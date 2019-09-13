This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Business class fares from New York City area airports (JFK/EWR) to Ireland are available for as low as $1,409 round-trip. This is a steal considering business class tickets for this route are usually in the upper $2,000’s. It’s possible there are other routes outside of the ones listed, so if you see cheap British Airways business class fares, make sure to pay attention to the below section to save even more.
Get an even better deal with an AARP discount
You can save about $200 on the same flight, but you’re going to need an AARP membership. The good news: anyone can pay just $16 per year to get this membership and save $200 per person per round-trip off business class flights from the US on British Airways — or up to $65 per person per round-trip off economy flights on BA. Here are the full details of how the discount works.
On top of that discount, you can save 10% off British Airways marketed and operated flights by applying the latest Chase Visa discount code at checkout.
For this deal, I’d recommend finding cheap dates that work for your schedule through Google Flights first. Since the flights must be operated by and marketed by British Airways, you’ll want to limit the airline to British Airways and select London as your connection airport.
Once you have dates selected, you’ll need to start the booking on AARP’s British Airways discount page.
Again, make sure to select British Airways-operated flights to get both discounts. After selecting flights and clicking continue, you’ll need to click “Promotion code or eVoucher” and enter the discount code CHASEBA10 and click submit:
Despite only paying around ~$1,400, the flights from JFK to Dublin (with a connection through London-Heathrow) will earn the following when credited to American Airlines AAdvantage:
- Elite Qualifying Miles (EQM): 14,924
- Elite Qualifying Dollars (EQD): 1,865
- Award miles: 9,327 — before elite bonuses
Airlines: British Airways, Aer Lingus
Routes: JFK/EWR to DUB/SNN/ORK
Cost: $1,409+ round-trip in business class
Travel Dates: December 2019 – January 2020
Pay With: The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on airfare booked directly with the airline), Citi Prestige® Card (5x on airfare), Citi Premier℠ Card, Chase Sapphire Reserve (3x on airfare), American Express® Gold Card (3x on airfare when booked directly with the airline) or Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on travel)
Here are a few examples of what you can book:
New York (JFK) to Dublin (DUB) for $1,409 round-trip in business on British Airways/Aer Lingus:
New York (JFK) to Shannon (SNN) for $1,694 round-trip in business on British Airways/Aer Lingus:
New York (JFK) to Cork (ORK) for $1,702 round-trip in business on British Airways:
Maximize your purchase
Don’t forget to use a credit card that earns additional points on airfare purchases, such as The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on flights booked directly with airlines or American Express Travel), Chase Sapphire Reserve, American Express® Gold Card, Citi Premier Card, Citi Prestige Card (5x on airfare) or the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on all travel purchases). Check out this post for more on maximizing airfare purchases.
Additional reporting provided by JT Genter.
Featured image by maydays/Getty Images
