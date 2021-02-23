Delta flash sale: Flights to beach destinations from 2.5k miles in economy, 10k in first class
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Want to see the latest flight deals as soon as they’re published? Follow The Points Guy on Facebook and Twitter, and subscribe to text message alerts from our deals feed, @tpg_alerts.
Airfare deals are typically only available on limited dates. We recommend you use Google Flights to find dates to fly, then book through an online travel agency such as Orbitz or Expedia, which allows you to cancel flights without penalty by 11pm Eastern Time within one day of booking. However, if you’re using The Platinum Card® from American Express, you’ll need to book directly with the airline or through the Amex Travel portal to get 5x MR points (on up to $500,000 on these purchases per calendar year). Remember: Fares may disappear quickly, so book right away and take advantage of Orbitz or Expedia’s courtesy cancellation if you’re unable to get the time away from work or family.
If you live in Seattle and need an escape from the Pacific Northwest weather, listen up.
Delta is back with another one of its flash sales, this time discounting award flights from Seattle (SEA) to several sunny vacation destinations, including Cancun (CUN), Honolulu (HNL), Maui (OGG), Kona (KOA), Los Cabos (SJD), Puerto Vallarta (PVR), Los Angeles (LAX), Tampa (TPA) and more.
The awards start at just 2,500 SkyMiles one-way for basic economy and 10,000 miles for first class. TPG values Delta SkyMiles at 1.2 cents per point, so you’d effectively be paying $30 for coach or $120 for first class, which is terrific. Even if you don’t live in Seattle, it could be worth booking a positioning flight to take advantage of these deals at such low prices.
Although Delta says that many of these fares are only valid for travel through the end of March, we’re seeing them available through May. Regardless, you’ll want to act quickly because there’s no telling how long this availability will be around. Depending on the route, you may need to book round-trip to unlock the lowest price.
Keep in mind that Delta is blocking all economy middle seats through at least April 30, 2021. Additionally, all award bookings made through March 30, 2021, including basic economy fares, can be changed or canceled fee-free.
For more TPG news and deals delivered each morning to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.
The deal
Airline: Delta
Routes: SEA to/from CUN/FLL/HNL/KOA/LAX/OGG/PVR/SAN/SJC/SJD/MCO/TPA
Cost: 2,500+ SkyMiles one-way in basic economy / 10,000+ SkyMiles in first class + taxes and fees
Dates: February – May 2021
Pay Taxes/Fees With: The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on airfare booked directly with the airline; on up to $500,000 on these purchases per calendar year), Chase Sapphire Reserve (3x on travel) or Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on travel) for travel protections on the award flight.
Sample itineraries
Flights to Mexico from 5,000 miles round-trip
The lowest rates available are for flights to Mexico. You can book nonstop flights from Seattle to Cancun (CUN), Los Cabos (SJD) and Puerto Vallarta (PVR) from 2,500 miles in basic economy or 10,000 miles in first class.
Related: Where can Americans travel internationally?
Regardless of which of the cities you fly into, you can expect to pay around $40 in taxes and fees each way.
Flights to California from 6,000 miles-roundtrip
If you’d rather stay within the U.S., you can fly to California from 3,000 miles one-way in basic economy or 12,000 miles in first class, plus about $6 in taxes each way. The low fares are available to cities like Los Angeles (LAX), San Jose (SJC) and San Diego (SAN). If you’re strategic about picking your flights, you may even be able to fly in a lie-flat seat.
Related: How I plan to socially distance when flying
Flights to Florida from 10,000 miles round-trip
Alternatively, you could fly to Florida for just a thousand more miles each way. Flights to Tampa (TPA), Orlando (MCO), and Fort Lauderdale (FLL) are currently available from 5,000 miles one-way in basic economy.
Flights to Hawaii from 10,000 miles round-trip
Perhaps the most exciting part of this sale is the Hawaii deals. You can book nonstop flights to Honolulu (HNL), Maui (OGG) and Kona (KOA) from just 10,000 miles round-trip, plus about $12 in taxes. As you can tell from the calendar below, these rates are widely available.
Related: Here’s everything you need to know about visiting Hawaii right now
The only thing to be aware of is that this rate is only available for round-trip bookings. One-way bookings are pricing significantly higher.
To give you a better idea of how good of a deal this is, the cash rate for some of these flights can be around $400 round-trip, so you’d be getting about four cents in value per Delta SkyMile.
Boosting your SkyMiles balance
While you couldn’t earn a welcome bonus in time to boost your balance for this wave of deals, you may consider adding a card now in anticipation of flash sales to come. There are various ways to earn Delta miles, from Delta-operated flights to trips on SkyTeam airlines to various non-travel partners. However, one of the best ways to boost your SkyMiles balance to score a few free trips is by adding one of these cards to your arsenal:
- The Platinum Card® from American Express ($550 annual fee; See Rates & Fees); 75,000-point welcome bonus after you use your new card to make $5,000 in purchases in your first six months of account opening, though be sure to check the CardMatch Tool to see if you’re targeted for a 100,000-point welcome bonus after spending $5,000 in the first three months (offer subject to change at any time). You can transfer Membership Rewards points directly to Delta SkyMiles. Terms Apply.
- The Business Platinum Card® from American Express ($595 annual fee; See Rates & Fees); Earn 85,000 Membership Rewards® points after you spend $15,000 on eligible purchases with the Business Platinum Card plus earn 5x points on eligible purchases in 5 select business categories, up to 80,000 bonus points per category, all within the first 3 months of Card Membership. Terms Apply.
- Delta SkyMiles® Gold American Express Card ($99 annual fee; waived the first year, see rates and fees); Earn 35,000 bonus miles after you spend $1,000 in purchases on your new Card in your first 3 months. Terms Apply.
- Delta SkyMiles® Platinum American Express Card ($250 annual fee; see rates and fees); Earn 40,000 bonus miles and 5,000 Medallion Qualification Miles (MQMs) after you spend $2,000 in purchases on your new Card in your first 3 months. Plus, earn a $100 statement credit after making a Delta purchase with your new Card within your first 3 months.
- Delta SkyMiles® Reserve American Express Card ($550 annual fee; see rates and fees); Earn 40,000 bonus miles and 10,000 Medallion® Qualification Miles (MQMs) after you spend $3,000 on purchases in the first three months of account opening.
- Delta SkyMiles® Blue American Express Card ($0 annual fee; see rates and fees); Earn 10,000 miles after you spend $500 on purchases in the first three months of account opening.
Maximize your purchase
When paying the taxes and fees on your award ticket, be sure to use a credit card that earns additional points on airfare purchases and offers travel protection if anything goes wrong. Cards that fit the bill include The Platinum Card® from American Express, Chase Sapphire Reserve, or the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card.
Related: The best credit cards for paying taxes and fees on award tickets
For rates and fees of the Amex Platinum Card, click here.
For rates and fees of the Amex Business Platinum Card, click here.
For rates and fees of the Delta SkyMiles Blue Card, click here.
For rates and fees of the Delta SkyMiles Gold Card, please click here.
For rates and fees of the Delta SkyMiles Platinum Card, please click here.
For rates and fees of the Delta SkyMiles Reserve Card, please click here.
Screenshots courtesy of Delta.
Featured photo by Madison Blancaflor/The Points Guy.
Sign-up Successful!
Welcome to The Points Guy!
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®. Plus earn up to $50 in statement credits towards grocery store purchases.
- 2X points on dining at restaurants including eligible delivery services, takeout and dining out and travel & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for travel through Chase Ultimate Rewards®. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel.
- With Pay Yourself Back℠, your points are worth 25% more during the current offer when you redeem them for statement credits against existing purchases in select, rotating categories.
- Get unlimited deliveries with a $0 delivery fee and reduced service fees on eligible orders over $12 for a minimum of one year with DashPass, DoorDash's subscription service. Activate by 12/31/21.
- Earn 2x total points on up to $1,000 in grocery store purchases per month from November 1, 2020 to April 30, 2021. Includes eligible pick-up and delivery services.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.