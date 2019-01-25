The Best Credit Cards for Music Festival-Goers
Although music festival season is still a few months away, if you plan on attending one of the big festivals, you need to start planning now. But before you can even start thinking about what outfits you’re going to pack, you need to figure out which credit cards will be at the front of your wallet.
If you didn’t already know, most travel credit cards and rewards credit cards aren’t tailored to music festival-goers and none of the major promoters offer cobranded options. That said, there are still some cards that offer music festival-related perks, including extra rewards on ticket purchases and exclusive access to VIP experiences.
Today we’ll take a look at five cards that’ll help you get the most from your festival experience — though in all likelihood, the best strategy will probably be a combination from the following choices.
Capital One Savor Cash Rewards Credit Card
If it’s a high return on music festival spend you’re after and you like simplicity, the Capital One Savor is a no-brainer. The card has no annual fee for the first year ($95 after that) and earns 4% cash back on all entertainment purchases, including tickets to music festivals. It also earns 4% cash back on dining, which is great for when you need some grub in between performances. That’s the highest cash-back amount currently offered across all credit cards for both dining and entertainment. Although it’s not as extensive as some of the other issuers in this list, Capital One also offers card holders special access to certain festivals, which in the past have included the iHeartRadio Music Festival and JamFest at the March Madness Music Festival.
New card holders can earn a $300 cash bonus after spending $3,000 in the first three months.
Citi Premier Card
Another card that offers more than the 1 point per dollar or 1% cash back on music festival ticket purchases is the Citi Premier. The card earns 2 points per dollar spent on dining out and entertainment, a return of 3.4% based on TPG’s valuations. While that return appears slightly lower than of the Capital One Savor, since the points earned with this card are transferable to airline partners, it’s certainly possible to squeeze greater value from your points with just a little homework. This card also grants access to the Citi Private Pass program, which includes early access and preferred tickets to festivals such as Lollapalooza, the Outlaw Music Festival and Stone Pony Summer Stage, among other sporting, dining and entertainment events.
The Citi Premier has a $95 annual fee and is currently offering a 60,000-point sign-up bonus, worth $1,020 according to TPG’s valuations, after spending $4,000 in the first three months.
Citi Prestige
Although the card will be losing 2x points on entertainment in September, you’ll want to use the Citi Prestige if you want peace of mind when purchasing high-value music festival tickets. This is because the card offers Missed Event Ticket Protection. If you’re unable to attend an event for a covered reason, which can be as simple as because you lost your ticket, you’ll be reimbursed up to $500 per ticket (up to $5,000 each year). This even includes those onerous taxes and nonrefundable ticket fees like convenience and shipping fees. The Citi / AAdvantage Executive World Elite Mastercard offers the same type of missed event coverage, but earning 1x American Airlines miles is less lucrative. As with the Citi Premier, and all other Citi cards, the Prestige comes with access to the Citi Private Pass program previously discussed.
The Citi Prestige will be available for new applications soon (we last heard by end of January 2019 — and that deadline is fast approaching), so stay tuned for updates on that front.
The Platinum Card® from American Express
While American Express doesn’t have any cards that earn bonus points for music festival spending, it does offer card holders some of the best music festival-related benefits. The Amex Platinum and The Business Platinum® Card from American Express come with three levels of VIP event access: Entertainment Access, American Express Preferred Seating and By Invitation Only. Just as it sounds, these grant exclusive access to ticket presales, special seating and cardmember-only events, among other perks.
For the last two years, the issuer provided Platinum card holders (and up to three guests) access to the pop-up American Express Platinum House at Coachella, which included SoulCycle classes and premium food and drinks, as well as makeup and hair services and even live performances from musical artists like Justine Skye and Julia Michaels. Other Coachella-specific perks included a $10 statement credit after spending $10 at participating Coachella vendors, a free Ferris wheel ride for you and a guest, access to the priority Uber lane and admission to the on-site Amex Card Member Club for you and three guests. Similar benefits were offered at the last Austin City Limits festival.
The Amex Platinum has a $550 annual fee (See Rates & Fees) and is offering new card holders a 60,000-point welcome bonus, worth $1,200 according to TPG’s valuations, after spending $5,000 in the first three months. The card comes with a slew of non-music festival-related benefits, including a $200 annual airline fee credit, up to $200 in annual Uber credit, up to $100 in annual Saks credit and access into the most airport lounges.
Chase Sapphire Preferred Card
Similar to American Express and its pop-up Platinum Houses, Chase offers Sapphire Lounges. Unlike Amex, however, Chase doesn’t limit access to just premium Chase Sapphire Reserve card holders, but rather offers it to all Sapphire card holders, including those who carry the much cheaper Chase Sapphire Preferred and those who have Sapphire Banking accounts.
Sapphire Lounges can be found at Chase-affiliated venues and at events where Chase is a major sponsor. Although the Sapphire Lounge concept is still in its early stages, the early rollouts are promising. There was a pop-up lounge at the last Outside Lands Music and Arts Festival in San Francisco, where card holders enjoyed “Sapphire at Six” happy hours, snacks, a custom coffee bar, private bathrooms, Wi-Fi, charging stations and a second-story viewing deck.
In addition to the lounges, the Chase Sapphire Preferred comes with access to “Preferred Experiences.” This gets you preferred pricing on VIP packages for music festivals and concerts, as well as other types of events. Although it’s not the best use of your points, you can even use your points to pay for these experiences.
The Chase Sapphire Preferred has a $95 annual fee and it’s offering new card holders a 60,000-point sign-up bonus, worth $1,200 according to TPG’s valuations, after spending $4,000 in the first three months. While the card doesn’t offer missed event coverage, it does offer some of the most comprehensive travel protections, including primary rental car coverage, so it’s great for booking your transportation to festivals.
Bottom Line
Credit cards aren’t useful for just booking free business-class trips and scoring upgrades to larger hotel rooms. They can also provide serious value at events like musical festivals. If you’re solely after extra rewards on ticket purchases, your best bet would be either the Capital One Savor Card or the Citi Premier, but there are many other cards that offer unique perks for those chasing the VIP experience without breaking the bank. And if it’s both of those things you’re after, you can always get multiple cards — you typically won’t need to purchase your festival tickets with the respective cards to receive benefits like Platinum House and Sapphire Lounge access.
In case you don’t get in on an initial round of ticket sales, keep in mind that credit cards could still help you maximize purchases made from ticket resellers. For instance, we’ve seen several Amex Offers pop up for purchases made from ticket reseller sites such as StubHub and TicketGalaxy. You can also double-dip your earnings by making purchases with ticket reseller sites through online shopping portals. Be sure to use a shopping portal aggregator site to quickly compare earning rates.
Featured photo Noiseporn / Unsplash.
