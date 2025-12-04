Fans eager for FIFA World Cup tickets may soon get another opportunity. American Airlines announced Thursday that AAdvantage members will have another chance to redeem AA miles for FIFA World Cup 2026 match tickets, with early-access windows based on elite status.

Alongside the redemption rollout, the carrier is also preparing for the tournament with expanded flying across host cities, fan sweepstakes and special aircraft decals.

The news comes as the U.S. travel industry prepares for the 2026 tournament that will span cities across the U.S., Canada and Mexico. This is the second batch of tickets American has made available via AAdvantage redemptions, following the first launch on Oct. 13.

Here's what we know so far.

Redeem AAdvantage miles for World Cup 26 tickets starting Dec. 17

American will give AAdvantage members a new way to get into the world's biggest sporting event by allowing them to redeem miles for match tickets. Access will open in waves based on elite status:

Dec. 17 — Executive Platinum status members and ConciergeKey members

Dec. 18 — Platinum Pro, Platinum and Gold status members

Dec. 19 — All AAdvantage members

American encourages members to download the airline's app and enable push notifications to ensure they receive ticket-access alerts when their window opens.

Related: Last-minute strategies for earning American Airlines elite status

How to become an AAdvantage member

Joining American Airlines' AAdvantage program is free and only takes a minute. Just head to aa.com, provide basic contact information and create your account. Once enrolled, you'll receive an AAdvantage number that you can use to enter promotions, earn miles on flights and redeem rewards across American and its partners.

Daily Newsletter Reward your inbox with the TPG Daily newsletter Join over 700,000 readers for breaking news, in-depth guides and exclusive deals from TPG’s experts Email address Sign up By signing up, you will receive newsletters and promotional content and agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Policy. You may unsubscribe at any time.

This will give you access to the third wave of ticket sales, starting Dec. 19.

BRYCIA JAMES/GETTY IMAGES

More ways to earn miles for World Cup access

To make it easier for fans to earn enough miles ahead of redemption, AAdvantage members can continue earning through everyday partners or by flying — and American is currently offering up to 40% off when buying miles outright.

There's also the option to apply for a cobranded American Airlines card to net a stash of miles that can be put toward World Cup tickets. The caveat here is that you need to meet the minimum spend requirement to earn a welcome bonus; once you hit that, though, the miles should hit your account quickly, and then you can redeem them for tickets.

American expands flying between host cities with 27,000 extra seats

To help fans move between the 16 host cities across the U.S., Canada and Mexico, American also announced the addition of 27,000 extra seats across 12 routes next summer. Expect more flights, larger planes and a handful of temporary nonstop routes tied to high-demand match days.

Key additions include:

More flights and larger aircraft on a number of routes, including Boston Logan International Airport (BOS) to Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW), Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL) to Miami International Airport (MIA), and others

Special routes for the World Cup, including ATL to Kansas City International Airport (MCI) during the quarterfinal period and New York's LaGuardia Airport (LGA) to MCI in late June.

The airline says that further flights will go on sale as soon as the match schedules are finalized.

Bottom line

If you missed out on the initial FIFA World Cup 26 ticket draw, American Airlines is giving AAdvantage members another chance to score tickets. Starting Dec. 17, you can redeem miles for match tickets, with early access rolling out based on elite status.

Not a member yet? It's free to join, and you can start earning miles right away to secure your spot at the world's biggest sporting event.

Related reading: