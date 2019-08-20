This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
World of Hyatt announced today (August 20) that the first wave of the Destination brand integration is in progress and is scheduled to be completed on September 10. Once this merge is complete, 50 hotels across the Thompson Hotels, Joie de Vivre, Alila and Destination brands (part of Two Roads Hospitality) will have joined the Hyatt portfolio, according to the chain.
The hotels scheduled to join World of Hyatt on August 20 are the Quirk Hotel in Richmond, Virginia, Motif Seattle in Washington State, Tempe Mission Palms Hotel & Conference Center in Arizona and The Carolina Inn in North Carolina. The Scottsdale Resort at McCormick Ranch in Arizona and Rizzo Center in Chapel Hill, North Carolina will join on August 21. Two more hotels in Missouri and California will join on September 10.
World of Hyatt members will now be able to earn and redeem points at these properties in addition to taking advantage of elite benefits.
In March, Hyatt announced the first wave of integration of Two Roads Hospitality properties, adding eight Thompson Hotels to the Hyatt brand. It also launched a promotion where you can earn 2,000 bonus points (up to 8,000 points total) after staying at one of the new brands, plus a free night when you try all four brands (Thompson Hotels, Joie de Vivre, Alila and Destination brands). Here’s a breakdown of each promotion:
- Bonus points: Members will earn 2,000 bonus points for their first qualifying stay at each of these new brands, worth $34 based on TPG’s most recent valuations. However, each stay must occur after the respective brand is integrated. These points are on top of what you’d normally earn after staying at a Hyatt property.
- Free night certificate: If you can complete at least one qualifying stay at all four brands, you’ll then earn a free night certificate valid at Hyatt Category 1-4 properties. This is identical to the annual free night you get from The World of Hyatt Credit Card with one key difference: It expires within 180 days of issuance, giving you a smaller window of time to use it.
Registration is not required for either promotion. Eligible stays begin when each brand joins World of Hyatt and are valid through December 31.
A big question TPG’s Ethan Steinberg posed last year was how World of Hyatt would assign award categories for the new hotels. Well, now we know. The eight hotels, which span six states, have been each been assigned between categories 2 through 4. For instance, Hotel De Anza, a boutique hotel in San Jose, CA, was assigned category 4.
For reference, Hyatt free night awards cost the following amount:
|Category
|Points Per Night
|1
|5,000
|2
|8,000
|3
|12,000
|4
|15,000
|5
|20,000
|6
|25,000
|7
|30,000
Last year, Hyatt acquired Two Roads Hospitality for a base price of $480 million. Two Roads managed brands such as Joie de Vivre Hotels, Thompson Hotels, Destination Hotels and Alila Hotels & Resorts, with 85+ properties in eight countries around the world.
Featured image courtesy of the Quirk Hotel
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.