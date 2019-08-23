This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
British Airways is a frustrating airline for mileage collectors. The Avios mileage currency can be great to utilize for partner flights, but the cost-prohibitive carrier surcharges on the airline’s own flights usually makes booking awards on BA a terrible value.
But where the airline can come through for those of us looking for a deal is by providing solid discounts on revenue flights. One such example is the long-standing 10% discount for people who have the British Airways Visa Signature Card.
While this promotion is targeted to those cardholders, there have been plenty of reports from TPG readers of successfully applying this promo code to British Airways flight purchases made using other Chase Visa credit cards.
And the good news is the promotion has just been extended for bookings through March 31, 2021, for flights departing by March 31, 2022. However, there have been some changes to the terms and conditions, so let’s review this discount and how you can take advantage of it.
Basic Terms
- 10% off the entire purchase of British Airways flights
- Promotional website: www.ba.com/Chase10
- Promo code: CHASEBA10
- Latest booking date: March 31, 2021
- Latest departure date: March 31, 2022
- All flights must be on British Airways-marketed and -operated flights (more about that later)
- Good for round-trip or one-way flights (previously a round-trip was required)
Why It’s a Good Deal
No matter how much or little the flight costs, you’ll get 10% off. Other BA flight promotions — like the AARP discount — only discount the base fare. That means on super cheap tickets, you may only get a minimal cost reduction. However, this Chase Visa promotion discounts 10% off the entire price. British Airways is known for its absurd carrier surcharges, and London’s Heathrow Airport tacks on additional sky-high taxes and fees, but this promotion takes 10% off the total ticket price.
For example, say you’re looking at a flight costing $984 round-trip, which includes a $295 base fare, $516 carrier-imposed charges and $173 in taxes. The 10% discount applies to the entire $984 — not just the $295 base fare or even the $811 base fare + carrier-imposed charges. Even the $173 in taxes are discounted by 10%.
And your family and friends can benefit from this promotion too, since the 10% off isn’t limited to just the cardholder’s ticket. The terms allow you to save 10% off everyone’s ticket as the “discount applies for up to seven passengers in addition to the Cardholder booked on exactly the same British Airways operated flights.”
The discount is eligible for any British Airways class of service, which includes:
Make it a Really Good Deal
You can potentially save even more by combining this promotion with the British Airways AARP discount. While that particular discount isn’t quite as good as it used to be, if you’re a member of AARP (anyone can join for just $16 per year), you can still save $65 off economy and $200 off first and business class round-trips for trips booked by January 31, 2020, and those discounts will stack with the Chase Visa 10% off.
Limitations on Departure Airports
For the Chase Visa discount, you must originate in the US and all flight segments must be on British Airways aircraft. That means you can’t fly any segments operated by American Airlines, Iberia, Finnair or any other BA partner.
Unfortunately, that means you won’t be able to connect domestically in the US — you’re limited to departing out of airports that British Airways operate from. Thankfully, that list is pretty long:
Atlanta (ATL), Austin (AUS), Baltimore (BWI), Boston (BOS), Charleston (CHS), Chicago (ORD), Dallas/Fort Worth (DFW), Denver (DEN), Fort Lauderdale (FLL), Houston (IAH), Las Vegas (LAS), Los Angeles (LAX), Miami (MIA), Nashville (BNA), New Orleans (MSY), New York Kennedy (JFK), Newark (EWR), Orlando (MCO), Philadelphia (PHL), Phoenix (PHX), Pittsburgh (PIT), San Diego (SAN), San Francisco (SFO), San Jose (SJC), Seattle (SEA), Tampa (TPA) and Washington, DC (IAD)
Which Credit Card(s)?
While plenty of readers have been able to use any Chase Visa card to get the bonus, technically this promotion requires paying with the British Airways Visa Signature Card.
If you don’t have the British Airways Visa Signature Card yet, you can earn up to 100,000 bonus Avios — 50,000 bonus Avios after you spend $3,000 on purchases within the first three months of account opening and an additional 50,000 bonus Avios after you spend $20,000 total on purchases within your first year.
That’s a pretty solid haul of Avios, and — although having the card may not be required in order to take advantage of this discount — it’s still a card you might consider adding to your inventory if you can utilize Avios on domestic American Airlines flights or on short hops in Europe and Asia.
Featured image by Dan Kitwood via Getty Images
