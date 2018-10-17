Fly Frontier Airlines From $20+ This Fall to Las Vegas, Austin and Beyond
Frontier Airlines now serves more than 100 cities, revamped its frequent flyer program and credit card over the summer to become more rewarding for semi-regular flyers (and families) and recently eliminated some change fees. That said, Frontier is still an ultra low-cost carrier that charges extra for most things, so prepare accordingly.
Speaking of low cost, Frontier has released another round of $20+ fares for travel to and from a variety of cities across the country for travel on select dates this fall. Want to fly your family from Austin to Buffalo to go check out Niagara Falls? You can for just $29/$39 one-way with this sale ($39 without Discount Den membership). Or, do the opposite and get out of Buffalo in search of warmer weather in Austin for the same $29/$39+ fares. Before you rule out the Discount Den, note that at $49.99 per year it may very well save your family money if you fly Frontier Airlines since it is valid for up to six people on the ticket.
If you don’t want to pay that much, you can scoop up $20 fares ($29 without Discount Den) from Oklahoma City to Orlando to take in Disney World or Universal Studios. If that doesn’t work for your family, you can head from Harlingen to Denver for $20/$29 and enjoy some early-season skiing in Colorado.
Not all of the $20 fares require Discount Den membership, for example, head from Sacramento to Las Vegas for $20 one-way with no membership required. We’re seeing discounted fares valid for travel Monday through Saturday on Frontier, so this is a great opportunity to visit cities across the country without having to take a full week off work. When pricing out flights for your family on Frontier Airlines, remember to factor in the additional fees you may incur, including charges for full-size carry-on bags, checked bags and seat assignments. Blackout dates include Nov. 16-26, 2018, and seven-day advance purchase is required.
The cheapest dates to fly can quickly be spotted by using Frontier’s monthly calendar view when you search for flights on its site. If you’re looking to do some exploring wherever you travel, check out Get Your Guide for a list of each city’s best activities.
Airline: Frontier
Routes: Various domestic routes
Cost: $20+ one-way
Booking Link: Orbitz, Expedia or directly with the airline
Pay With: The Platinum Card from American Express (5x on airfare), Chase Sapphire Reserve, Citi Premier Card, Citi Prestige (3x on airfare plus excellent trip delay insurance) or Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on travel).
Here are some examples of what you can book:
Oklahoma City (OKC) to Orlando (MCO) for $20/$29 one-way:
Austin (AUS) to Buffalo, NY (BUF) for $29/$39 one-way:
Harlingen, TX (HRL) to Denver (DEN) for $20/$29 one-way:
San Antonio (SAT) to New Orleans (MSY) for $20/$29 one-way:
Jacksonville (JAX) to Austin (AUS) for $20/$29 one-way:
Sacramento (SMF) to Las Vegas (LAS) for $20 one-way:
Maximize Your Purchase
Don’t forget to use a credit card that earns additional points on airfare purchases, such as The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on flights booked directly with airlines or American Express Travel), Chase Sapphire Reserve, Citi Prestige (3x on airfare) or the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on all travel purchases). Check out this post for more on maximizing airfare purchases.
If you want to use miles and jump on these fares, you could pay with your Discover it Miles card and then pay yourself back for $20+ fares with the miles earned on your card in the form of a statement credit since there is no minimum redemption amount for travel charges on that card.
If Frontier Airlines is a regular part of your family’s budget travel strategy, you may want to brush-up on some of its latest family friendly developments, including the ability for some Frontier Miles members to pool miles together and complimentary family seat assignments for certain Frontier elite members.
