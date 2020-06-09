Hungry for miles? Earn up to 10x Aeroplan miles on your next Uber Eats order.
Today, Air Canada’s Aeroplan loyalty program announced a new partnership with Uber Eats, Uber’s food delivery service. Through June 15, 2020, Aeroplan members in the U.S. and Canada will earn 10 Aeroplan miles per dollar spent on Uber Eats orders after clicking through the Uber Eats page on the Aeroplan eStore. After June 15th, members will continue to earn at least 2 Aeroplan miles per dollar on all orders.
Based on TPG’s latest Aeroplan valuation of 1.5 cents per mile, the promotional 10 miles per dollar spent equals a 15% return on all food delivery orders. This is an excellent deal, especially since these miles are earned in addition to points and miles earned with your rewards credit card.
Better yet, this promotion isn’t limited to new Uber Eats members and there’s no limit on how many miles you’ll earn. That said, the miles will take six to eight weeks to hit your Aeroplan account and you won’t earn miles when buying Uber Eats gift cards.
How to earn Aeroplan miles with Uber Eats
Using Aeroplan’s Uber Eats page is simple — just head to aeroplan.com/UberEats before you place an order with Uber Eats. Click the “Yes, shop now” button at the center of your screen, enter your Aeroplan number and last name and you’ll be redirected to Uber Eats.
Once in the Uber Eats app, you can place your order as usual — just be sure to place you order within two hours of clicking through the link on the Aeroplan website.
Earning even more points with a credit card
You can earn even more points and miles on your Uber Eats purchases when you pay with a credit card that earns bonus points at restaurants. While many of these cards don’t explicitly include food delivery apps in the restaurant bonus category, our team has earned bonus points with Uber Eats, Grubhub and other delivery services in the past.
Here’s a look at some of the best cards to use for Uber Eats and their respective welcome bonuses:
- Chase Sapphire Preferred: You can earn 60,000 Ultimate Rewards points after you make $4,000 in purchases on your new card in your first three months of account opening. You’ll earn 2x points on all travel and dining purchases.
- Chase Sapphire Reserve: You can earn 50,000 Ultimate Rewards points after you make $4,000 in purchases on your new card in your first three months of account opening. You’ll earn 3x points on all travel and dining purchases.
- American Express® Gold Card: You can earn 35,000 Membership Rewards points after you spend $4,000 on your new card in your first three months of card membership. You’ll earn 4x points per dollar at restaurants worldwide, 4x points at U.S. grocery stores (up to $25,000 per year), 3x on airfare booked directly with the airline and 1x everywhere else.
You may be able to combine this benefit with the monthly $15 Uber Cash offered with The Platinum Card® from American Express too. The promotion’s terms state that you won’t earn Aeroplan miles “in any combination with other Uber coupons or promotions”, but it doesn’t state if Uber Cash is considered a coupon or promotion.
We’ve reached out to Uber Eats for clarification and will update this story when we hear back.
bottom line
It’s great to see Aeroplan offering its members more ways to earn miles while many travelers are grounded due to the coronavirus outbreak. We highly recommend taking advantage of this promotion whenever you order from Uber Eats — it’s an easy way to earn miles, and there’s no added cost of going through the Aeroplan portal.
Feature photo by viewimage/Shutterstock
