The lineup of Marriott cobranded credit cards has evolved following the merger of the Marriott, Ritz-Carlton and Starwood Brands. There are now two personal credit cards available to new applicants — a sub-$100-annual-fee option from Chase and a premium credit card from Amex — and one business credit card: the Marriott Bonvoy Business™ American Express® Card.
You might want to consider the Marriott Bonvoy Business Amex in particular if you already have one or more of the Marriott Bonvoy personal credit cards. Having a business credit card can help keep your personal and professional expenses separate; it opens up new and different bonus earning categories; and it does not affect your personal credit score in the same way that having a regular consumer credit card does. Not only that, but this is also one of the best all-around business credit cards for travel rewards currently available.
Which Card Do You Have?
Thanks to the creation of the Marriott Bonvoy program out of Marriott Rewards, Starwood Preferred Guest and Ritz-Carlton Rewards, both American Express and Chase have shuffled their cobranded credit cards, with some discontinuations, some evolutions and some simple renaming.
On the personal credit card roster, that means travelers now have a choice between the Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Credit Card, which was formerly the Marriott Rewards Premier Plus from Chase, and the premium Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant™ American Express® Card, which was previously the SPG Luxury Amex.
But there are also now two distinct business credit cards that participate in Marriott Bonvoy. The Marriott Bonvoy Business Amex was formerly the Starwood Preferred Guest Business Credit Card from American Express. The Marriott Bonvoy Premier Plus Business Card from Chase was formerly the Marriott Rewards Premier Plus Business card. The latter is no longer available to new applicants. But if you had the card from before, you can still hang onto it for now.
Here’s a quick side-by-side overview of the cards and their benefits.
|Marriott Bonvoy Business American Express Card
|Marriott Bonvoy Premier Plus Business Credit Card from Chase
|Welcome Bonus
|Earn 100,000 bonus Marriott Bonvoy points after you make $5,000 in purchases within the first 3 months. Offer ends 10/23/2019.
|No longer open to new applicants
|Annual Fee
|$125 (see rates & fees)
|$99
|Earning
|6x points at Marriott; 4x at US restaurants, gas stations, wireless phone & shipping; 2x on everything else
|6x at Marriott; 4x at restaurants, gas stations, shipping, internet, cable & phone; 2x on everything else
|Annual Free Night Certificate
|Free night worth up to 35,000 points; another after spending $60k in calendar year
|Free night worth up to 35,000 points; another after spending $60k in calendar year
|Elite Status
|Automatic Silver; Gold with $35k calendar year spend
|Automatic Silver; Gold with $35k calendar year spend
|Foreign-Transaction Fees
|Waived (see rates & fees)
|Waived
|Discount Programs
|Amex Offers
|Visa SavingsEdge
|Travel Benefits
|Premium in-room internet; Boingo Wi-Fi plan; $100K travel accident insurance
|Primary rental car insurance; trip cancellation/interruption up to $5,000; lost luggage up to $3,000; trip delay up to $500
|Purchase Protection
|$1,000 per claim up to $50k per year
|$10k per claim up to $50k per year
|Extended Warranty
|2 years
|1 year
Now let’s look at how the two compare, and which one might be right for your needs.
Marriott Bonvoy Business American Express Card
The only Marriott business credit card that’s available for new applicants, this one has several compelling benefits that should keep it on your radar. You can read our full card review, but here are the main details.
- Current welcome bonus: Earn 100,000 bonus Marriott Bonvoy points after you make $5,000 in purchases within the first 3 months. Offer ends 10/23/2019.
- Annual fee: $125 (recently increased)
- Earning: 6x points at participating Marriott Bonvoy hotels; 4x points at US restaurants, at US gas stations, on wireless telephone services purchased directly from US service providers and on US purchases for shipping; 2x points on everything else.
- Free award night: Each year after your account anniversary, get an award night that can be used at properties costing up to 35,000 points. Plus, earn an additional free night award after you spend $60,000 in purchases on your card in a calendar year.
- Complimentary Silver elite status: Card holders receive 15 nights of elite credit each year, enough for Silver status with Marriott Bonvoy, and just 10 short of Gold status. Upgrade to Gold status after spending $35,000 on the card in a calendar year.
- No foreign-transaction fees
- Premium on-property internet access: Enjoy complimentary in-room, premium internet access while staying at participating Marriott Bonvoy hotels.
- Boingo Wi-Fi: Free, unlimited Wi-Fi on up to four devices at more than a million hotspots worldwide with the Boingo American Express Preferred Plan.
- Amex Offers savings: Enjoy percentage and dollar discounts at participating merchants through Amex Offers.
- Employee/Additional cards: Add up to five for free.
- Travel benefits: Travel accident insurance up to $100,000. Up to $1,250 for lost luggage.
- Purchase benefits: Purchase protection of up to $1,000 per incident and $50,000 per year. Warranty extension of up to two years.
