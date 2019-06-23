This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Your SkyMiles just got a little more valuable thanks to Delta’s latest flash sale. As first reported on Thrifty Traveler, flights from the US to Iceland are currently available from just 24,000 SkyMiles round-trip. This flash sale does not appear to be published on Delta’s website, however, you won’t need to search very hard to find low rates from numerous US cities to Iceland.
Award redemption rates vary with some cities priced as low as 24,000 SkyMiles (Cleveland) while others (Los Angeles) are still priced at 60,000 SkyMiles round-trip. If you are hoping to score a cheap flight to Iceland, make sure to search for flights during the months of August and September. Sale award flights are available beginning in early August through early October, however, TPG found that mid- to late-August featured the best availability.
Iceland remains one of the hottest destinations. If you’re looking to use points or miles for hotels, you’ll want to initially search for hotels in the city of Reykjavik as points hotels outside of Iceland’s largest city are scarce. Iceland features some of the most unique points hotels including the ION Adventure Hotel in Selfoss and the Canopy by Hilton in Reykjavik.
Also, be sure to check out TPG’s guide to Iceland for some inspiration before your trip.
All SkyMiles deals must be booked directly with Delta either on delta.com or over the phone. To search for the lowest award rates, use Delta’s advanced search tool to view up to five weeks of award rates and availability. All award fares incur taxes and fees, which, for flights between the US and Iceland, range from $49 to $55 round-trip.
Airline: Delta
Routes: BOS/CLE/MCO/PIT/TPA to KEF
Cost: 24k+ SkyMiles round-trip in economy (plus taxes/fees)
Dates: select dates in August – October 2019
Pay With: The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on airfare booked directly with the airline), Citi Prestige Card (5x on airfare plus excellent trip delay insurance), Citi Premier Card, Chase Sapphire Reserve, American Express® Gold Card (3x on airfare) or Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on travel)
Here are a few examples of what you can book:
Cleveland (CLE) to Reykjavik (KEF) for 24,000 SkyMiles + $55 round-trip:
Pittsburgh (PIT) to Reykjavik (KEF) for 26,000 SkyMiles + $55 round-trip:
Orlando (MCO) to Reykjavik (KEF) for 30,000 SkyMiles + $55 round-trip:
Boston (BOS) to Reykjavik (KEF) for 32,000 SkyMiles + $55 round-trip:
Minneapolis (MSP) to Reykjavik (KEF) for 38,000 SkyMiles + $49 round-trip:
Tampa (TPA) to Reykjavik (KEF) for 38,000 SkyMiles + $55 round-trip:
Boosting Your SkyMiles Balance
While you couldn’t earn a welcome bonus in time to boost your balance for this wave of deals, you may consider adding a card now in anticipation of flash sales to come. There are a variety of ways to earn Delta miles, from Delta-operated flights to trips on SkyTeam airlines to various non-travel partners. However, one of the best ways to boost your SkyMiles balance to score a few free trips is by adding one of these cards to your arsenal:
- The Platinum Card® from American Express ($550 annual fee; See Rates & Fees); 60,000-point welcome bonus after you use your new card to make $5,000 in purchases in your first 3 months, though be sure to check the CardMatch Tool to see if you’re targeted for a 100,000-point welcome bonus after spending $5,000 in the first 3 months; offer subject to change at anytime, (you can transfer Membership Rewards points directly to Delta SkyMiles).
- The Business Platinum® Card from American Express ($595 annual fee; See Rates & Fees); 50,000-point welcome bonus after you spend $10,000 and an extra 25,000 points after you spend an additional $10,000 all on qualifying purchases within your first 3 months of card membership.
- Delta Reserve for Business Credit Card ($450 annual fee; See Rates & Fees); 40,000-mile welcome bonus plus 10,000 Medallion® Qualification Miles after you spend $3,000 in purchases on your new card in your first 3 months.
- Gold Delta SkyMiles® Credit Card from American Express ($95 annual fee; See Rates & Fees); 30,000 miles after you spend $1,000 in the first three months, plus up to a $300 statement credit on Delta purchases made directly with Delta in the first three months. (Offer ends 8/15/19.)
