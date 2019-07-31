This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
The luxurious and aspirational 95,000 point-per-night properties are eye-catching, but they also aren’t the only way to spend your points. You can easily turn one credit card welcome bonus into a week or more of hotel accommodations if that’s your goal.
For those who want to squeeze the most award nights possible from hotel points, we’ve created a TPG “Stretch Your Points” miniseries. So far, the series has considered the most attractive low-tier Marriott properties, domestic Hyatt properties, international Hyatt properties and domestic Hilton properties where you can stretch your points. And, although some properties on these lists are more practical than aspirational, others are shockingly impressive.
Today our focus is on international Hilton properties. Specifically, let’s consider how many nights you can squeeze out of the current increased welcome bonuses on various cobranded Hilton credit cards that top out in the 130,000 to 150,000 bonus points range, as well as some examples of properties where you can stay for as little as 5,000 Hilton points per night.
How to Get Hilton Points
If you’re just starting out with Hilton Honors, or you’re low on Hilton points, in addition to actual hotel stays, there are a few ways to obtain them. One option is to transfer American Express Membership Rewards points to Hilton — sometimes there are even transfer bonuses. Another option is to purchase points during a sale. A final opportunity is to apply for one of the cobranded Hilton credit cards and meet the minimum spending requirements to earn the welcome bonus.
If you’re interested in adding a cobranded Hilton card to your wallet, you’re in luck since several Hilton cards are currently offering elevated welcome bonuses right now:
- Hilton Honors Card from American Express (90,000-point bonus, $0 annual fee) (See rates and fees)
- Hilton Honors American Express Surpass® Card (130,000-point and one free weekend night bonus, $95 annual fee) (See rates and fees)
- The Hilton Honors American Express Business Card (130,000-point and one free weekend night bonus, $95 annual fee) (See rates and fees)
- Hilton Honors Aspire Card from American Express (150,000-point bonus, $450 annual fee) (See rates and fees)
How Many Nights Can I Get From the Welcome Bonuses?
Standard room award nights start at 5,000 Hilton points per night and can reach up to 95,000 points per night (or more). So, you could get anywhere from one night to a lot of nights out of the current welcome bonuses offered by the Hilton cards.
Hilton doesn’t publish award charts, but you can use the Hilton Points Explorer tool to see the maximum point values required for a one-night stay in a standard room. For this piece, I only consider Hilton properties outside the US that are bookable for 10,000 points per night or less. TPG’s most recent valuation pegs the value of Hilton points at 0.6 cents each, so 10,000 points are worth about $60 and 5,000 points are worth about $30.
Since Hilton offers every fifth night free on award stays of five to 20 nights for Silver, Gold and Diamond elites, you can stretch your points even further on longer stays. Although you only need four stays, 10 nights or 25,000 base points per year to earn Silver status, Hilton elite status also comes as a benefit of all of the cobranded Hilton credit cards as well as The Platinum Card® from American Express.
Here’s how many award nights you could get with the welcome bonus offered by these cards (not counting the points earned while you are meeting the spending requirements for the welcome bonus). I also assume that you’ll use your points for award stays in increments of five nights, so you can utilize the fifth-night-free benefit. And, for the Amex Platinum I assume you’ll transfer the Amex welcome bonus to Hilton points at the standard 1:2 ratio.
|Card
|Welcome Bonus
|Annual Fee
|Status Provided by Card
|Maximum Award Nights from Bonus at 5k Properties
|Maximum Award Nights from Bonus at 10k Properties
|Hilton Honors Card from American Express
|90,000 Hilton bonus points after you spend $2,000 within your first three months
|$0
|Silver
|22
|11
|Hilton Honors Surpass Card from American Express
|130,000 Hilton bonus points and a free weekend night after you spend $4,000 within your first four months
|$95
|Gold
|32
|16
|Hilton Honors American Express Business Card
|130,000 Hilton bonus points and a free weekend night after you spend $5,000 within your first four months
|$95
|Gold
|32
|16
|Hilton Honors Aspire Card from American Express
|150,000 Hilton bonus points after you spend $4,000 within your first three months
|$450
|Diamond
|37
|18
|The Platinum Card® from American Express
|60,000 Membership Rewards bonus points after you spend $5,000 within your first three months
|$550 (see rates and fees)
|Gold
|30
|15
Note that the Hilton Surpass Card and Hilton Business Card provide a free weekend night as part of an elevated limited-time welcome bonus. I ignore this free night for the purposes of this piece, since this free weekend night can be used at almost any Hilton property. As such, you’ll likely want to spend it at a property that costs more points per night than the lower tier properties listed here.
