This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Check your accounts. American Express is offering some members a transfer bonus when moving points over to Hilton. As first reported by Doctor of Credit, the bonus varies from 10%-50%, though it’s targeted to select cardholders. Here at TPG, we’ve seen an array of offers up to 30%, though a couple of staffers weren’t targeted at all. Unfortunately, none of us received the elusive 50% bonus, though hopefully some of you will.
The standard transfer ratio for is 1:2, where one Membership Rewards point grants you 2 Hilton points. Since TPG values Amex points at 2 cents apiece and Hilton Honors points at just 0.6 cents apiece, this isn’t normally a great use of your points. If you’re targeted for the 50% bonus, you’re instead transferring at a rate of 1:3. That’s better, but it still falls short of a good value for your Membership Rewards points.
However, if you do find yourself needing to transfer — say, to top up an account before a redemption — then this could be the time to do it. Though we’ve previously seen transfer bonuses for up to 100% with American Express and Hilton, that’s a relatively rare occurrence. Something like this new offer is much more common, so it’s probably not worth it to hold out for a higher bonus.
There’s no specific end date on this offer, so if you’re planning on taking advantage of this, it’s better to do it sooner rather than later.
If you weren’t targeted for this Amex transfer bonus, one of the best ways to earn Hilton Honors points and score elite status is by applying for one of Hilton’s cobranded Amex cards.
- Hilton Honors Card from American Express: 90,000 points after spending $2,000 in the first three months, with no annual fee (see Rates & Fees)
- Hilton Honors American Express Surpass® Card: 130,000 Hilton Honors bonus points and a free weekend night after you spend $4,000 in purchases on the card within your first four months of cardmembership, with a $95 annual fee (see Rates & Fees)
- Hilton Honors Aspire Card from American Express: 150,000 points after spending $4,000 in the first three months, with a $450 annual fee (see Rates & Fees)
These offers are worth between $450 and $900 based on TPG’s latest valuations, and are one of the best card options for frequent Hilton customers, earning between 7x-14x points per dollar at Hilton properties. Furthermore, all Hilton credit card members enjoy complimentary elite status, even cardholders with the no-annual-fee Hilton card.
Featured photo by Katie Genter / The Points Guy
