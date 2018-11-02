The Best Cards for Booking Private Jet Travel
Just about every points-savvy traveler knows that the best credit card to pay for airfare purchases is The Platinum Card® from American Express. The card earns a whopping 5 points per dollar (equal to a 9.5% return based on our valuations) spent on airfare booked directly through airlines or Amex Travel. But what about those flights that aren’t operated by major airlines? (Think flying private.) Can the ultra-rich, too, earn valuable rewards for jet-setting aboard Gulfstream’s G500s?
Although the spending category is broadly defined and sometimes includes charter companies like Blade, often times, private jet services do not code as travel purchases and won’t earn bonus points with credit cards like the Chase Sapphire Reserve. However, that doesn’t mean that you have to forego rewards completely. There are credit cards that pay rewards as valuable as 3.8 cents per dollar spent on these types of transactions.
The Top Cards for Flying Private
Here’s an overall look at the six best possibilities for maximizing private jet flights that don’t code as travel expenses, ranked by value on spend:
|Earning Rate on Private Jet Travel
|Value of Points (based on TPG valuations)
|Total Value Per Dollar Spent
|The Blue Business®️ Plus Credit Card from American Express
|2x
|1.9 cents each
|3.8 cents
|Chase Freedom Unlimited
|1.5x
|2 cents (when paired with a UR card) each
|3 cents
|Discover it® Miles
|1.5x (matched at the end of your first year effectively 3x)
|1 cent each
|3 cents; then 1.5 cents
|The Amex EveryDay® Preferred Credit Card from American Express
|1x, plus a 50% bonus when you use the card 30 times a month. Terms Apply.
|1.9 cents each
|2.85 cents
|Bank of America®️ Premium Rewards®️ Visa®️ credit card
|2.625x (for Tier 3 cardholders)
|N/A
|2.625 cents
|Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card
|2x
|1.4 cents each
|2.8 cents
While the Blue Business Plus card appears to be the clear winner from a purely numerical standpoint, it’s important to break these options down one-by-one, taking a look at how these returns are calculated and which cards are right for you personally.
1. The Blue Business®️ Plus Credit Card from American Express
As you can see from the table above, The Blue Business®️ Plus Credit Card from American Express offers the greatest rewards-earning potential for private jet spending. The no-annual fee card earns 2x Membership Rewards per dollar, amounting to a 3.8% return based on our valuation of 1.9 cents per point. The only bummer is that the 2x points bonus only applies to the first $50,000 spent each year and then drops to 1x point per dollar. 100,000 Membership Rewards points are enough for four round-trip economy flights to Hawaii or a round-trip business class ticket to Japan, but in most cases, you’ll be spending over $50,000 a year on private flights and will want to use another card after you reach that cap.
Before you jump to apply for this card, it’s important to understand that this is a business card. That means that not everyone will be able to apply, but the term business can be used quite broadly and you may be more eligible than you think.
2. Chase Freedom Unlimited
The Chase Freedom Unlimited is a no-annual fee card that earns a flat 1.5% cash back on all purchases with no spending cap. While that’s a solid return on its own, you could potentially double the value of your rewards by pairing the Freedom Unlimited with a Chase Sapphire Reserve, Chase Sapphire Preferred Card or Ink Business Preferred Credit Card. By doing so, you’ll be able to redeem your cash-back as full-fledged transferable Ultimate Rewards points, amounting to a return of 3% per dollar spent based on our valuation of 2 cents per point.
The card is currently offering a $150 or 15,000-point bonus after spending $500 in the first 3 months you have the card.
3. Discover it Miles
If you want to take the guesswork out of transferable points and earn more than 1 to 2 cents in rewarded value for every dollar charged, consider the Discover it® Miles card. Like the Freedom Unlimited, the card awards 1.5x miles on an ongoing basis and doesn’t carry an annual fee. What differentiates the Discover it Miles card, however, is that all miles earned in the first 12 months of card membership are matched. In other words, you’ll earn 3 miles per dollar on everything charged during year one with the card.
Although the rewards earned with this card are called miles, in reality they’re basically just cash-back and there’s no minimum redemption amount. You can redeem your miles to offset travel purchases or for cold hard cash deposited straight into your bank account. Regardless of which route you take, your miles will always be worth 1 cent apiece so you’ll never need to stress about figuring out how to get the most value out of your points.
4. Amex EveryDay® Preferred Credit Card
The Amex EveryDay® Preferred Credit Card from American Express can be a lucrative option, but only if you’re willing to commit to it. The card earns 3x points at US supermarkets (up to $6,000 in purchases per year), 2x points at US gas stations and 1x point on everything else. Now, 1 point per dollar isn’t anything out of the ordinary by any means, but if you make 30 or more purchases in a billing cycle, you’ll earn a 50% point bonus. If you’re able to do this, you’ll effectively be earning 1.5 Membership Rewards points, or a 2.85% return on all your private jet bookings.
The card comes somewhat short of the Blue Business Plus and has a $95 annual fee while the Blue Business Plus has none, but could still be a good choice for those who don’t qualify for a business card or expect to max out the other card’s $50,000 cap. The current sign-up bonus for this card is 15,000 Membership Rewards points after spending $1,000 in the first three months.
5. Bank of America®️ Premium Rewards®️ Visa®️ credit card
If it’s cash-back you’re after and want a card that’ll continue providing significant value after the first year, your best bet might be the Bank of America®️ Premium Rewards®️ Visa®️ credit card. Anyone who holds considerable assets in a BofA or Merrill Lynch account — including retirement or investment accounts — is eligible for the Bank of America’s Preferred Rewards program and will get increased rewards when spending with this card. If you maintain $100,000 or more in your accounts, you’ll qualify for Platinum Honors status and earn 3.5% back on purchases that code as travel or dining and an unparalleled 2.625% on everything else.
|Spend Categories
|Regular Cardholder
|Tier 1 – Gold ($20,000 – $50,000)
|Tier 2 – Platinum ($50,000 – $100,000)
|Tier 3 – Platinum Honors ($100,000+)
|Travel/Dining Earnings
|2x points
|2.5x points
|3x points
|3.5x points
|Other Earnings
|1.5x points
|1.875x points
|2.25x points
|2.625x points
The card offers a 50,000-point ($500) welcome bonus after spending $3,000 in the first 90 days of account opening. It has modest annual fee of $95, but it’s more than offset by perks like an annual $100 airline incidental credit and a $100 Global Entry application fee credit. Members of the Preferred Rewards program also get a host of banking benefits like waived ATM fees and discounted auto loans, depending on the tier.
6. Capital One Venture Rewards Card
The Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card offers simplicity and doesn’t require you to move your assets into a new bank account. All purchases earn 2 miles per dollar, and like Discover miles, have a fixed value of 1.4 cents apiece when redeemed toward travel so you’ll never have to worry about award charts, blackout dates or secret handshakes with this card. Jetsetters will also benefit from the card’s 10x Hotels.com bonus (ends Jan. 31, 2020) which generates a 20% return when stacked with the Hotels.com Rewards program.
This card would be a great substitute to the Discover it Miles card after you complete your first year of 3x earnings. It has an annual fee of $95 (waived the first year) and comes with a 50,000-mile welcome bonus after spending $3,000 in the first three months.
Bottom Line
Ordinarily, the Chase Sapphire Reserve is the best card for travel purchases as it earns 3x points on travel, amounting to a 6% return. However, since private jet spending spending doesn’t always code as travel, you’ll want to look into cards that have a high return on everyday spending.
Ultimately, there’s no “one-size-fits-all” model when it comes to picking credit cards. The best strategy for you will depend on your typical spending habits, which type of rewards you’re chasing and how complicated of a redemption scheme you want. For instance, if you value Ultimate Rewards points more than Membership Rewards points based on your redemption patterns, the Freedom Unlimited might be a better fit for you personally than the Blue Business Plus. You’ll also need to consider other factors, such as whether you even qualify for business credit cards and whether you’re willing to move assets to a new bank to maximize your rewards-earning potential.