Here are some lower-tier properties that you might want to consider for an upcoming trip.
Properties in Egypt
Egypt has recently been experiencing a bit of a tourism slump, which can be seen in some impressive-looking Hilton properties available for just 5,000 and 10,000 points per night. The two 5,000-point properties are located in tourist resort areas, while the two 10,000-point properties are located near Egypt’s largest cities.
Hilton Hurghada Resort
The Hilton Hurghada Resort is south of Hurghada on the coast near the Hurghada airport (HRG). The resort has three swimming pools, seven waterslides, a private beach, 11 restaurants and bars, and a watersports and diving center. For 5,000 points per night, you can book a room with one queen bed or two twin beds. Prices start at $54 per night before taxes and fees.
Hilton Sharm Waterfalls Resort
The Hilton Sharm Waterfalls Resort is located just south of Sharm el-Sheikh on Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula. The resort has seven pools, daily entertainment programs, a fitness center and a dive center. For 5,000 Hilton points per night, you can book a room with one king bed or two twin beds. Prices start at $48 per night before taxes and fees.
Hilton Pyramids Golf
The Hilton Pyramids Golf is southwest of Cairo, just 10 minutes from the Great Pyramid of Giza. The hotel has an 18-hole golf course, fully equipped spa, outdoor pool, five restaurants, two bars and an Executive lounge (which Hilton Diamond elites can access). For 10,000 points per night, you can book a room with one king bed or two twin beds. Prices start at $94 per night before taxes and fees.
Hilton Alexandria Green Plaza
The Hilton Alexandria Green Plaza is located inside the 370-shop Green Plaza mall on the outskirts of Egypt’s second-largest city, Alexandria. The hotel has seven restaurants and bars, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, a fitness center and spa and an Executive lounge (which Hilton Diamond elites can access). For 10,000 points per night, you can book a room with one queen bed or two twin beds. Prices start at $142 per night before taxes and fees.
Properties in Turkey
I visited Turkey in 2011 for a multiweek trip around the country. So, I’m particularly excited to see low-category Hilton properties in many of the areas I enjoyed on that trip — including multiple options in Istanbul. I’ll start with two 5,000-point per night properties before discussing some 10,000-point per night properties.
Hilton Garden Inn Konya
The Hilton Garden Inn Konya is in historic Konya next to the Mevlana Culture Center, which is a grand whirling dervish hall. The hotel has a fitness center, on-site restaurant and bar and is near historic sites and local businesses. For 5,000 points per night, you can book a room with one king bed, two twin beds or a queen bed and a sofa bed. Prices start at $30 per night before taxes and fees.
Hilton Garden Inn Ankara Gimat
The Hilton Garden Inn Ankara Gimat is on the west side of Ankara in a busy area with shopping malls, cinemas, restaurants, entertainment and a nearby subway stop that can get you into the heart of Ankara quickly. The hotel has a fitness center, Turkish bath, on-site restaurant and lobby bar. For 5,000 points per night, you can book a room with two twin beds. Prices start at $52 per night before taxes and fees.
DoubleTree by Hilton Avanos – Cappadocia
The DoubleTree by Hilton Avanos – Cappadocia is in Avanos, near the Göreme open-air museum, underground cities, fairy chimneys, the Ihlara Valley and other Cappadocia sights. The hotel has a fitness center, Turkish bath, indoor and outdoor pools, on-site restaurant and offers bicycle rentals. For 10,000 points per night, you can book a room with one king bed or two twin beds. Prices start at $73 per night before taxes and fees.
Hampton by Hilton Istanbul Zeytinburnu
The Hampton by Hilton Istanbul Zeytinburnu is near a tram stop, which makes getting to the airport or historic city center easy. And, it’s the first Hilton property to be awarded with Platinum LEED Certification. The hotel has a fitness center, outdoor relaxation patio and includes daily hot breakfast. For 10,000 points per night, you can book a room with two twin beds or one queen bed. Prices start at $58 per night before taxes and fees, so check cash rates to be sure you’re getting a solid value from your points.
There are multiple other Hilton properties available for 10,000 points in the Istanbul area. The Hampton by Hilton Istanbul Zeytinburnu will be best located for most tourists, but there are other options if you’re interested in staying in a different part of Istanbul.
