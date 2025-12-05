Good news for soccer fans: Bank of America is giving new cardholders a new opportunity to buy tickets to the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Through Jan. 5, 2026, applicants approved for either the Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card or the Bank of America® Unlimited Cash Rewards credit card (two of the bank's no-annual-fee cash-back cards) can get special access to purchase tickets — a big opportunity for the world's biggest sporting event.

Here's how the offer works and how to choose the right card for you.

How the offer works

New applicants approved for the Bank of America Customized Cash Rewards credit card or the Bank of America Unlimited Cash Rewards credit card by Jan. 5 can gain access to purchase up to two World Cup match tickets. Accounts must be opened and established by Feb. 5, 2026 to qualify.

On Feb. 10 at approximately noon ET, eligible cardholders will receive a one-time-use link to the FIFA ticketing site. If you don't have an email on file, you'll need to log into your Bank of America account to retrieve the link, so it's advised to have your email attached ahead of time.

The ticket purchase window runs through Feb. 24, 2026, or until tickets sell out. Bank of America says thousands will be available, but inventory and pricing vary by match, and not every match will have seats. A FIFA ID is required to purchase tickets, so set one up in advance to avoid delays. All ticket purchases must be made with a Visa card.

Eligible cards and which one is best for you

Both participating cards offer a decent welcome offer, no annual fee and a competitive intro APR. But the rewards structures differ enough that one might be better suited to your spending style.

Side-by-side comparison

Feature Customized Cash Rewards Visa Unlimited Cash Rewards Visa Annual fee $0 $0 Welcome offer Earn $200 online cash rewards bonus after spending $1,000 on purchases within the first 90 days of account opening Earn $200 online cash rewards bonus after spending $1,000 on purchases within the first 90 days of account opening Intro APR 0% for the first 15 billing cycles on purchases and qualifying balance transfers (within the first 60 days), after that a variable APR of 17.74%-27.74% 0% for the first 15 billing cycles on purchases and qualifying balance transfers (within the first 60 days), after that a variable APR of 17.74%-27.74% First-year earning 6% cash back in the category you choose (like dining, online shopping or gas) 2% unlimited cash back on all purchases Best for Maximizing one big spending category Simple, flat-rate rewards on everything

Which card should you pick?

Choose the Customized Cash Rewards Visa if you have consistent spending in a single high-value category. Earning 6% for the first year — on a $0 annual fee card — can generate meaningful cash back if you funnel most of your everyday spending into that bonus category.

if you have consistent spending in a single high-value category. Earning 6% for the first year — on a $0 annual fee card — can generate meaningful cash back if you funnel most of your everyday spending into that bonus category. Choose the Unlimited Cash Rewards Visa if you prefer a hands-off option. A flat 2% back on all purchases is strong for a $0 annual fee card and guarantees solid earnings without tracking categories.

And if you're planning to buy World Cup 2026 tickets through this offer, that purchase could help you reach the $1,000 minimum spending requirement to earn the welcome offer. Combined with the boosted first-year earning rates, you could easily pocket hundreds in value, making this promo worthwhile beyond the ticket access alone.

Bottom line

For fans hoping to attend World Cup 2026, Bank of America's offer could provide valuable access to tickets — but availability is limited, and acting fast will be essential.

