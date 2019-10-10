Delta One flash sale: Business-class tickets to Europe starting at $2,085 round-trip
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Want to see the latest flight deals as soon as they’re published? Follow The Points Guy on Facebook and Twitter, and subscribe to text message alerts from our deals feed, @tpg_alerts.
Airfare deals are typically only available on limited dates. We recommend you use Google Flights to find dates to fly, then book through an online travel agency such as Orbitz or Expedia, which allows you to cancel flights without penalty by 11pm Eastern Time within one day of booking. However, if you’re using The Platinum Card® from American Express, you’ll need to book directly with the airline or through the Amex Travel portal to get 5x MR points. Remember: Fares may disappear quickly, so book right away and take advantage of Orbitz or Expedia’s courtesy cancellation if you’re unable to get the time away from work or family.
For more TPG news and deals delivered each morning to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter here: https://thepointsguy.com/mailing-list/
Here’s something we don’t see often: a Delta One flash sale. We’re seeing fares from major Delta hubs like New York, Detroit and Atlanta starting at just $2,085 round-trip. This is a solid deal, as cash prices for some of these routes can cost over $3,000, while redeeming Delta SkyMiles can range from 280,000 to 505,000 miles each way.
While some routes are nonstop, some include a layover. Keep in mind that the type of Delta One product depends on your route and aircraft. I’m primarily seeing flights operated on 767-400.
As always, if you don’t see your city listed, still check as it’s possible it’s not listed in the sale, but you may still be able to snag a good deal. For instance, I was able to find fares from Washington, D.C. (IAD) through an email I received from Delta, even though D.C. isn’t listed on the sale page. Lastly, don’t wait to book as these deals are only available through Oct. 16.
If you’re aiming for status, these deals could be a great starting point. For example, the New York (JFK) to Dublin (DUB) fare will net you 9,540 Medallion Qualification Miles and $2,301 Medallion Qualification Dollars. If you’re starting from scratch, Delta Silver Medallion (which we value at $775) normally requires 25,000 MQMs or 30 Medallion Qualification Segments plus $3,000 MQDs.
There are several Amex Delta cards with limited-time elevated welcome bonuses right now until Oct. 30, 2019. Because Amex only allows you to earn the welcome bonus on each of its credit cards once per lifetime, it’s important to time your applications to hit increased bonus offers like this:
- Gold Delta SkyMiles® Credit Card from American Express: Earn 60,000 miles after spending $2,000 on purchases in the first three months, plus a $50 statement credit after making a Delta purchase in the first three months. Terms apply.
- Platinum Delta SkyMiles® Credit Card from American Express: Earn 75,000 miles and 5,000 Medallion® Qualification Miles (MQMs) after spending $3,000 on purchases in the first three months, plus a $100 statement credit after making a Delta purchase in the first three months. Terms apply.
- Delta Reserve® Credit Card from American Express: Earn 75,000 miles and 10,000 Medallion® Qualification Miles (MQMs) after spending $5,000 on purchases in the first three months. Terms apply.
Related: How to fly Delta One suites to Europe
To search, head to Delta’s deal page and enter your origin and destination cities. Scroll through the calendar function to find dates and prices that work for you. Finally, click through to book directly with the airline.
Airline: Delta
Routes: Major routes served by Delta, see full list here
Cost: $2,085+ round-trip in Delta One
Dates: January – March 2020
Pay With: The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on airfare booked directly with the airline), Citi Prestige® Card (5x on airfare), Citi Premier℠ Card, Chase Sapphire Reserve (3x on airfare), American Express® Gold Card (3x on airfare when booked directly with the airline) or Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on travel)
Here are a few examples of what you can book:
Boston (BOS) to Dublin (DUB) for $2,085+ round-trip nonstop:
New York (JFK) to Barcelona (BCN) for $2,088 round-trip nonstop:
Raleigh/Durham (RDU) to Paris (CDG) for $2,166 round-trip nonstop:
Detroit (DTW) to Munich (MUC) for $2,324 round-trip:
New York (JFK) to Dublin (DUB) for $2,387 round-trip nonstop:
Atlanta (ATL) to Brussels (BRU) for $2,583 round-trip nonstop:
Washington, D.C (IAD) to Brussels (BRU) for $2,659 round-trip (returns to DCA):
Maximize your purchase
Don’t forget to use a credit card that earns additional points on airfare purchases, such as The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on flights booked directly with airlines or American Express Travel), Chase Sapphire Reserve, American Express® Gold Card, Citi Premier Card, Citi Prestige Card (5x on airfare) or the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on all travel purchases). Check out our guide to the best cards for airfare purchases to learn more.
Featured photo courtesy of Zach Honig/The Points Guy.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.
NEW INCREASED OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- No foreign transaction fees