Eligibility
Now for some fine print. While the Bonvoy Business Amex card is available to new applicants, you will not qualify for the welcome bonus if you currently have or have had any of the following cards in the last 30 days:
- The Marriott Rewards® Premier Business Credit Card from Chase (now the Marriott Bonvoy Premier Plus Business Card)
- The Marriott Rewards® Business Credit Card from Chase (now the Marriott Bonvoy Business Card)
Or have acquired any of the following cards from Chase in the last 90 days:
- The Marriott Rewards® Premier Plus Credit Card from Chase (now the Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Card)
- The Marriott Rewards® Premier Credit Card from Chase (now the Marriott Bonvoy Premier Card)
Or have received a welcome offer for any of the following Cards from Chase in the last 24 months:
- The Marriott Rewards® Premier Plus Credit Card from Chase (now the Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Card)
- The Marriott Rewards® Premier Credit Card from Chase (now the Marriott Bonvoy Premier Card)
Here’s that same info in chart form:
Basically, you will not be eligible for the Marriott Bonvoy Business American Express Card if you were a card holder of either of the Marriott personal or business credit cards from Chase within the last 30 days, or if you applied for any of the Chase Marriott personal cards within the last two years. Those are some stringent limitations. But if you haven’t been dabbling extensively in the Marriott card market lately and were waiting to see how the Marriott-Starwood merger played out, you might be eligible for this card sooner than you think.
Check your account histories and ages with a resource like Credit Karma to see where you fall on this timeline.
Marriott Bonvoy Premier Plus Business Card from Chase
As mentioned, this card is not available to new applicants anymore. However, if you already have it, review its benefits to analyze whether it might be worth holding onto or canceling before another high welcome bonus comes around on the Marriott Bonvoy Business American Express Card.
- Welcome bonus: No longer available
- Annual fee: $99
- Earning: 6x points at participating Marriott Bonvoy hotels; 4x points at restaurants, gas stations, shipping, internet, cable and phone services; 2x points on everything else.
- Free award night: Each year after your account anniversary, get a free award night that can be used at properties that cost up to 35,000 points. Plus, earn an additional free night award after you spend $60,000 in purchases on your card in a calendar year.
- Complimentary Silver elite status: Cardholders receive 15 nights of elite credit each year, enough for Silver status with Marriott Bonvoy, and just 10 short of Gold status. Upgrade to Gold status after spending $35,000 on the card in a calendar year.
- No foreign-transaction fees
- Employee/Additional cards: Free
- Visa SavingsEdge: Card holders can enjoy discounts at participating merchants.
- Travel benefits: Trip cancellation/interruption insurance up to $5,000 per trip. Trip delay reimbursement up to $500 per ticket. Up to $3,000 for lost luggage. Primary rental car insurance on most cars in the US and abroad.
- Purchase benefits: Purchase protection of up to $10,000 per claim and $50,000 per year. Warranty extension of up to one year.
Now for a quick comparison of how the two cards stack up.
Comparison and Takeaways
As you can see, the cards are actually quite similar in terms of their benefits. Here are the major differences, though.
First, only the American Express card is available to new applicants and is offering a sizable welcome bonus. Its annual fee is also $125 versus the Chase card’s $99 fee.
Ostensibly, the cards have the same earning rates, but there are two important distinctions to point out. The Amex card’s 4x bonus category is only for merchants in the US, while those on the Chase card are available worldwide. Second, the Chase card earns 4x points on shipping, internet, cable and phone services while the Amex only earns that on wireless telephone services purchased directly from US service providers and on US shipping purchases. So depending on where you’re making business-related expenditures, and which services you actually spend money on, your earning could look very different.
Frequent travelers should appreciate the Amex version’s Boingo Wi-Fi access and premium in-room internet, neither of which the Chase card offers.
As for savings, the Chase card participates in Visa SavingsEdge, which is a discount program at participating merchants. There are just a handful of current offers, including 2% off at Texaco and Chevron gas stations, 5% off Mail Chimp and 5% off La Quinta Inns & Suites.
Amex discontinued its OPEN Savings program in 2018, though card holders are still eligible for account-specific Amex Offers. Recent bargains for this specific card have included $100 back when spending $350 or more on Silvercar, 10% back up to $1,000 total at FedEx Office or 25% back up to $1,000 on FedEx Shipping, 10% back up to $1,500 on dell.com, $100 when spending $175 or more on AT&T Wireless for Business up to two times, among dozens of others.
The Chase card’s travel and purchase benefits also seem to be more comprehensive, and if you rent a car often for business, its primary auto coverage can come in handy. That said, the Amex’s two-year warranty extension could save you a lot of headaches if you intend to use it for equipment purchases.
Bottom Line
As with all credit card considerations, look at which card offers the best return on your spending. If you already have the Marriott Bonvoy Premier Plus Business Card from Chase, you might want to consider hanging on to it a while longer since it earns slightly different bonuses, which also apply to international purchases. Just keep in mind that continuing to carry it might preclude you from welcome bonuses on other Marriott Bonvoy cards in the future.
For its part, the Marriott Bonvoy Business American Express Card is offering a strong welcome bonus that might make it well worth applying… if you meet the eligibility requirements. With an annual free night award worth up to 35,000 points and the opportunity to spend your way to Gold status and an additional award night, plus decent bonus earning opportunities, this card is a solid choice both for Marriott loyalists and general travelers looking to put some hotel points up on the board.
That said, if this high of a welcome bonus comes around again, you can look at your other credit card accounts to see if you might need to cancel one of them in order to apply for this product at that time.
For rates and fees of the Bonvoy Business Amex, click here.
Featured image of the Ritz-Carlton Cancun by Zach Griff / The Points Guy.
