Purchases that qualify for 3x points with the Ink Business Preferred
The Ink Business Preferred Credit Card is a popular card for small-business owners because it earns transferable Ultimate Rewards points in common business spending categories. Many types of small business — including less traditional businesses such as consultants, freelancers and online sellers — may benefit from having a business card such as the Ink Preferred.
So, let’s take a closer look at the types of purchases that earn bonus points on the Ink Business Preferred.
Bonus categories
With the Ink Business Preferred Credit Card, you’ll earn 3 Chase Ultimate Rewards points per dollar spent on the first $150,000 you spend each account anniversary year in the following categories:
- Travel
- Shipping purchases
- Internet, cable and phone services
- Advertising purchases with social media sites and search engines
If you spend $150,000 in these categories during an account anniversary year, you earn 450,000 Ultimate Rewards points on your purchases. Based on TPG’s valuation of Chase Ultimate Rewards points at 2 cents each, these points would be worth $9,000.
Even if you only value Ultimate Rewards points at the 1.25 cents of value you can get from the Chase Ultimate Rewards travel portal (1.5 cents if you transfer your Ultimate Rewards points to the Chase Sapphire Reserve), these points would still be worth $5,625 in travel — giving you an minimum return of 3.75% on your purchases.
Qualifying merchants
You may be wondering exactly which merchants are covered by the Ink Business Preferred‘s 3x bonus categories. Luckily, Chase provides more guidance on its website. Here are its definitions:
Travel
Merchants in the travel category include airlines, hotels, motels, timeshares, car rental agencies, cruise lines, travel agencies, discount travel sites, campgrounds and operators of passenger trains, buses, taxis, limousines, ferries, toll bridges and highways, and parking lots and garages.
Merchants that provide transportation and travel-related services are not included in this category; for example, real estate agents, educational merchants arranging travel, inflight goods and services, onboard cruise line goods and services, sightseeing activities, excursions, tourist attractions, boat rentals, merchants within hotels and airports, and merchants that rent vehicles for the purpose of hauling. The purchasing of gift cards, points or miles do not qualify in this category unless the merchant has set up such purchases to be classified in the travel category.
Shipping purchases
Merchants in the shipping category specialize in mailing packages, hauling freight, and transporting goods or documents. Shipping merchants include couriers, postal and freight shipping companies, express shipping services and mailbox stores.
Merchants who sell a wide variety of general goods but also ship items, including office supply stores that also mail packages will not be included in this category. The additional cost to ship something you buy, or using a third party (such as Amazon) for bulk warehousing and shipping will not qualify. Merchants that primarily sell boxes, packing tape, bubble wrap or other shipping supplies are also not included in this category.
Internet, cable and phone services
Only purchases for internet, cable, satellite television and radio, cellular, wireless data, and landline services will qualify.
Purchases of equipment are not included. If you purchase or pay for your internet, cable and satellite television, phone or related services in a merchant’s store that is not classified by the merchant in the applicable services category, the purchase or payment will not qualify; for example, phone bill payments in a merchant’s store that is classified as a telephone equipment store.
Advertising purchases with social media sites and search engines
Merchants in the social media and search engine advertising category include social media websites (such as Facebook and Twitter) and online search engines (such as Google AdWords and Microsoft Bing Ads) that advertise a business, brand, products or services.
Advertising purchases that are not made directly from a social media website or online search engine merchant may not qualify; for example, advertising purchases made through a third party such as an ad agency or web designer offering related services. Also, purchases from social media websites or online search engines that are not for advertising will not qualify; for example, subscription or app purchases.
Sign-up bonus
Currently, the Ink Business Preferred offers a sign-up bonus of 80,000 Chase Ultimate Rewards points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first three months from account opening. These 80,000 points are worth $1,000 toward travel rewards when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards, but TPG’s valuations estimate these points are worth about $1,600 if you instead transfer them to airline and hotel transfer partners.
There are 13 Chase Ultimate Rewards transfer partners, so you can snag many sweet spots when you utilize this redemption option. One valuable transfer partner is the World of Hyatt program for redemptions at low-category or high-category properties. Another popular option is to transfer to Iberia to redeem for distance-based, nonstop flights between the U.S. and Madrid. Finally, United Mileage Plus is a solid transfer choice for many U.S.-based travelers, even with last year’s removal of fixed-award charts.
Bottom line
The Ink Business Preferred Credit Card opens the door to accelerated earning in the Chase Ultimate Rewards landscape with just a $95 annual fee. Now that you understand the 3x earning categories better, you can use the Ink Business Preferred alone or add other cards that earn Chase Ultimate Rewards like the Ink Business Cash Credit Card and the Ink Business Unlimited Credit Card to the mix to further maximize the points you earn.
Featured image by JT Genter/The Points Guy.
