Everyone travels differently, and uses their points differently. Some people prefer to spend their points on a night or two at super luxurious properties, while others prefer to stretch their points for as many nights as possible. There is no right or wrong way to use points — but today we’re going to show you how you can stay at Marriott properties for as many nights as possible using 100,000 Marriott points or less.
Based on TPG’s latest valuations, 100,000 Marriott points are worth about $800. If you spend a single night at a Category 8 property like the Al Maha Resort, St. Regis Bora Bora or Scrub Island Resort, Spa and Marina, Autograph Collection, you’ll blow between 70,000 and 100,000 points on one night now that peak and off-peak pricing has arrived.
That same amount of points could get you a week or more at Marriott Category 1 or 2 properties. So let’s take a look at some of the more attractive examples where you can maximize the number of nights you can get from 100,000 points.
In This Post
How many nights can I get?
The Marriott award chart has eight categories, but each category has peak, standard and off-peak rates that vary across properties and dates.
For the purposes of this piece, let’s look at Category 1 and 2 properties, as these are the properties where you’ll be able to stay the most nights with 100,000 points. Category 1 properties cost between 5,000 and 10,000 points per night, which TPG values between $40 and $80. Category 2 properties cost between 10,000 and 15,000 points per night, which TPG values between $80 and $120.
If you quickly do the math, you might assume that you’d be able to stay 10 to 20 nights at Category 1 properties or 6 to 10 nights at Category 2 properties using 100,000 points. But since Marriott offers you a complimentary night when you redeem points for five nights, booking your stay in increments of five nights will actually get you up to 25 nights at Category 1 properties and up to 12 nights at Category 2 properties.
Now that we know how many nights can be squeezed from 100,000 Marriott points, let’s consider some of the most attractive Marriott Category 1 and 2 properties. If you’re looking to book a particular property and have flexible dates, be sure to use the flexible search function on Marriott’s website to check whether you can stay during off-peak dates.
Notable Category 1 properties
Marriott has 395 Category 1 properties, which represent about 5% of the entire Marriott portfolio. Of these 395 properties, 144 are located within the U.S., 33 are in Mexico, eight are in Canada, two are in Central America, 33 are in Europe and four are great for a safari in Africa.
As a reminder, Category 1 properties cost between 5,000 and 10,000 points per night, or between 20,000 and 40,000 points for a five-night stay when you take advantage of the free-night benefit. Based on TPG’s valuations, 20,000 points are worth about $160.
Here are eight Category 1 properties that look particularly appealing:
SpringHill Suites Baton Rouge North/Airport (Louisiana)
The SpringHill Suites Baton Rouge North/Airport is near the Baton Rouge airport, but is within easy driving distance of Baton Rouge attractions like Southern University, Baton Rouge River Center and Louisiana State University’s Tiger Stadium. This is an all-suite property, and each suite has a half-wall between the sleeping area and living area.
Prices usually range from $74 to $230 per night before taxes and fees. If you’re using points, you’re most likely to find peak pricing on Friday and Saturday nights and off-peak pricing on Sunday nights.
SpringHill Suites Vernal (Utah)
The SpringHill Suites Vernal is a 25-minute drive from Dinosaur National Monument and a short drive from numerous other outdoor adventures. This all-suite property features rooms with mini fridges, microwaves and a separate work and living space, so it is well set up for a family trip.
Prices usually range from $70 to $136 per night before taxes and fees. If you’re using points, you’re most likely to find off-peak pricing during the winter months and peak pricing on Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights during the spring and summer months. I was able to find 30 check-in dates through July 2020 for which a five-night stay is currently bookable for 20,000 points, so it’s quite possible to fully stretch your points at this property.
Fairfield Inn Huntsville (Alabama)
The Fairfield Inn Huntsville is right off University Drive and Route 255 near many of Huntsville’s attractions including the U.S. Space & Rocket Center and Redstone Arsenal. Prices usually range from $76 to $178 per night before taxes and fees. If you’re using points, you’re most likely to find off-peak pricing on Sunday nights and during the winter holiday season, while you’re most likely to see peak pricing on Tuesday and Wednesday nights and throughout the spring season.
Fairfield Inn Albuquerque University Area (New Mexico)
The Fairfield Inn Albuquerque University Area is in midtown Albuquerque near the University of New Mexico. Prices usually range from $76 to $134 per night before taxes and fees. If you’re using points, you’re most likely to find off-peak pricing on weekends as well as during winter holidays, and you’re most likely to see peak pricing on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday nights.
Protea Hotel Cape Town Mowbray (Cape Town, South Africa)
The Protea Hotel Cape Town Mowbray is an historical Cape Dutch Manor house that dates back to approximately 1880. The property is located between the Mowbray and Observatory neighborhoods in Cape Town, South Africa.
Prices usually range from $65 to $178 per night before taxes and fees. If you’re using points, you’re most likely to find off-peak pricing on the weekends and peak pricing during the weekdays.
Protea Hotel Lusaka Safari Lodge (Chisamba, Zambia)
The Protea Hotel Lusaka Safari Lodge is just 25 miles from Lusaka in its own private game reserve of approximately 2,500 acres. It has beautiful gardens where you can relax and watch wildlife, as well as open-sided buildings for the restaurant and bar. This is the perfect place to get a free night on stays of five nights, as you’ll want plenty of time to watch the wildlife and take game drives organized by the lodge.
