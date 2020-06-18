Stretch your miles: the complete guide to airline coronavirus promotions
As travel starts to slowly ramp back up, airlines are offering lucrative mileage earning and redemptions promotions to entice travelers to book post-coronavirus travel. These promotions offer more ways for travelers to bulk up their mileage balances, accelerate elite status earning, and redeem awards at lower rates.
We’ll give you a look at all the currently available coronavirus promotions offered by airlines in the U.S. and abroad. We’re expecting airlines to offer even more of these promotions in the future, so bookmark this page and check back often for more updates.
One thing you won’t find here is elite status extensions — check out our full coronavirus guides to airline status for more information.
In This Post
Air Canada
Air Canada’s Aeroplan loyalty program is offering a 50% discount on award flights booked within Canada and to the U.S. A typical North American award ticket costs 12,500 miles with Aeroplan, so this promotion knocks the price down to a mere 6,250 miles one-way.
This promotion is running through July 1 for travel departing between July 1 and Oct. 15, 2020. You can top-up your Aeroplan account by transferring in miles from American Express Membership Rewards, Capital One and Marriott Bonvoy.
One thing to note: the Canadian border is closed for non-essential travel through at least July 21, so only use this promotion to book transborder travel that’s set to depart after this time. The airline is offering free cancellation on all award tickets through Aug. 31, so you can rebook if need be.
Earn Aeroplan miles with Uber Eats
Aeroplan recently announced a new partnership with Uber Eats, where it will award 2x Aeroplan miles per dollar spent on all Uber Eats purchases made in the U.S. and Canada. To earn miles with this promotion, click through the Uber Eats portal on the Aeroplan website before you order delivery.
There is no expiration date set for this promotion, so we’re hoping that it continues even after the coronavirus outbreak is contained.
Alaska Airlines
Alaska Airlines is offering a 50% bonus on elite qualifying miles on all flights through the end of the year. Simply book a ticket with Alaska and you’ll see the bonus elite miles in your account after completing the flight.
This promotion runs through Dec. 31, 2020 and includes flights booked before the promotion was announced. Unfortunately, the promotion does not include flights booked on partner airlines.
American Airlines
American Airlines is offering double miles on all flights booked by June 30 and flown by Sept. 30, 2020. Earn miles with this promotion by enrolling your AAdvantage account on American’s website.
You can earn up to 10,000 bonus miles with this promotion, giving you a nice way to pad your mileage balance. Note that this promotion only applies to flights operated by American Airlines and American Eagle. Partner flights are not eligible.
Etihad Airways
Etihad is offering a 50% bonus on travel vouchers purchased by June 24. This means that if you purchase a $1,000 travel voucher, the total value will be $1,500. The travel voucher is valid for travel departing after Aug. 1, 2020 and is valid for two years from the date of purchase.
Southwest Airlines
Like American Airlines, Southwest is offering double points on flights flown by Aug. 31, 2020. You can enroll in this promotion on Southwest’s website and the bonus points will be automatically credited to your account after your flight is completed.
You can earn double points on flights booked before registering for the promotion, but you must enroll by the time your flight departs.
Qatar Airways
While not necessarily a promotion, Qatar Airways is offering a handful of exciting change options to those set to fly on a Qatar Airways ticket. Between now and Dec. 31, 2020, you have three options when changing a Qatar Airways flight:
- You can exchange your refund for Qmiles at a rate of 1 mile per $0.01.
- Change your flight’s destination to anywhere within 5,000 miles of your original destination free of charge
- Change the dates of your flight free of charge
- If your flight is involuntarily disrupted, you can cancel your ticket and receive a 10% bonus when the refund is issued as a travel voucher
This policy change gives Qatar travelers the utmost flexibility when it comes to changing or canceling flights — something that’s especially important during these uncertain times. It’s great to see Qatar Airways sweetening the deal with a bonus on travel vouchers, the ability to refund to miles, and free destination changes.
Bottom line
It’s great to see airlines offer these promotions to their loyal customers. These promotions will help travelers get back in the sky, all while helping them earn valuable awards that can help fuel future travel.
We’re expecting airlines to announce more promotions over the summer, and we’ll keep updating this page accordingly. Bookmark this page and check back soon for more promotions.
Feature photo by Scott Varley/Digital First Media/Torrance Daily Breeze via Getty Images