DoubleTree by Hilton Izmir – Alsancak
The DoubleTree by Hilton Izmir – Alsancak is centrally located in Izmir and is just a two-minute walk from the Izmir International Fair. The hotel has an outdoor rooftop pool, Turkish bath, fitness center, roof top bar and on-site restaurant. For 10,000 points per night, you can book a room with one king bed or two twin beds. Prices start at $55 per night before taxes and fees, so you may be better off booking a cash rate for some stays.
Looking to really stretch your points? You could book the Hilton Garden Inn Izmir Bayrakli for just 5,000 points per night. This Garden Inn overlooks the Aegean Sea and is across from a metro stop from which you catch a train to the Izmir city center (15 minutes) or airport (35 minutes).
Properties in Europe
There aren’t many 10,000-point or less Hilton properties in Europe (outside of Turkey, that is), but here are two of the more attractive options.
Hampton by Hilton Krakow (Poland)
The Hampton by Hilton Krakow is on the outskirts of Krakow within walking distance of Krakow Arena Hall and just 10 minutes from the center of Krakow. The hotel has a fitness center and includes daily hot breakfast. For 10,000 points per night, you can book a room with two twin beds or a queen bed. Prices start at $68 per night before taxes and fees.
Hampton By Hilton Iasi (Romania)
The Hampton By Hilton Iasi is centrally located in the heart of Iasi’s business, entertainment and shopping districts. Iasi is a university city in eastern Romania, and is also the country’s second largest city. The hotel has an on-site restaurant and bar, fitness center and includes daily hot breakfast. For 10,000 points per night, you can book a room with one queen bed. Prices start at $91 per night before taxes and fees.
Properties in Central and South America
Believe it or not, an oceanfront property in Mexico, as well as some centrally located Hilton properties in a few well-known Central America and South America cities, cost just 10,000 Hilton points per night. Here’s a little more information about some of the best-looking properties.
Hilton Garden Inn Boca del Rio, Veracruz, MX (Mexico)
The Hilton Garden Inn Boca del Rio, Veracruz, Mexico is in Veracruz suburb Boca del Rio on the coast. The hotel has an oceanfront pool, fitness center, coin laundry and a weeknight happy hour with appetizers. For 10,000 points per night, you can book a city-view room with two queen beds or one king bed. Prices start at $63 per night before taxes and fees.
Hilton Garden Inn Guatemala City, Guatemala (Guatemala)
The Hilton Garden Inn Guatemala City, Guatemala is centrally located in Guatemala City’s Zone 9 within walking distance of restaurants, bars, shopping centers and a metro station. The hotel has a fitness center, on-site restaurant and a free airport shuttle that runs at preset times. For 10,000 points per night, you can book a room with one queen bed, two double beds or one king bed. Prices usually start at $55 per night before taxes and fees, so check cash rates before using your points.
DoubleTree by Hilton Panama City – El Carmen (Panama)
The DoubleTree by Hilton Panama City – El Carmen is in the Financial District within walking distance of Calle Uruguay, which features many restaurants and shopping opportunities. The hotel is near a metro station, which provides easy transport from the airport. The hotel has an outdoor rooftop pool, whirlpool, fitness center and on-site restaurant. For 10,000 points per night, you can book a room with one king bed, two full beds or one king bed and a bathtub. Prices start at $59 per night before taxes and fees.
If you’re looking for a hotel in a slightly different part of Panama City, the Hilton Garden Inn Panama and Hampton by Hilton Panama are also centrally located and cost 10,000 points per night.
Hampton by Hilton Bogota, Usaquen, Colombia (Colombia)
The Hampton by Hilton Bogota, Usaquen, Colombia is in Bogota’s upmarket neighborhood of Usaquen. The hotel has a fitness center, includes daily hot breakfast and is within walking distance of ample restaurants, shops and night life. For 10,000 points per night, you can book a room with one queen bed or two semi-double beds. Prices start at $49 per night before taxes and fees, so check cash rates before using your points.
Hilton Garden Inn Belo Horizonte, MG (Brazil)
The Hilton Garden Inn Belo Horizonte is centrally located within walking distance of the popular Lourdes neighborhood in Belo Horizonte. The hotel has a fitness center, sauna, outdoor pool, whirlpool and an on-site restaurant. For 10,000 points per night, you can book a room with one queen bed or two twin beds. Prices start at $60 per night before taxes and fees.
Properties in Asia
Although the four properties described below are all very attractive due to their location or amenities, they can often be booked for less than TPG’s valuation of the number of points required. Granted, these low rates are often nonrefundable, so booking with points will usually provide more flexibility.
