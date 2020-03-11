Card review: American Express Blue Business Cash Card
American Express® Blue Business Cash Card overview
The American Express® Blue Business Cash Card makes it easy for business owners to track expenses and earn 2% cash back on up to $50,000 in eligible purchases every calendar year. Once you pass that threshold, you’ll earn 1% cash back on all eligible purchases. Cash back is credited to your statement automatically. Best of all, enjoy this earning power with no annual fee. American Express Blue also offers a handful of travel and shopping benefits, plus cards for up to 99 authorized users at no additional cost. Card Rating*: ⭐⭐⭐½
Whether you’re a small-business owner or CFO of a major corporation, having a separate business card makes sense to help track expenses – your own or those of employees. If you’re going to carry a business credit card, it may as well earn rewards you can use.
With no annual fee, American Express® Blue Business Cash Card is great for small-business owners on a budget. The simple rewards system, with no rotating categories to track, makes it a great card for everyday business use.
Let’s look at the other benefits Amex Blue provides for business owners looking for a simple, straightforward cash-back rewards card.
In This Post
Who is this card for?
American Express is a trusted name in credit cards and the brand has certain prestige, making it a go-to for many business owners. If you’re looking for your first business credit card and don’t travel a lot for business, you’ll like the simple rewards structure of the American Express® Blue Business Cash Card, with its $0 annual fee (see rates and fees).
The Ink Business Cash Credit Card from Chase offers heftier rewards in certain categories – notably, 5% cash back on the first $25,000 spent in combined purchases at office-supply stores and on internet, phone and cable service. But if you don’t spend a lot in these areas, or you’re a new business owner who isn’t sure where you’ll be spending money yet, Blue Cash offers simple, solid rewards.
If you’d prefer to earn travel rewards instead of cash back, take a look at The Blue Business® Plus Credit Card from American Express. Like its counterpart, Blue Cash, you’ll earn 2x Membership Rewards points on the first $50,000 in purchases in a calendar year; then 1x on everything else. The points are valued at an average of 2 cents each, based on TPGs most recent valuations, making them double the value of cash. By redeeming points strategically through American Express transfer partners, you can maximize their value up to 7 or 8 cents or more. This card has no annual fee (see rates and fees).
Big spenders might prefer a more robust card like the American Express® Business Gold Card, which offers a welcome bonus of 35,000 points when you spend $5,000 within the first three months of account opening. The Business Gold card carries a hefty annual fee of $295 a year (see rates and fees), but bigger business owners will like the 4x points on select, business-friendly categories, up to the first $150,000 spent in those categories. The American Express Business Gold Card has a generous welcome bonus that gives you a jump start on your rewards.
Welcome bonus: None
The American Express® Blue Business Cash Card does not offer a welcome bonus. But you will enjoy a 0% APR on purchases and balance transfers for the first 12 months (see rates and fees). After that, Amex offers a variable APR of 14.24% to 20.24% (see rates and fees) based on your creditworthiness and other factors. Be aware that there’s a balance transfer fee of $5 or 3% of the transfer, whichever is greater (see rates and fees).
Main benefits and perks
If you’re familiar with American Express charge cards – the American Express® Green Card, the American Express® Gold Card, and The Platinum Card® from American Express, as well as their business versions – you know those cards have no preset spending limit because they are not conventional credit cards.
However, Amex Blue Cash is a conventional credit card with a unique perk that makes it similar to the better-known Amex charge cards. The Expanded Buying Power feature permits you to exceed your spending limit with no over-limit fees or penalties. You can even earn cash-back rewards on purchases that exceed your credit limit. You just have to pay your minimum payment, which would include any purchases charged over your limit. Since TPG always recommends paying your balance in full to avoid interest charges, this shouldn’t be a problem.
Another caveat: Exceeding your credit limit could reduce your credit score, since your credit utilization ratio factors heavily into your credit score.
The Expanded Buying Power feature is especially helpful if you have additional cardmembers on your account. If two employees make a large purchase at the same time that brings the card over its limit, they can avoid the embarrassment of having the card declined and you’ll avoid those pesky over-the-limit fees.
Other benefits to the Amex Blue card include secondary car rental loss and damage insurance when you rent a vehicle with your card, up to one year extended-warranty protection on purchases (for manufacturer warranties of five years or less), and 90 days of purchase protection against theft or damage.
The card also delivers concierge-level service through the Global Assist feature when you travel more than 100 miles from home. Global Assist includes 24/7 emergency assistance and coordination services for medical, legal, or passport referrals. Amex can also help with missing luggage and emergency cash wires. Cardmembers must pay the charges for third-party services.
Your Amex Blue Cash card can also give you exclusive access to entertainment experiences such as Broadway shows, concerts and sporting events.
How to earn rewards
To earn points, simply use your Amex Blue card to make in-store or online purchases or to pay bills. It’s that easy. You’ll earn 2% cash back on the first $50,000 in purchases you make each calendar year, and 1% after that.
How to reeem rewards
Your cash back appears as a monthly statement credit. Earn 2% cash back on every purchase up to $50,000 in a calendar year.
Little-known facts about Amex Blue
As credit cards go, Amex Blue Cash isn’t very complex. But there are a few things you may not know about the card.
Amex Blue Cash is one of 12 business credit cards and charge cards in the Amex family
When it comes to business cards, Amex seems to have something for everyone. Business owners can select one of the three traditional Amex charge cards (Green, Gold or Platinum), The Plum Card® from American Express, a charge card that offers an early-pay discount, or any one of eight business credit cards, ranging from travel rewards credit cards to the Lowe’s Business Rewards card, which may be a good fit for those in the real estate, building or home improvement industries.
Add up to 99 employees free of charge
While some business credit cards charge a fee for adding authorized users, the Amex Blue Cash does not (see rates and fees). You can add up to 99 users.
Use the card to track business spending
Not only does Amex allow you up to 99 authorized users at no charge (see rates and fees), but you can set up spending limits and track their purchases through alerts via the American Express Business app. You can also use the app to compile receipts and even add notes to purchases. Set spending limits and purchase alerts on employee cards to protect your business and stay aware of who’s buying what.
American Express® Blue Business Cash Card is a new addition to the Amex line
Released in the summer of 2019, the Amex Blue Business Cash card is designed to help small-business owners manage and track their spending while earning cash back. Noticing that 65% of cardholders reported using their personal cards for business spending, Amex sought to give small-business owners a solid business card option without a hefty annual fee (see rates and fees).
The Blue Business Plus Rewards card, released at the same time, ranks as one of the best business credit cards for small businesses. Blue Plus might offer more valuable rewards, but for many small-business owners, nothing beats getting cash back each month.
Bottom line
No doubt, Amex Blue Business Cash is lacking in a number of areas. There is no welcome offer. The 2% cash-back rewards are moderate, at best, and can’t compete with Chase Ink Business Cash or the Amex Business Gold card. But the 0% intro APR and lack of an annual fee may entice small-business owners looking for an easy way to manage business expenses and finance large purchases. For business owners just learning how to leverage rewards and manage a small business at the same time, Blue Business Cash could be a solid starter card. If you want more robust rewards and benefits, and think you’ll max out your 2% rewards threshold quickly, you may want to consider one of our best business credit cards of 2020, instead.
