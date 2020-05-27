Just in time for the Cherry Blossoms: Fly business class for cheap to Tokyo or Seoul in 2021
As travel begins to pick up even amid the coronavirus pandemic, you might be thinking about your next trip. If you’re aiming to travel in style, you can do so thanks to some excellent business-class cash deals to Asia, as first discovered by metalblaze at FlyerTalk.
We’re seeing great deals on Aeromexico from major cities like New York-JFK, Los Angeles (LAX), Houston (IAH) and Miami (MIA) to Tokyo Narita (NRT) and Seoul (ICN) starting around $2,700 round-trip. We’re seeing solid availability from February through April 2021, which is perfect if you’re itching to see Japan’s renowned Cherry Blossom Festival, which begins in April.
Note that some routes have lengthy connections in Mexico City (MEX), which could be a great chance to explore the city and its fantastic food culture before continuing to Asia.
These deals could also be great if you’re trying to get or keep Delta Medallion elite status, as you can credit mileage to Delta. The airline announced last month that it would extend elite status for all members through January 2022 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
That means whatever Delta Medallion status travelers earned for 2020 — including those gifted — will be automatically extended for the 2021 Medallion year, which ends Jan. 31, 2022. Additionally, all Medallion Qualification Miles (MQMs) from 2020 will be rolled over to 2021 to qualify for 2022 Medallion Status.
Aeromexico flight deals currently available
Major U.S. cities to Tokyo
Round-trip deals from New York-JFK, Los Angeles, San Francisco (SFO) and Miami are available between February and April 2021, starting at $2,793 round-trip. You’ll find the cheapest deals on online travel agencies like Orbitz, but you may avoid potential headaches by booking directly through the airline. You should be able to find the shorter routes (like JFK-MEX) operated on Aeromexico’s newer 787-9 business class, but the transpacific routes are mostly on the 787-8 in a 2-2-2 configuration.
Major U.S. cities to Seoul
Round-trip deals from Houston, San Francisco and Los Angeles are available for dates between February and April 2021 starting at $2,680 round-trip. Similar to the Tokyo routes, the transpacific routes are mostly on the 787-8.
How to book
We were able to find these deals at Google Flights. You can search for flights to your destinations from multiple airports to help you spot the best deal. Or, you can search from your destination (“Where from?” field) to any gateway in the United States by typing “USA” in the “Where to?” field. You’ll get a map showing the cheapest flights to airports around the country.
Understand cancellation policies before buying an airline ticket
Before buying any airline ticket in the current realities, understand the cancellation and rebooking policies for the carrier you book. For Aeromexico tickets booked before June 15, 2020, for future travel the airline has issued the following waiver:
- Impacted travel dates: from March 1 to April 30, 2021.
- Ticket issuing allowed until April 30, 2021.
- The rescheduled trip must take place before April 30, 2021.
While you’re now often able to rebook an airline ticket for a future date without a change fee, just remember that you’ll likely still be on the hook for any fare difference from your old ticket to the new one.
Many of the Aeromexico deals are available through OTAs like Expedia or through the American Express Travel portal. With travel booked through Expedia Group websites, should the ticket be canceled or changed, you’ll need to contact the carrier directly. The OTAs follow the policies of its partners, which means that any credit, refund or change will be at the discretion of the airline, hotel, cruise line or other travel providers.
