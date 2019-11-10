The European lounge that your American Express Platinum Card will get you into that a Priority Pass won’t
The Platinum Card® from American Express and The Business Platinum® Card from American Express both come with a Priority Pass membership, which gives you access to more than 1,000 airport lounges worldwide — including some of our favorites in Europe.
The cards also come with access to Centurion lounges, mostly in the United States, with the first European Centurion lounge to open at Heathrow Terminal 3 early next year. Without any Centurion lounges in Europe currently, you might think your lounge options are limited to those that are Priority Pass. While some of these lounges are certainly nice, some have pretty basic food and beverage options, akin to something you would find in a budget hotel buffet.
But there’s a special arrangement at Stockholm’s Arlanda Airport (ARN) if you have a Platinum Card from American Express. Awarded Swedish restaurateur Pontus Frithiof has created a restaurant venue in the airport called “Pontus in the Air.” This is the largest dining area at Arlanda Airport and includes a special lounge for American Express. This is neither a member of Priority Pass nor a designated Centurion Lounge, but rather a specially branded American Express lounge. There are a handful of special Amex lounges around the world, including:
- Stockholm, Sweden (ARN) — American Express Lounge by Pontus
- Mumbai, India (BOM) — American Express Lounge
- Delhi, India (DEL) — American Express Lounge
- Buenos Aires, Argentina (EZE) — The Centurion Lounge
- Sao Paulo, Brazil (GRU) — American Express Lounge
- Melbourne, Australia (MEL) — American Express Lounge
- Mexico City, Mexico (MEX) — three Centurion Clubs
- Monterrey, Mexico (MTY) — two Centurion Clubs
- Sydney, Australia (SYD) — American Express Lounge
- Toluca, Mexico (TLC) — Centurion Club
What makes the Pontus lounge special compared with standard Priority Pass lounges in the same airport is that it serves complimentary, made-to-order, a la carte food designed by the renown chefs. Here is the current menu for the lounge.
With your Platinum card, you will receive access to the Pontus lounge at Arlanda Airport with a same-day onward boarding pass on any airline, plus complimentary access for one guest. The lounge is located in Terminal 5 where most international flights depart from, just after security, near Gate 4. This lounge does not admit Priority Pass members.
Featured photo courtesy Pontus Frithiof.
