lifestyle Collection stay

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The Venture Business card won't feature a $0 introductory annual fee in the first cardholder year as the Spark Miles card did, but it's offered for a reasonable $95 annual fee. If you're able to maximize at least two of these credits, you'll come out $5 ahead in value against the annual fee.

Those who value straightforward rewards will appreciate the Venture Business card. There aren't numerous new benefits to track or an annual fee that's significantly higher than what the Spark Miles card charged after the first cardholder year.

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Personally, I think the Venture Business card is a significant improvement over the Spark Miles card. While it's unfortunate that it doesn't offer a $0 introductory annual fee, I'd rather a card include benefits that make it easy to get outsize value out of its annual fee year after year.

What the Venture Business card is keeping the same

Since the Venture Business card only has a handful of new benefits, there's a lot staying the same as the sun sets on the Spark Miles card and rises on the Venture Business card.

Venture Business cardholders will earn 5 miles per dollar spent on hotels, vacation rentals and rental cars booked through Capital One Business Travel, plus 2 miles per dollar spent on all other purchases.

Venture Business cardholders will also get to enjoy Hertz Five Star status* and up to $120 Global Entry or TSA PreCheck® credit once every four years. A Global Entry or TSA PreCheck credit isn't revolutionary by any means, but you can always gift either service to someone if you already have it yourself.

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For those who were interested in the Spark Miles card because of these benefits, it'll be an easy choice to apply for the Venture Business card. Of course, existing Spark Miles cardholders will still keep the same card and all of the perks that come with it.

If you have the Spark Miles card and want more out of it, switching to the Venture Business card may be the right move for your wallet. Just remember that you can't product-change between the two cards; you'll need to apply for the Venture Business card separately**.

Of course, you can still redeem the miles you earn on the Venture Business card in the same way as with the Spark Miles card. We always recommend transferring your miles to one of Capital One's 15-plus partners for maximum value, but you can also use them for cash back, gift cards and to cover travel charges on your card.

Finally, you can receive employee cards for free if you want your employees to have their own cards.

*Upon enrollment, accessible through the Capital One website or mobile app, eligible cardholders will remain at that status level through the duration of the offer. Please note, enrolling through the normal Hertz Gold+ Rewards enrollment process (e.g. at Hertz.com) will not automatically detect a cardholder as being eligible for the program and cardholders will not be automatically upgraded to the applicable status tier. Additional terms apply.

**The bonus may not be available to existing or previous Capital One Business cardholders.

Welcome offer on the Venture Business card

New Venture Business cardholders can earn up to 150,000 bonus miles: 75,000 miles after spending $7,500 in the first three months from account opening, plus an additional 75,000 bonus miles after spending $30,000 in the first six months from account opening.

According to TPG's April 2026 valuations, these bonus miles are worth up to $2,775. If your business can meet the full $30,000 spending requirement, this is a solid welcome offer.

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It's a common misconception that you need a well-established business to qualify for a business credit card. While that's generally the case for corporate cards, the Venture Business card is a small-business card.

That means that even those with a basic side hustle, like dog-sitting or delivering with DoorDash, can be approved for the Venture Business card. That is, of course, if you meet Capital One's other application restrictions.

In my opinion, this card makes sense for newer business owners or sole proprietors who travel frequently. Its low $95 annual fee means you won't have to work hard to get outsize value from it.

Bottom line

The Venture Business card offers new credits that easily help cardholders justify its $95 annual fee, while maintaining the Spark Miles card's straightforward earning rates. This card is a great fit for a variety of businesses, from side gigs to well-established business owners looking for an affordable option to boost their travel.

The Spark Miles card isn't available to new applicants anymore, but the Venture Business card is now open to applications. Existing Spark Miles cardholders will be unaffected.

If your business was eyeing the Spark Miles card up until now, I recommend giving the Venture Business card a shot.

Learn more: Capital One Venture Business

Related: How to get maximum value when redeeming Capital One miles