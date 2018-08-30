This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
While TPG puts Delta SkyMiles lower on the valuation totem pole, we’ve seen some pretty incredible Delta award sales recently, including 22,000 SkyMiles round-trip to Europe and 30,000 SkyMiles round-trip to Hong Kong.
Today we’re seeing more deals, with award flights to Mexico and the Caribbean from 12,000 miles round-trip:
While Delta has only advertised a handful of cities, it appears that discounted rates are available from airports all over the US. Plug in your desired departure at Delta.com and play around with one of the destinations that are on sale, which include Cancun (CUN), San Juan (SJU), St. Lucia (UVF), Los Cabos (SJD), Havana (HAV), Montego Bay (MBJ), Puerto Vallarta (PVR) and avgeek paradise St. Martin (SXM).
Although Delta doesn’t publish an award chart, it’s unlikely to see awards to Mexico or the Caribbean for less than 35,000 miles round-trip. If you’re short on miles, remember that you can instantly transfer American Express Membership Rewards points into your SkyMiles account at 1:1 ratio.
Airline: Delta
Routes: US Cities (JFK/LGA/EWR/DTW/ATL/BOS/LAX/SLC/MCO/MIA/PDX and likely others) to CUN/SJU/UVF/PVR/HAV/MBJ/SXM and likely others
Cost: 12,000+ SkyMiles round-trip in economy, plus taxes and fees
Dates: January 15 through March 15, 2019
Purchase By: September 5, 2018
Booking Link: Directly with Delta
Pay Taxes/Fees With: The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on airfare), Citi Premier Card, Chase Sapphire Reserve, Citi Prestige (5x on airfare plus excellent trip-delay insurance) or Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on travel)
Here are a few examples of what you can book:
Orlando (MCO) to Cancun (CUN) for 12,000 miles + $80 in taxes and fees round-trip nonstop:
New York (JFK/LGA) to Cancun (CUN) for 12,000 miles + $86 in taxes and fees round-trip:
Los Angeles (LAX) to Puerto Vallarta (PVR) for 12,000 miles + $95 in taxes and fees round-trip nonstop:
Portland (PDX) to Puerto Vallarta (PVR) for 14,000 miles + $100 in taxes and fees round-trip:
New York (JFK) to San Juan (SJU) for 16,000 miles + $11 in taxes and fees round-trip nonstop:
Los Angeles (LAX) to Cancun (CUN) for 16,000 miles + $80 in taxes and fees round-trip nonstop:
Boston (BOS) to Cancun (CUN) for 18,000 miles + $86 in taxes and fees round-trip:
New York (JFK) to Montego Bay (MBJ) for 18,000 miles + $136 in taxes and fees round-trip:
Miami (MIA) to San Juan (SJU) for 19,000 miles + $11 in taxes and fees round-trip:
Atlanta (ATL) to Cancun (CUN) for 20,000 miles + $80 in taxes and fees round-trip:
New York (JFK) to St. (SXM) for 22,000 miles + $75 in taxes and fees round-trip nonstop:
Detroit (DTW) to Los Cabos (SJD) for 26,000 miles + $98 in taxes and fees round-trip:
Newark (EWR) to St. Lucia (UVF) for 26,000 miles + $126 in taxes and fees round-trip:
Salt Lake City (SLC) to Cancun (CUN) for 30,000 miles + $86 in taxes and fees round-trip:
