This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Maximizing every dollar and point is a backpacker’s goal. As our bank accounts (and points and miles accounts) often determine the length or nature of our travels, a good spending strategy can really extend and enhance our trips.
That’s why finding the right credit card can be so valuable. A solid sign-up bonus can cover pricey international flights, and perks such as lounge access and bonus spending categories can reduce costs and overall net expenses.
That’s why I put together a list of my favorite credit cards for backpackers. I’m assuming you will be spending significant time abroad, so all of these cards are either Visa or Mastercard (acceptance of American Express and Discover cards abroad can still be sporadic). None of these cards charge foreign transaction fees either. For each card, I’ve also listed the perks that are most noteworthy for backpackers.
1. Chase Sapphire Reserve
Annual Fee: $450
Sign-up Bonus: 50,000 points after $4,000 spend in the first 3 months
On the surface, it may seem strange that I’m suggesting a budget backpacker carry a credit card with a $450 annual fee. But with the included $300 travel credit, which a backpacker will undoubtedly use, you are left with a net $150 annual fee that comes with a slew of benefits.
Best Perks for Backpackers
Priority Pass: While the network of Priority Pass lounges within the US is limited and often subject to annoying space constraints, the lounges abroad are a different story. Nearly every international airport and most regional airports I’ve visited since joining the program have had a Priority Pass lounge. And, on average, the lounges are better than an airline lounge you’d find in the US. You’ll rarely appreciate a warm buffet meal, nice glass of wine and clean shower more than when you get it for free after a backpacking trip.
Global Entry Reimbursement: The $100 application fee for Global Entry — which comes with TSA PreCheck — gets reimbursed when you pay with this card. (And yes, you should get Global Entry.)
3x Points on Dining and Travel: Almost all of the expenses you’ll have when traveling fall into the categories of dining and travel. As you won’t be spending a whole lot of money, you’ll need to maximize bonus categories on what you do spend.
Redeem Points for 1.5 Cents on Airfare: This is how I use pretty much all of my Chase Ultimate Rewards points. Because I have a flexible travel schedule, I can find cheap airfares at off-peak times. I follow TPG Alerts on Twitter and subscribe to Scott’s Cheap Flights. When I see a deal that interests me, I book it using points.
2. Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card
Annual Fee: $95 (waived the first year)
Sign-up Bonus: 50,000 miles after $3,000 spend in the first 3 months
Capital One Rewards went from a second-tier program to one of the best when it became a transferable points program in 2018.
Best Perks for Backpackers
2x Miles on All Purchases: You can get a solid, straightforward return of 2% on spend when you apply your points to wipe out travel charges on your statement. Or you can transfer your points to various airline programs. Read the full guide to the pros and cons of each method.
10x Miles on Hotels.com Bookings: What makes this card particularly interesting is the 10x miles available on bookings made though Hotels.com/Venture. I’ve noticed hostels, shared and budget accommodation become increasingly available on the site. And the 10x points is in addition to the Hotels.com loyalty program, which give you a free night after every 10 stayed. This equates to a 10% return on top of the 10x miles. Serious backpackers will have have no problem earning free nights, either.
Just be sure to comparison shop. Hotels.com doesn’t list full costs until the final screen, and their rates tend to be a bit more expensive than sites such as Booking.com and Hostelworld. However, when I factor in the great return I get using my Venture card, it often works out to be cheaper anyway.
Global Entry Reimbursement: See above.
3. IHG Rewards Club Premier Credit Card
Annual Fee: $89
Sign-up Bonus: 125,000 points after $3,000 spend on purchases in the first 3 months
Chase’s new IHG Rewards Club Premier Credit Card is definitely a downgrade from its predecessor, but we knew the unrestricted free night would come to end eventually. The new card, however, does still have appeal for backpackers — especially abroad.
And the 125,000-point sign-up bonus can translate to a great value if your journey passes through a city with an IHG PointBreaks hotel. Use it for a free stay from 5,000 to 15,000 points per night. The card’s 4th night free on award redemptions also applies to PointBreaks hotels, so using the latest list, you could have stay at a high-end property (think: the InterContinental Sofia) for four nights for just 30,000 points.
