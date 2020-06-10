Cheap business class deals: Fly JetBlue Mint to the West Coast, Caribbean for under $740
Editor’s note: As the travel industry reopens following COVID-19 shutdowns, TPG suggests that you talk to your doctor, follow health officials’ guidance and research local travel restrictions before booking that next trip. We will be here to help you prepare, whether it is next month or next year.
We’re starting to see more premium cabin deals as more travelers begin to take to the skies even amid the pandemic. Nearly a third of Americans are ready to travel this summer, according to a TPG nationwide survey. If that’s you — and you’re comfortable getting on a plane again — then these deals to the West Coast and the Caribbean may be for you.
As first reported by PremiumCabinDeals, JetBlue has several fares in its premium cabin, Mint, on sale later in the summer from cities like Seattle (SEA). After doing some more digging, however, I found that the deals are much more widespread. We’re also seeing round-trip deals from New York (JFK) and Boston (BOS) to Seattle, Las Vegas (LAS) and even Grenada (GND) for summer and fall. The transcontinental deals start at $621 round-trip, while the fare to Grenada is around $740 round-trip.
This is an excellent deal, no matter which route you pick. Summer and fall transcontinental business class fares can easily top $1,000. Even then, you might not even get a lie-flat seat. So if you’re looking to save some cash and travel in style, these are the deals to grab.
Alternatively, you could also book these flights using TrueBlue points, which start at 60,000 points for the transcon flights or nearly 70,000 for the flight to Grenada. Note that if you’re traveling to the Caribbean, you’ll be forced to pay high taxes, so in this case, you’re better off booking in cash.
This could also be a way to get (or keep) JetBlue Mosaic status, which you can earn through traveling in two different ways. The first is by flying 30 segments and earning 12,000 base points ($4,000 in spending) or by earning 15,000 base points ($5,000 in spending) in a calendar year. You can also earn this status outright by spending $50,000 in a calendar year on a JetBlue credit card.
JetBlue Mint deals currently available
New York (JFK) and Boston (BOS) to Seattle (SEA) and Las Vegas (LAS)
Round-trip deals from New York-JFK and Boston to Seattle and Las Vegas are available between July and early September 2020, starting at $621 round-trip.
JetBlue Mint — which we awarded Best Domestic Business-Class Product at last year’s TPG Awards — is one of the best ways to fly domestically. TPG’s Zach Griff reviewed the fully-enclosed suite experience last year and gave the Mint experience high marks. Now, here’s your chance to fly it at one of the lowest fares we’ve ever seen.
New York (JFK) to Grenada
If you’re not comfortable traveling this summer or earlier in the fall, the flights to Grenada in November might be more tempting to you. These flights are available from JFK to Grenada and are on sale for $740 round-trip in Mint class.
How to book
You can find this deal through Google Flights. You can search for flights to your destinations from multiple airports to help you spot the best deal. Or, you can search from your destination (“Where from?” field) to any gateway in the United States by typing “USA” in the “Where to?” field. You’ll get a map showing the cheapest flights to airports around the country.
We recommend that you book directly with the airline to save you any potential headaches down the line.
Understand cancellation policies before buying an airline ticket
Before buying any airline ticket in the current realities, understand the cancellation and rebooking policies for the carrier you book. Fortunately, with any new bookings by June 30, 2020, with JetBlue, there is a substantial amount of flexibility:
- Change or cancel tickets booked for no fee
- If rebooking, fare difference between the original ticket and the new price apply
- Cancellations and changes to lower-fare tickets will result in the issuance of a travel credit valid for 24 months from the date it is issued
Photo by Zach Griff / The Points Guy