Prices usually range from $101 to $186 per night before taxes and fees. If you’re using points, you’re most likely to find off-peak pricing on the weekends and peak pricing during the weekdays.
Aloft Panama (Panama City, Panama)
The Aloft Panama is next to Atlapa Convention Center and just a few miles away from Metropolitan National Park, the Canal Museum of Panama and the Presidential Palace. Prices usually range from $80 to $102 per night before taxes and fees. If you’re using points, you’re most likely to find off-peak pricing during the weekends and peak pricing during the weekdays.
Protea Hotel Walvis Bay Pelican Bay (Walvis Bay, Namibia)
The Protea Hotel Walvis Bay Pelican Bay hotel overlooks the Walvis Bay Lagoon, which offers a safe refuge from the Atlantic Ocean for flamingos, whales and dolphins. Prices usually range from $114 to $148 per night before taxes and fees. However, this property is currently on the PointSavers list, so you can get weekend nights for as low as 4,000 points. I was able to find 52 check-in dates through July 2020 for which a five-night stay is currently bookable for 20,000 points.
Notable Category 2 properties
Marriott has 1,381 Category 2 properties, which represent about 18% of the entire Marriott portfolio. Of these 1,381 properties, 990 are located within the US, 15 are in Mexico, 35 are in Canada, eight are in Central America and 73 are in Europe. As a reminder, Category 2 properties cost between 10,000 and 15,000 points per night, or between 40,000 and 60,000 points for a five-night stay due to the fifth night free benefit. Based on TPG’s valuations, 40,000 points are worth about $320.
Here are six Category 2 properties that may be appealing:
SpringHill Suites Denver Tech Center (Colorado)
The SpringHill Suites Denver Tech Center is a new all-suite hotel next to Fiddlers Green Amphitheater and suitable for day trips into the mountains around Denver. Prices usually range from $72 to $244 per night before taxes and fees. If you’re using points, you’re most likely to find off-peak pricing on the weekends and winter holidays. Peak pricing tends to appear on weeknights, especially during the fall and summer seasons.
Fairfield Inn & Suites Palm Coast I-95 (Florida)
The Fairfield Inn & Suites Palm Coast I-95 isn’t on the beach, but beaches, nature preserves and golf courses are all just a few miles away. Prices usually range from $91 to $157 per night before taxes and fees. If you’re using points, you’re most likely to find off-peak pricing on Sunday and Monday nights, while you’re most likely to see peak pricing on Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights.
Fairfield Inn & Suites Mobile Daphne/Eastern Shore (Alabama)
The Fairfield Inn & Suites Mobile Daphne/Eastern Shore is located near attractions on the Gulf Coast and in Mobile. The USS Alabama battleship, Gator Alley, Gulf Shores and Orange Beach are all within a one-hour drive. Prices usually range from $78 to $132 per night before taxes and fees. If you’re using points, you’re most likely to find off-peak pricing on Sunday and Monday nights, as well as during the winter. You’ll generally see peak pricing on Friday and Saturday nights as well as during the summer.
The Westin Cairo Golf Resort & Spa, Katameya Dunes (Egypt)
The Westin Cairo Golf Resort & Spa, Katameya Dunes is located outside Cairo in the residential community of Katameya Dunes. There’s a 27-hole championship golf course and all of the resort’s rooms overlook the fairways. Prices usually range from $94 to $153 per night before taxes and fees. If you’re using points, off-peak pricing is most likely to be found on the weekends and in the summer season. I was able to find 33 check-in dates through July 2020 for which a five-night stay is currently bookable for 40,000 points.
Protea Hotel Stellenbosch (South Africa)
The Protea Hotel Stellenbosch is in the wine country just outside Cape Town, South Africa, near the cute town of Stellenbosch. Prices usually range from $61 to $171 per night before taxes and fees. If you’re using points, you’re most likely to find off-peak pricing on Sundays and during May, June and July.
Courtyard Mexico City Revolucion (Mexico)
The Courtyard Mexico City Revolucion is located in Mexico City near the World Trade Center Mexico City and the National Museum of Anthropology. Prices usually range from $52 to $156 per night before taxes and fees. If you’re using points, you’re most likely to find off-peak pricing on Saturday and Sunday nights.
Bottom line
There’s something to be said for using your points to stay at luxurious properties. But if you’re looking to stretch your points as far as possible, there are plenty of Category 1 Marriott properties that cost between 5,000 and 10,000 points per night and Category 2 properties that cost between 10,000 and 15,000 points per night. Many of these properties are even all-suite properties, so you’ll be able to spread out if you’re traveling with your family.
I was impressed when I found multiple Category 1 safari lodges in Africa, but there are also many Category 1 and 2 properties in the U.S. If you’re looking to plan a trip using as few Marriott points as possible, head over to Marriott’s hotel directory, filter by Category 1 and/or 2 and see if any of the locations work for your trip. If possible, book five-night stays or longer when using points so you’ll get one of your award nights for free.
Award nights count toward earning elite status in the Marriott Bonvoy program. So, you may find yourself getting close to Marriott Platinum status when you factor in the 15 elite night credits that come from having the Marriott Bonvoy Business Card and all of the award nights you can get from the card’s 100,000-point welcome bonus.
Featured image of Marriott Category 2 property The Westin Cairo Golf Resort & Spa, Katameya Dunes in Egypt, courtesy of Marriott.