Hilton Garden Inn Bali Ngurah Rai Airport (Indonesia)
The Hilton Garden Inn Bali Ngurah Rai Airport is near Bali’s main airport (DPS). The hotel has a free airport shuttle, free shuttle to Kuta, outdoor pool, fitness center, on-site restaurant and coin laundry. For 5,000 points per night, you can book a room with one king bed or two twin beds. Prices start at $31 per night before taxes and fees, but the lowest price tends to vary greatly so for some stays you may squeeze a lot of value from your points.
Doubletree by Hilton Agra (India)
The Doubletree by Hilton Agra is located near the Taj Mahal and claims to be one of the few hotels in Agra that offers views of the Taj Mahal. Regardless of the view from your room, you can enjoy breathtaking views of the Taj Mahal from the outdoor infinity pool. The hotel has a fitness center, outdoor swimming pool, relaxing courtyard, spa and four on-site restaurants and bars. For 10,000 points per night, you can book a room with one king bed or two twin beds. Prices start at $45 per night before taxes and fees, so check rates to ensure whether it will be best to use cash or points for your stay.
Doubletree Resort by Hilton Penang (Malaysia)
The Doubletree Resort by Hilton Penang is outside Georgetown on the northern coast of Penang. As I found on a stay earlier this year, the hotel is family-focused with an on-site Teddy Bear museum, large children’s pool and play area, kids club, babysitting service, special kid’s food areas at the buffet and family packages. There’s also a large pool for adults and a gated walkway to Miami Beach.
For 10,000 points per night, you can book a room with one king bed or two twin beds. Prices start at $52 per night before taxes and fees, so check rates to determine whether to use cash or points for your stay.
Hilton Garden Inn Hanoi (Vietnam)
The Hilton Garden Inn Hanoi is centrally located in Hanoi near the Hanoi Opera House, Old Quarter and many well-known restaurants. The hotel has a fitness center, coin laundry and an on-site restaurant. For 10,000 points per night, you can book a room with one king bed or two twin beds. Prices start at $57 per night before taxes and fees.
Get Status for a Better Stay
If you’re going to stay at Hilton properties for many nights, you’ll want to have elite status before your stay. If you have Hilton Gold status, you can get space-available upgrades at check-in up to Executive rooms. And, if you have Diamond status, you can get space-available upgrades at check-in up to one-bedroom suites. Of course, there’s no guarantee you’ll be upgraded — nor to what category you’ll be upgraded, but status does help.
All elite levels are eligible for late checkout, and both Gold and Diamond elites receive breakfast for two each morning of their stay. Some properties also offer an Executive lounge, which Diamond elites can access with a guest even if they aren’t upgraded to an Executive room. Golds may be allowed if they are upgraded to an Executive room type.
Gold elite status can be obtained with the following credit cards:
- Hilton Honors American Express Surpass® Card (elite status automatically conveyed)
- Hilton Honors American Express Business Card (elite status automatically conveyed)
- The Platinum Card® from American Express (elite status must be requested)
- Hilton Honors American Express Card (through the end of the next calendar year when you spend $20,000 on your card in a calendar year)
Alternatively, you can earn Diamond status with 30 stays in a calendar year, 60 nights in a calendar year or by earning 120,000 Hilton Honors Base Points in a calendar year (which equates to spending $12,000 in a calendar year at Hilton properties). Or, Diamond elite status can be obtained with the following credit cards:
- Hilton Honors Aspire Card from American Express (elite status automatically conveyed)
- Hilton Honors American Express Surpass® Card (through the end of the next calendar year when you spend $40,000 on your card in a calendar year)
- Hilton Honors American Express Business Card (through the end of the next calendar year when you spend $40,000 on your card in a calendar year)
If none of that works for you, you can also try to status match your way to being a Hilton elite.
Bottom Line
There are some excellent options for stretching your Hilton points in many parts of the world. From road trips and family visits in the US, to resort stays in Egypt, city-hopping in Turkey, to a very attractive airport hotel in Bali, there are options for almost anyone that prefers to get as many nights as possible out of their Hilton points.
Especially with the increased welcome bonuses offered by most of the cobranded Hilton credit cards, now is an excellent time to add a cobranded Hilton credit card to your wallet and start planning some trips.
Have any of the properties in this piece inspired you to stretch your Hilton points on a trip? If so, we’d love to hear about it.
Featured image of the Doubletree Resort by Hilton Penang by the author.
