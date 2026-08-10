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Latest UK travel stories

I took a week off and didn’t dread Monday. Here’s my secret.
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I took a week off and didn’t dread Monday. Here’s my secret.
Aug. 05, 2026
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9 min read
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Why Jackson Hole should be your next mountain town weekend getaway
July 31, 2026
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8 min read
Why Jackson Hole should be your next mountain town weekend getaway
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The 9 best national parks for a weekend getaway
July 29, 2026
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9 min read
The 9 best national parks for a weekend getaway
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The modern traveler's guide to staying connected abroad with Maya eSIM
July 29, 2026
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4 min read
The modern traveler's guide to staying connected abroad with Maya eSIM
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As gas prices and airfare soar, is it cheaper to fly or drive when traveling on a budget?
July 28, 2026
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6 min read
As gas prices and airfare soar, is it cheaper to fly or drive when traveling on a budget?
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How to plan a national park weekend getaway
July 27, 2026
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9 min read
How to plan a national park weekend getaway
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The best US beach towns for a weekend getaway
July 23, 2026
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6 min read
The best US beach towns for a weekend getaway
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10 US cities that are perfect for a 48-hour weekend getaway
July 22, 2026
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13 min read
10 US cities that are perfect for a 48-hour weekend getaway
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How I took a 2-day, all-inclusive weekend escape to the Florida Keys — and how you can, too
July 21, 2026
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6 min read
How I took a 2-day, all-inclusive weekend escape to the Florida Keys — and how you can, too
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How one of my go-to airport lounge access apps just got even better
July 15, 2026
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3 min read
How one of my go-to airport lounge access apps just got even better
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More UK travel stories

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The travel tips TPG's staff didn't know they needed for navigating crowds and heat this summer
July 12, 2026
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6 min read
The travel tips TPG's staff didn't know they needed for navigating crowds and heat this summer
The travel tips TPG's staff didn't know they needed for navigating crowds and heat this summer
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The travel tips TPG's staff didn't know they needed for navigating crowds and heat this summer
July 12, 2026
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6 min read
Guides
The best 10 places for a solo weekend getaway
July 10, 2026
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10 min read
The best 10 places for a solo weekend getaway
The best 10 places for a solo weekend getaway
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The best 10 places for a solo weekend getaway
July 10, 2026
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10 min read
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How to use Skyscanner to book trips you didn't think possible — without sacrificing loyalty
July 10, 2026
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5 min read
How to use Skyscanner to book trips you didn't think possible — without sacrificing loyalty
How to use Skyscanner to book trips you didn't think possible — without sacrificing loyalty
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How to use Skyscanner to book trips you didn't think possible — without sacrificing loyalty
July 10, 2026
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5 min read
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7 weekend getaway mistakes travelers should avoid
July 08, 2026
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5 min read
7 weekend getaway mistakes travelers should avoid
7 weekend getaway mistakes travelers should avoid
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7 weekend getaway mistakes travelers should avoid
July 08, 2026
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5 min read
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The parent's guide to Universal Kids Resort: Big fun and bigger savings
June 29, 2026
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10 min read
The parent's guide to Universal Kids Resort: Big fun and bigger savings
The parent's guide to Universal Kids Resort: Big fun and bigger savings
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The parent's guide to Universal Kids Resort: Big fun and bigger savings
June 29, 2026
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10 min read
Guides
The ultimate Sanibel Island guide: Beaches, shelling, dining and things to do
June 27, 2026
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10 min read
The ultimate Sanibel Island guide: Beaches, shelling, dining and things to do
The ultimate Sanibel Island guide: Beaches, shelling, dining and things to do
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The ultimate Sanibel Island guide: Beaches, shelling, dining and things to do
June 27, 2026
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10 min read
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Key travel tips you need to know — whether you’re a first-time or frequent traveler
June 20, 2026
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14 min read
Key travel tips you need to know — whether you’re a first-time or frequent traveler
Key travel tips you need to know — whether you’re a first-time or frequent traveler
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Key travel tips you need to know — whether you’re a first-time or frequent traveler
June 20, 2026
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14 min read
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The 12 best road trips to take with your family this summer
June 18, 2026
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27 min read
The 12 best road trips to take with your family this summer
The 12 best road trips to take with your family this summer
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The 12 best road trips to take with your family this summer
June 18, 2026
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27 min read
Guides
How to travel on a budget: Here are our 20 top tips
June 17, 2026
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14 min read
How to travel on a budget: Here are our 20 top tips
How to travel on a budget: Here are our 20 top tips
Guides
How to travel on a budget: Here are our 20 top tips
June 17, 2026
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14 min read
Guides
8 best road trips for visiting national parks
June 17, 2026
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11 min read
8 best road trips for visiting national parks
8 best road trips for visiting national parks
Guides
8 best road trips for visiting national parks
June 17, 2026
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11 min read

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