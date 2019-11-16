Deal alert: Business-class flights to Europe from $1,910 round-trip
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
For more TPG news and deals delivered each morning to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter here: https://thepointsguy.com/mailing-list/
Business class flights to Europe from four U.S. cities just dropped as low as $1,910 round-trip.
These low fares are primarily run and operated by United, but the one especially low fare is aboard Condor Air from Seattle (SEA) to Frankfurt (FRA) for just $1,910 round-trip. For those unfamiliar with the airline, check out our review of its business class product. Condor is a part of Alaska’s Mileage Plus program, which has some pretty sweet award opportunities.
When it comes to United Polaris, the product varies by route and plane so be sure to check out TPG’s ultimate guide. For example, the Newark (EWR) to Porto (OPO) route features a 2-2 configuration which United Premier 1k holder Zach Honig says is a good option when traveling with a companion in his ranking of United business class seats ranked from best to worst.
To search, head to Google Flights or the American Express travel portal and enter your origin and destination cities. Scroll through the calendar function to find dates and prices that work for you. Finally, click through to book directly with the airline or an OTA.
Airline: United, Swiss, Condor
Routes: SEA/EWR/JFK/ORD/MIA to FRA/BCN/DUB/OPO/MXP/AMS/ZRH
Cost: $1,910 in business class
Dates: December 2019 – May 2020, depending on route
Pay With: The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on airfare booked directly with the airline), Citi Prestige® Card (5x on airfare), Citi Premier℠ Card, Chase Sapphire Reserve (3x on airfare), American Express® Gold Card (3x on airfare when booked directly with the airline) or Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on travel)
Here are a few examples of what you can book:
Seattle(SEA) to Frankfurt (FRA) for $1,910 round-trip in business class on Condor:
Newark (EWR) to Barcelona (BCN) for $1,988 round-trip in United Polaris:
Chicago (ORD) to Dublin (DUB) for $1,988 round-trip in United Polaris:
Newark (EWR) to Porto (OPO) for $1,992 round-trip in United Polaris:
Newark (EWR) to Milan (MXP) for $1,994 round-trip in United Polaris:
Chicago (ORD) to Amsterdam (AMS) for $1,995 round-trip in United Polaris:
Chicago (ORD) to Zurich (ZRH) for $2,000 round-trip in business class on Swiss Air:
Miami (MIA) to Zurich (ZRH) for $2,000 round-trip in business class on Swiss Air:
New York (JFK) to Zurich (ZRH) for $2,000 round-trip in business class on Swiss Air:
Maximize your purchase
Don’t forget to use a credit card that earns additional points on airfare purchases, such as The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on flights booked directly with airlines or American Express Travel), Chase Sapphire Reserve, American Express® Gold Card, Citi Premier Card, Citi Prestige Card (5x on airfare) or the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on all travel purchases). To learn more, check out our post on the best cards for airfare purchases.
Featured photo by bluejayphoto/Getty Images.
This card from Bank of America gets really interesting if you have a BofA checking, savings or investment account. Depending on the value of your combined accounts you can potentially get as much as 3.5x points on travel/dining and 2.625x points on other purchases making it the richest consumer banking bonus out there.
- Receive 50,000 bonus points – a $500 value – after you make at least $3,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening
- Earn unlimited 2 points for every $1 spent on travel and dining purchases and unlimited 1.5 points per $1 spent on all other purchases
- If you're a Bank of America Preferred Rewards member, you can earn 25%-75% more points on every purchase
- No limit to the points you can earn and your points don't expire
- Redeem for cash back as a statement credit, deposit into eligible Bank of America® accounts, credit to eligible Merrill accounts, or gift cards or purchases at the Bank of America Travel Center
- Get up to $200 in combined airline incidental and airport expedited screening statement credits + valuable travel insurance protections
- No Foreign Transaction Fees
- Low $95 annual fee
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.