Why one of the world’s top luxury cruise lines is just saying no to the industry’s hottest trend
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
First came the boom in ocean cruising. Then river cruising took off. Now the buzz in the industry — at least at the high end — is all about the growth of “expedition cruising.”
In a major development, luxury lines Crystal Cruises and Seabourn are about to get into the niche, which involves small, hardy ships traveling to remote, hard-to-reach places. Upscale line Viking just announced plans to add expedition ships, too. Silversea, Ponant and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises are already big in expedition cruising and getting bigger, and upscale river cruise operator Scenic Luxury Cruises & Tours just unveiled its very first expedition vessel.
That leaves just one big player in high-end cruising that, at least for now, is sitting out the trend: Regent Seven Seas Cruises.
For more TPG news delivered each morning to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.
In an unusually open and revealing conversation with TPG and several other travel media outlets this week, the president and CEO of the 28-year-old luxury brand, Jason Montague, said the company thinks an expansion into expedition cruising would be a mistake.
“We’re 100% focused on being the best in [traditional] ocean cruising,” Montague said in response to a question about the topic during a small reception aboard the line’s new, 750-passenger Seven Seas Splendor.
Expedition cruising is “an interesting model,” Montague added. “But it’s different than ocean cruising. You need different expertise.”
Expedition ships typically focus on such hard-to-reach places as Antarctica and the Arctic, and they require officers and crew that are specially trained for operations in such regions. Many expedition trips revolve around “wet landings” in remote locales by Zodiac boats are carried onboard — boats the crew must understand how to deploy, operate and maintain.
In lieu of a standard array of cruise ship entertainment staff, expedition ships typically sail with a specialized cohort of botanists, geologists, ornithologists and other outdoors- and adventure-focused “expedition guides” who lecture on board and lead landings.
To Montague, developing and managing such an operation would be a distraction for executives.
“I want my management team just to be focused on delivering and executing and being-the-best at [traditional ocean cruising], and not splitting our focus,” he said.
Related: The best credit cards for booking cruises
Montague noted the typical expedition ship is small, with a capacity for just 100 to 200 passengers. By comparison, the luxury ships operated by Regent carry 490 to 750 passengers. Given the differential, and the resulting potential payoff of the different types of vessels, it doesn’t make sense to throw a lot of management time into developing the expedition product, he suggested.
Montague also foresees a coming glut in expedition ships.
“I personally think the amount of ships being built for the expedition space is excessive,” Montague said. “There is a huge number [of expedition ships] being built.”
Indeed, nearly 30 expedition ships are on order, including more than one each for Crystal, Seabourn, Ponant and Viking. Eight new expedition ships will enter service this year alone.
In addition to new vessels from traditional upscale cruise lines such as Crystal and Seabourn, the expedition cruise space is seeing new ships from longtime expedition cruise specialists such as Lindblad Expeditions and Hurtigruten.
Lindblad next month will unveil what’s being billed as the world’s most advanced polar expedition ship. Dubbed National Geographic Endurance, the 126-passenger vessel is being built super tough for the most off-the-beaten-path exploring. It’ll have the highest ice class rating (PC5 Category A) ever for a purpose-built passenger ship.
Related: How to plan a cruise with points and miles
An excess of new expedition ships could begin to bring down pricing for all players in the niche. But it creates other problems, too.
With so many expedition ships on the way, Montague wondered whether the core allure of a trip on an expedition ship — the chance to see something that’s rarely visited — would start to be diluted.
“The brilliant part of [an expedition cruise] is seeing things that are remote and untouched” in places like Antarctica and the Arctic, he said. But, with so many new ships going to such destinations, “how long is it going to stay that way?”
Planning a cruise for 2020? Find everything you need to know here:
- The 8 most exciting new ocean ships of 2020
- The most exciting new river ships of 2020
- 6 new cruise itineraries you should book right now
- The best cruise lines for solo travelers
- The best Caribbean cruises for every type of traveler
- 5 cruise lines to try if you just can’t stand being around kids on vacation
Featured image courtesy of Viking.
WELCOME OFFER: 80,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,600
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 3 points per dollar on the first $150,000 in combined spending on travel, shipping purchases, internet, cable and phone services, and advertising purchases made with social media sites and search engines.
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 80,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $1,000 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- Earn 3 points per $1 on the first $150,000 spent on travel and select business categories each account anniversary year
- Earn 1 point per $1 on all other purchases–with no limit to the amount you can earn
- Points are worth 25% more when you redeem for travel through Chase Ultimate Rewards
- Redeem points for travel, cash back, gift cards and more – your points don't expire as long as your account is open
- No foreign transaction fees
- Employee cards at no additional cost
- $95 Annual Fee
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.