Best Perks for Backpackers
Annual Free Night (Capped at 40,000 Points): While a 40,000-point hotel may not get you much in big US cities, it can land you in some amazing properties throughout Asia and Eastern Europe. It’s not sustainable to regularly stay in nice hotels on a backpacker budget, but one evening in a resort or upscale hotel could be the refresh you need in the middle of a backpacking adventure. Recharge by the pool and maximize the facilities — save the city exploration for days you’re bunking in a crowded dorm. Take advantage of 2pm late checkout for IHG Platinum members, too — status that’s included with the card.
Global Entry Reimbursement: See above.
4. Bank of America Premium Rewards credit card
Annual Fee: $95
Sign-up Bonus: 50,000 points (worth $500) after $3,000 spend in the first 90 days of account opening
If it’s a straight-up cash back you’re after with a decent return across the board, you won’t earn less than 1.5x points on any purchases with the Bank of America Premium Rewards card. No points to transfer or varying values of redemption, and Bank of America Preferred Rewards is an underrated program.
The 50,000 point bonus is worth $500, and the $95 annual fee can be offset by the $100 airline incidental credit, which can — in some cases — be used for gift cards.
Best Perks for Backpackers
2% Cash Back on Travel and Dining: Not as good as other cards, but still a bonus.
1.5% Cash Back on All Other Purchases: A great rate on all purchase categories for a card that doesn’t charge foreign transaction fees.
4. Uber Visa Card
Annual Fee: None
Sign-up Bonus: $100 back after $500 spend in the first 90 days
Despite its name, an association with Uber is not what makes this card valuable. With no annual fee, no foreign transaction fees and plenty of bonus categories, the Uber Visa Card is a great cash back option, especially for low spenders.
The bonus categories cover most of what backpackers would be spending money on (after all, food, lodging and transportation are usually the main expenses on the road). There’s even a $50 statement credit for streaming services after $5,000 annual spend in addition to the bonus category. So when the backpacker trail has you worn out, you can feel less guilty about being antisocial as you curl up in a hostel bed on a Netflix binge.
You can only sign up for the Uber Visa Card in the Uber app. Click the Menu in the top left corner of the home screen, then select “Payment” and scroll down to “View All Offers.” There you’ll find an option to apply for the card.
Best Perks for Backpackers
4% Cash Back on Dining: Includes restaurants, takeout and bars.
3% Cash Back on Travel: Includes airfare, trains, buses, hotels, hostels and home rentals such as Airbnb.
2% Cash Back on Online Shopping: Includes Uber, music and movie streaming services.
Cellphone Protection Against Damage or Theft: Can make a pickpocket or mugging a bit less painful.
The Bottom Line
Some of these cards carry a significant minimum spend requirement to earn the sign-up bonus, so be sure to have a plan in place to meet it. It will likely be easier to do so before you depart with pre-trip expenses and US prices. That way, when you begin backpacking, you don’t have to worry about spending your dollars. Instead, you just enjoy earning points during your trip.
Featured photo by Qoppi / Shutterstock.
Know before you go.
News and deals straight to your inbox every day.
SIGN-UP BONUS: 50,000 Miles
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $700
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 10X miles on stays booked and paid for through Hotels.com/Venture + 2x miles on everything else. Miles are now transferrable to over a dozen airline partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Enjoy a one-time bonus of 50,000 miles once you spend $3,000 on purchases within 3 months from account opening, equal to $500 in travel
- Earn 2X miles on every purchase, every day. Plus earn 10X miles on thousands of hotels, through January 2020; learn more at hotels.com/venture
- Named ‘The Best Travel Card' by CNBC, 2018
- Receive up to $100 application fee credit for Global Entry or TSA Pre✓®
- Fly any airline, stay at any hotel, anytime; no blackout dates. Plus transfer your miles to over 12 leading travel loyalty programs
- Miles won't expire for the life of the account and there's no limit to how many you can earn
- No foreign transaction fees
- $0 intro annual fee for the first year; $95 after that
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.